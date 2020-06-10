What to Know About Student Loan Consolidation for Coronavirus Relief

The COVID-19 health and economic emergency has caused temporary financial hardship for many Americans, making it difficult for many federal…

The COVID-19 health and economic emergency has caused temporary financial hardship for many Americans, making it difficult for many federal student loan borrowers to keep up with their monthly payments. In March, Congress provided some much-needed relief to most of these borrowers by putting their accounts into an automatic emergency forbearance and pausing interest accrual on these loans for six months under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act, also known as the CARES Act.

However, some federal student loans did not qualify for this support, including older Perkins loans or certain Federal Family Education Loans, known as FFEL, held by commercial lenders. If you have one of these types of loans, you should be aware that you can gain access to the emergency benefits by consolidating your student loans into a federal direct consolidation loan.

A federal consolidation loan is a new loan that allows you to consolidate multiple federal education loans into one, but it does not include private education loans you may have. Both student and parent borrowers can consolidate their loans, but note that a parent cannot consolidate a Parent PLUS loan with his or her student’s federal loans. Consolidation loans are offered at no cost, and it takes only about 30 minutes to apply.

In the short term, a federal consolidation loan can help you gain access to the temporary emergency benefits of 0% interest and automatic forbearance. In the long term, it can make it easier for you to manage your federal student loan debt because you will have a single monthly payment and one student loan servicer. Your monthly payment may be less because it extends the repayment period for your loan, but that can mean you will pay more over the life of the loan because of interest.

Consolidation does have benefits, but it may not be the right step for everyone because every situation is different. If you’re considering a consolidation loan, you want to be sure that it is the right decision for your situation — both now and in the future — before you complete the paperwork. Here are five things you should consider about student loan consolidation during COVID-19:

— A federal direct consolidation loan will change your interest rate.

— Unpaid student loan interest will capitalize, increasing the amount you owe.

— You could lose access to some loan-specific benefits.

— You could erase progress made toward Public Service Loan Forgiveness.

— You have other options.

A Federal Direct Consolidation Loan Will Change Your Interest Rate

If you currently have multiple interest rates across your federal student loans, and if you have variable rate loans, consolidating will establish one fixed interest rate and you will no longer be subject to interest rate fluctuations from the variable rate loans.

The fixed rate is based on the weighted average of the interest rates of the loans being consolidated, rounded up to the nearest 1/8 of a percent, which could increase your costs.

To help you determine the cost of consolidating your federal student loans and to compare it with other options that may be available to you, consider using an online student loan consolidation calculator.

You should also consider that if some of your student loans have a much higher interest rate, you will also lose the ability to target extra payments toward the highest-rate loans because you will have only one interest rate.

If you can pay beyond what is due each month, paying off your highest-rate loans typically can save you money because they accrue more interest than a lower-rate loan. So before you consolidate, think about whether your current financial situation is temporary and if you might want to use this strategy to pay off more costly loans first in the future.

Unpaid Student Loan Interest Will Capitalize, Increasing the Amount You Owe

When you take out a new consolidation loan, any unpaid interest that has accrued is capitalized, meaning that it becomes part of the principal balance of your new loan. The problem with this is that once it becomes part of your new balance, you will pay interest on it until you pay off the loan, which means you will pay more over time.

You can avoid this problem by paying any unpaid interest on your loans before you consolidate. However, if you can’t afford to make that payment first, it’s something you should be aware of as you consider consolidating your loans.

You Could Lose Access to Some Loan-Specific Benefits

Both FFEL and Perkins student loans have some benefits that you will lose if you consolidate.

If you have FFEL loans, your loan holder may offer autopay discounts or reduced principal or interest rates if you meet certain conditions. Before you consolidate, check with your loan holder about whether there are specific benefits associated with your loan that you could lose.

Similarly, Perkins student loan borrowers should consider loss of benefits. For example, interest does not accrue when a Perkins loan is placed in deferment, but when a Perkins loan is consolidated it is treated like an unsubsidized loan. Check with your loan holder about the potential loss of benefits before consolidating.

You Could Erase Progress Made Toward Public Service Loan Forgiveness

Many borrowers have several different types of federal student loans, so you may have some mix of FFEL, Perkins and direct loans. If you have some direct loans and have been working toward Public Service Loan Forgiveness — a program through which the remaining balance is forgiven after you have made 120 qualifying monthly payments — consolidating will restart the clock. That means none of your previous payments will count toward PSLF and you will start anew with the consolidation loan.

This could be a significant benefit loss, so be sure to check with your loan servicer before consolidating. Perkins student loans also have loan forgiveness options that you could lose access to in consolidation.

You Have Other Options

While there are certainly benefits to consolidating your student loans, if your primary goal is to get some temporary relief from your monthly loan payments, check with your student loan servicer to consider other options first.

With both FFEL and Perkins loans, you can suspend your monthly payments for 90 days by requesting a forbearance. Before deciding that this is the right step for you and moving forward, understand that interest may accrue on your loan while you are in forbearance and may be capitalized when you come out of forbearance.

FFEL loan borrowers may also be eligible for the income-based repayment, or IBR, plan that could lower monthly student loan payments. This type of repayment plan is based on your current salary and could be as low as zero dollars per month if your income is low enough.

