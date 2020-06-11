What Is Early Life Stress?

The coronavirus pandemic represents a significant stress to youth and adults alike. Moreover, the images of police brutality, looting and…

The coronavirus pandemic represents a significant stress to youth and adults alike. Moreover, the images of police brutality, looting and mass demonstrations can exacerbate feelings stress and uncertainty. We are living through an unprecedented experience and our adaptability to it may vary.

To understand the potential effects of this period of time on children, it’s helpful to have a closer understanding of “early life stress.”

Stress is a physiological reaction that prepares an individual to respond to a stressor. The stressor is usually something that threatens the well-being or homeostasis (stable equilibrium) of the individual. The benefits and detriments of stress operate on an inverted “U” shape curve. On the first part of the curve we encounter the benefits; for example, stress helps develop our immune system, increases our performance and motivates us to take action, but only up to an optimal point. After this critical point, we start seeing a decline in health, performance and well-being.

Stress accumulates. “Early life stress” refers to a load of stress that starts early in development. Think of a backpack; we can all carry one, but if it gets too heavy for the individual, it will affect his or her balance. It becomes an “allostatic load,” which means it impacts the physiology and health of the individual.

Support, coping strategies, genetic makeup, temperament, cognitive flexibility and other factors all contribute to the way we carry our stress burden. When stress is present early in life, it may interfere with key physical, emotional, academic and social developmental milestones.

Elements of the current COVID-19 pandemic represent early life stress for children. For example, not being at school, not interacting with friends, having play and exercise limited, feeling concerned about the well-being of their caretakers and themselves, and the threat of illness are all stressors.

Teenagers face specific challenges: Their sense of control over their lives may be limited, they have to strictly adhere to rules and they may experience loss of privacy. Other associated stressors for all include the monitoring of their health by themselves and others, the cancellation or postponement of important activities, and in critical situations, the grief of losing friends or loved ones.

Anxiety, which is not only the physical response, but the negative thoughts associated with an experience, can have a negative impact on all of us, children and adults alike. Although at a time like this it’s human to be anxious, failing to control the anxiety can influence our judgment or problem-solving ability. This may lead to irrational decisions, such as disobeying health ordinances, or falsely attributing blame at a time when we all need to practice good citizenship and be responsive together.

Parents and caregivers become the meter by which youth measure their safety. They should open communication about this crisis by making themselves available to answer questions, and communicate a message of safety. Kids want to know that their caregivers feel competent and confident in providing safety and security.

Of course, we’re not always going to have all the answers, and we’re not always going to feel like talking about the subject. Choose a time that works for you and your child, and if you don’t know the answer to their question, tell them you’ll look into it.

Make sure you use reliable sources, such as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention or Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration for health issues.

For issues specific to kids, the American Academy of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry has useful resources, including Facts for Families. The Stanford Early Life Stress and Resilience Program has a number of significant resources as well, including online physical and mind exercises and educational tools.

Parents also need to know when to seek professional help.

If your child demonstrates a saddened affect that lasts longer than two days, avoids activities they usually enjoy, has difficulty concentrating, exhibits unhealthy sleeping or eating, engages in use of alcohol, tobacco or other drugs, or demonstrates any new, uncharacteristic behavior that worries you, you should contact your family doctor to discuss. It doesn’t necessarily mean that your child requires medical attention, but your doctor can help assess if more specialized help is needed.

Every child and every family is unique. These guidelines are meant to support your efforts, but you need to adapt them to your situation, your family life and family composition. Use this time as an opportunity to teach the value of working as a community for a common benefit.

