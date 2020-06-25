The COVID-19 pandemic has wreaked financial havoc, leaving many homeowners unable to make mortgage payments. Luckily, the coronavirus rescue package…

The COVID-19 pandemic has wreaked financial havoc, leaving many homeowners unable to make mortgage payments. Luckily, the coronavirus rescue package known as the CARES Act contains provisions to help borrowers with federally backed loans.

The new law allows homeowners facing hardship because of the coronavirus to obtain mortgage forbearance for up to a year. That means you can put your payments on pause during that time, although there are consequences.

Here’s what you should know about mortgage forbearance, whether you hope to use one to weather the pandemic or another event.

What Is Mortgage Forbearance?

Mortgage forbearance is when a lender allows a borrower to temporarily stop making payments.

When you’re approved for a mortgage forbearance, you and the lender agree you will stop making payments for a specified amount of time and arrange to pay later.

“Borrowers should understand the lender is not waiving those payments but temporarily suspending the collection of those payments,” says Drew Demers, partner in the banking and real estate group with Weiss Serota Helfman Cole & Bierman.

How Does Mortgage Forbearance Work?

Forbearance is an amendment to your loan agreement that changes how you repay your loan balance. The repayment can happen in a couple of different ways.

First, you might be expected to make up the payments in a lump sum after the forbearance period expires. This will probably not be ideal for most borrowers.

“To make three or six mortgage payments in one chunk would be a lot of money,” says Matt Hackett, operations manager at New York loan underwriter Equity Now.

In other words, make sure you’re not agreeing to this if it’s not feasible for you. Typically, lenders also offer a second, more preferable option that tacks the payments you owe onto the back end of the loan.

Make sure you discuss the forbearance details with your lender to select the repayment option that causes you the least financial stress.

How Long Is Mortgage Forbearance?

The length of your mortgage forbearance may depend on the type of mortgage you have and the arrangement you make with your lender.

If you have a federally backed mortgage, the CARES Act provides an initial forbearance period of 180 days and a 180-day extension, if needed.

Federally backed mortgages include:

— Federal Housing Administration

— Department of Veterans of Affairs

— U.S. Department of Agriculture

— Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac

You can opt out of a mortgage forbearance anytime.

“If you opt in for six months, you can stop it at any point if your job and income is secure,” Hackett says. “Just reach out to your lender and figure out how to restart (payments).”

If you don’t have a government-backed mortgage, you will work out the length of your forbearance with your lender. A typical forbearance is 90 days.

How Can I Get a Forbearance on My Mortgage?

You can obtain a forbearance whether or not you have a government-backed loan. But only those loans are eligible for CARES Act protections.

“That’s the vast majority of (mortgage) loans, but anecdotally, lenders are offering similar options to all borrowers,” Hackett says. That includes forbearance for jumbo loans and home equity lines of credit that are not federally backed.

If you’re not sure whether you have a federally backed mortgage, you can contact your lender or check your mortgage documents. Federal mortgage programs also offer look-up tools.

In some cases, the pandemic has streamlined the mortgage forbearance process. It could be as simple as filling out a form on your lender’s website.

“As rapidly as all this evolved, it seems like it went relatively smoothly,” Hackett says. The first few weeks were hectic, with everyone calling their loan servicers, he adds, “But the industry seemed to evolve pretty quickly and got a good handle on it.”

What helped simplify the process is the presumption among the lenders and the federal government that the reason borrowers need relief during this time is the virus, Demers says.

The typical discussion and paperwork for approval have been pushed aside, and forbearance requests are being fast-tracked.

“Normally, it would be a longer discussion with the lender, and you’d be explaining what happened and sharing documentation showing your income had been reduced,” Hackett says.

If your lender’s website doesn’t provide clear instructions on how to request a mortgage forbearance, call your lender. Strain on call centers could mean longer wait times, but reaching out can still pay off.

Your lender should be willing to work with you, Demers says, if your loan is in good standing and the pandemic has caused hardship.

How Does a Mortgage Forbearance Affect Your Credit?

Whether you receive a CARES Act forbearance or other mortgage relief, your account will be reported as current during that time.

“Once your payments are suspended, the lender is not able to issue negative reporting to the agencies,” Demers says.

But you can’t simply stop making mortgage payments without putting in the forbearance paperwork. If you miss payments without an agreement, your account will be reported as delinquent and your credit score will take a hit.

As a precaution, Hackett recommends keeping tabs on your credit report, especially during a financial crisis. If you opted for a forbearance, check your credit score and your free credit report each month to make sure you’re not penalized for a late mortgage payment.

“You don’t want to be marked late six months and realize it a year from now,” Hackett says.

You can dispute errors on your reports, but you will need to file disputes with the credit bureaus that issued the reports.

Is Mortgage Forbearance the Best Option?

Whether mortgage forbearance is the best option depends on your financial situation.

A forbearance is a simple option available to most people hit hard by the COVID-19 crisis. Your mortgage is likely the biggest portion of your monthly expenses, and if you can put it off for a while, you might as well take advantage of that opportunity.

Even when there’s no global pandemic, a mortgage forbearance can be a good option if you’re in a tough spot financially and need temporary relief. Just be aware that you will likely have to show proof that you’ve lost income or will be losing income.

If you didn’t suffer a job loss or cut in income, then you should continue making your payments.

You could also consider alternatives to mortgage forbearance, such as:

— Using federal stimulus funds

— Borrowing from retirement accounts

— Taking a credit card cash advance

— Foreclosing on your home

— Modifying your loan

— Refinancing your mortgage

— Selling your home through a short sale

For most homeowners, a mortgage forbearance is the most prudent option compared with the alternatives. But think carefully before you sign an agreement with your lender.

As with any financial decision, looking at the big picture is important. “If it’s going to be a longer-term problem, you could ask your lender if you can restructure the loan,” Demers says.

If you’re not sure how to proceed, you can always call your lender or speak with a financial advisor about your situation. One big caveat is that modifying or refinancing your loan is more complex than a forbearance and may require stable income and credit, which could be a challenge for homeowners because of COVID-19.

