What Premeds Should Know About Real-Life Medicine vs. Hollywood

The elements of real human drama that are present in medicine — from medical mysteries to sharp-minded professionals to the never-ending fight against illness and death — create a perfect backdrop for an engaging television series. However, in order to move the plot forward, many writers and producers inject a number of implausibilities into their narratives in terms of medical care and professionalism.

While perhaps no article would be long enough to dispel every instance of bad medicine presented by Hollywood, here are three facts about the biggest misconceptions perpetuated by some of the most popular medical dramas. These facts can help future medical school students know what they are getting themselves into:

— You never shock a flatline.

— Medicine is a team sport.

— Hospital relationships should be professional.

Fact 1: You Never Shock a Flatline

There is a scene that occurs in virtually every medical movie or TV series. The patient’s heart stops beating and the steady bounces of the heartbeat crumple into a flat line on the monitor. A physician whips out a defibrillator, holds the paddles against the patient’s chest and yells, “Clear!” After shocking the patient once or twice, the patient’s heart starts beating again — or the patient’s untimely demise is used as a plot device to propel the story.

This melodramatic trope is not what happens in real-life medicine.

Due to the pervasiveness of this myth, one of the first things medical students learn during basic life support training is that a flatline — known as asystole — is not a shockable rhythm. This is because a defibrillator does not work like a jumper cable jolting a dead car battery. Rather, the defibrillator works when the heart demonstrates a chaotic rhythm that prevents the typical steady beat that allows efficient pumping of blood throughout the body.

That means that in order for the defibrillator to work, there has to be a shockable rhythm. Asystole is the absence of cardiac rhythm. In this scenario, health care providers immediately start CPR. This practice depends on steady chest compressions to push the blood through the body, which gives the care providers precious time to get to the bottom of the patient’s condition and administer medications to restore heart activity.

Fact 2: Medicine Is a Team Sport

People are used to the idea of the genius savant like British detective Sherlock Holmes. This archetype is manifest in a number of television and movie physicians, particularly Dr. Stephen Strange of the “Dr. Strange” movie, Shaun Murphy of the TV series “The Good Doctor” and Dr. Gregory House, the lead character in the TV drama “House.”

As the head of a fictional diagnostics department, Dr. House has a seemingly endless cache of medical knowledge. He completed residencies in nephrology and infectious disease, which, along with the requisite internal medicine residency, would have taken him at least seven years of training after graduating from medical school. Still, he demonstrates an even more expansive knowledge based on multiple other subspecialties, including cardiology and rheumatology. He is often seen conducting autopsies — which would typically be performed by a pathologist — and has performed surgery, albeit not entirely successfully, on his own leg.

The knowledge that makes up the field of medicine is vast and is expanding every year. No single person can know everything, even about his or her own specialty. Often, patients come to the hospital with more than one active medical issue. This means that consulting other physicians, specialists and ever-updated evidence-based guidelines is at the core of the medical profession.

Medicine is a team sport, and for the good of the patient, physicians must work well with one another as a team. In modern medicine, there is little room for a misanthropic polymath like House.

Fact 3: Hospital Relationships Should Be Professional

If there’s one thing that “Grey’s Anatomy” is known for, it’s not the medicine — it’s the relationships that steam up the fictional Seattle Grace Hospital, also known as Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital. At the onset of the long-running, award-winning series, a romance blossoms between new surgery intern Dr. Meredith Grey and her attending physician, Dr. Derek Shepherd, part of whose job is to directly supervise the residents’ surgeries and growth as doctors.

In real life, this would warrant serious disciplinary action taken against Shepherd because he has significant sway over Grey’s medical education and thus her professional career. While love does occur between physicians and other healthcare providers at hospitals, these romantic relationships often pose risks in terms of professionalism and could affect patient care.

By this reasoning, patient-physician relationships are also highly frowned upon, which, unsurprisingly, also has occurred on “Grey’s Anatomy.” According to the American Medical Association’s Code of Medical Ethics, a sexual or romantic relationship between a doctor and a patient during an ongoing medical relationship is unethical, as it may compromise the physician’s judgment in making rational decisions about the patient. Starting a romantic relationship after terminating a medical relationship may still be fraught with ethical dilemma, as the new relationship may be influenced by previous memories of professional trust, knowledge and power between the physician and the former patient.

So, if you’re looking for realism, what should you watch? Considering the many medical shows, it may come as a surprise to some premed students that many physicians consider the medical comedy-drama “Scrubs” to be the most representative of U.S. medical residency training and hospital life.

This is because rather than focusing on a medical mystery of the week, the TV show focuses instead on what young physicians go through on a day-to-day basis, doing their best and leaning on each other — and crude jokes — to make it through their training. There are no real villains; there are imperfect but earnest people trying to take care of sick patients to the best of their abilities in the face of tragedies, medical mysteries and bureaucratic red tape.

