What Students Should Know About Paired Passages in ACT Reading

ACT Reading is one of four required portions on the ACT college entrance exam. Chances are college-bound high school students already knew this, but some may be unaware that the section contains paired passages. Here’s an explanation of what they are and how to approach them to enhance your score on this important test.

What Are Paired Passages in the ACT Reading Section?

The ACT Reading section contains a total of four passages, each of which covers a different subject area: humanities, literary narratives and prose fiction, natural science, and social science.

Three of the four passages are classed as long — about a full page. However, the remaining passage involves a pair of relatively short texts labeled as Passage A and Passage B.

These two passages tend to be equal in length. Though half as long as the other passage types if you consider them individually, the short texts taken together — hence the term paired passages — generally reach the same length as one of the three individual passages. Paired passages can occur in any one of the four subject areas.

Because only one of the four ACT Reading tasks involves a set of passages, test-takers may be intimidated by this uncommon format and not know how to approach it. Luckily for students preparing to take the ACT, the format is rather predictable.

The same can be said of the question types that follow paired passages. Students should expect the questions to appear in this order: questions about Passage A, questions about Passage B and then questions that ask about both passages simultaneously. You can view an example of a paired passage on page 34 of this ACT practice test.

What’s a Good Approach to Paired Passages?

To ensure success on paired passages, test-takers should apply the following proven strategies:

— Annotate each paragraph with its main idea.

— Answer questions with a prediction in mind.

— Use a specific sequence for answering questions.

Note that the first and second strategies are also helpful on all ACT Reading passage types while the third is specific to paired passages.

Before you glance at the body of any ACT text, take a moment to consider the title. The title often contains a concise summary of the whole passage, so never skip over this critical information.

Because the pace of the ACT is so demanding, there is often only enough time to scan rather than deeply and repeatedly read each of the two passages. When you scan paired passages, always look for main ideas and synthesize what you have just read. Next to each paragraph, jot down a few words that sum up the main point. This process of annotating lessens your chances of confusing the two texts’ content.

For instance, here are the first two paragraphs of Passage A:

In early September of 1929, Nikolai Vavilov, famed Russian plant explorer and botanist, arrived in the central Asian crossroads of Alma-Ata, Kazakhstan. Climbing up the Zailijskei Alatau slopes of the Tian Shan mountains separating Kazakhstan from China, Vavilov found thickets of wild apples stretching in every direction, an extensive forest of fruit coloured russet red, creamy yellow, and vibrant pink. Nowhere else in the world do apples grow thickly as a forest or with such incredible diversity. Amazed by what he saw, Vavilov wrote: ‘I could see with my own eyes that I had stumbled upon the centre of origin for the apple.’

With extraordinary prescience and few facts, Vavilov suggested that the wild apples he had seen growing in the Tian Shan were in fact the ancestors of the modern apple. He tracked the whole process of domestication to the mountains near Alma-Ata, where the wild apples looked awfully similar to the apples found at the local grocery. Unfortunately, Vavilov’s theory would remain mostly unknown for decades.

The paragraphs could be summarized as “V. (=Vavilov) finds apples–modern apple ancestors.” Note that writing full sentences is unnecessary and wastes time. In some cases, it may be easier to underline a phrase in the text rather than write the main idea next to it. For example, in the second paragraph, you could simply underline the phrase “ancestors of the modern apple” and allow that to serve as your paragraph summary.

After annotating each paragraph this way, move on to the questions that apply to Passage A. Since short-term memory can be unreliable, always abide by the following process on ACT paired passages: Scan and annotate Passage A; answer the questions about Passage A; scan and annotate Passage B; answer the questions about Passage B; last, answer the questions about both passages.

When attacking a question, first read the question stem and then create a prediction, an answer to the question in your own words. Having a prediction is your safeguard against falling for trap answer choices.

Remember, the answer choices are there to trick you, not to help you. In fact, test makers are trained to create tempting answer choices that resemble the right one but are wrong because of one or two nuances. Only after you have formed a prediction should you glance at the answer choices and start to eliminate those that do not align with your idea.

Now, let’s apply this strategy to question 11: The author’s use of the words and phrases “thickets,” “stretching in every direction,” and “extensive forest” (lines 6–7) in Passage A most nearly serves to emphasize which of the following points?

The four answer options are:

(A) The Tian Shan mountains are a challenge to navigate.

(B) The apple varieties of Kazakhstan would be difficult for a botanist to catalog.

(C) The diversity of plant species in Kazakhstan is crucially important.

(D) The magnitude of wild apples in Kazakhstan is stunning.

After reading the question stem and knowing what it is asking, revisit lines 6-7 within the text: “…Vavilov found thickets of wild apples stretching in every direction, an extensive forest of fruit coloured…” Then make a prediction. Your prediction could and should be as simple as, “There were a lot of apples there.”

Keep your predictions simple and straightforward rather than wasting time forming complex sentences. Looking at the answer choices, you should realize choice D is the closest — and it is indeed the right answer.

At the core, paired passages on the ACT Reading section are not much different than other passage types. With one or two small modifications to your approach, you will be able to handle paired passages with ease.

