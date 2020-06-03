What Current Undergrads With Student Loans Should Do in the Summer

This summer will likely feel a little different for college students who finished their spring semester online due to the…

This summer will likely feel a little different for college students who finished their spring semester online due to the coronavirus pandemic. You may still be dealing with a lot of uncertainty about whether classes will be held on campus for the fall semester, or struggling with the decision to attend or take a gap year.

Despite all the upheaval, summer is still the best time to start planning for next year — and that means making sure to stay on top of your student loans and other financial aid. Here are five things you can do this summer with your student loans in mind:

— Contact your financial aid office if you need to make FAFSA changes.

— Find your student loan servicer and make sure your information is updated.

— Check your student loan balance.

— Look for private scholarships.

— Compare interest rates on private student loans.

Contact Your Financial Aid Office if You Need to Make FAFSA Changes

Due to the COVID-19 health and economic crisis, many families are now in a financial situation that is very different from what was submitted on the Free Application for Federal Student Aid, or FAFSA, for this upcoming year.

If your finances have changed substantially due to the pandemic or for any other reason, you can contact your school’s financial aid office and request an adjustment called “professional judgment.” If you qualify, you may be able to get additional loans or other aid.

[READ: How Financial Aid Appeals Work Due to Coronavirus.]

With so many families experiencing financial hardship during this time, your college’s financial aid office may not be able to assist you right away. It is important to get started with this process as soon as possible to allow for processing time before the fall semester. You can also visit SwiftStudent, a new and free tool, to learn more about your eligibility and get the financial aid appeal process started.

Find Your Student Loan Servicer and Make Sure Your Information Is Updated

As a college student, you have likely had a few different addresses in recent years. If that’s true, you need to make sure that your student loan servicer has your latest address and contact information so that you don’t miss any important communication related to your student loans.

[Read: When to Contact Your Student Loan Servicer.]

Student loan servicers collect monthly loan payments and manage student loan accounts on behalf of the federal government. If you have multiple federal student loans, you may have more than one servicer and will receive separate student loan statements from each one. You can find the federal student loan servicers and their contact information at StudentAid.gov.

Check Your Student Loan Balance

It is a good idea to stay on top of how much you borrow in student loans each year and track how that is adding up over time. If you’re not paying attention, it can be really easy to graduate with a large student loan balance that will give you sticker shock when you get your first student loan statement.

You can keep up with what you owe in federal student loans by using the new Annual Student Loan Acknowledgement tool at StudentAid.gov. For private loans, contact your student loan servicer or lender to request your balance.

Look for Private Scholarships

To avoid taking on additional student loan debt as the fall approaches, you can turn to money that does not need to be paid back. Many students think about private scholarships ahead of their freshman year, but there are plenty of options that you can explore as a rising college sophomore, junior or senior as well.

Full-ride scholarships are rarely awarded to students already in college, but you may be able to find smaller awards that will help pay for books and living expenses. When it comes to college, every dollar counts.

[READ: How to Bridge a Financial Aid Gap This Fall.]

Look for local scholarships, which may be smaller but tend to be less competitive than national scholarships. You can also search the internet for organizations that offer scholarships and use any new scholarship money to lower the amount you borrow in student loans for the upcoming academic year.

Compare Interest Rates on Private Student Loans

If there was a gap between the cost of your tuition and your financial aid award plus any federal loans you were offered, you may have had to borrow a private student loan. If you need to borrow a private loan again next school year, the summer is a good time to compare rates.

You don’t have to borrow from the same lender each year, and you should always make sure you’re getting the best rate that you possibly can.

Consider borrowing from a nonprofit or state-based organization, because these lenders follow a set of strong consumer protections and offer loan options with low or no origination fees and fixed interest rates. You can find nonprofit loan providers online, and ForYouNotForProfit.org lists some options in 23 states.

More from U.S. News

Reasons to Pay Student Loan Interest During School

What to Know About Financial Aid for Summer Classes

4 Ways to Make Summer College Courses Affordable

What Current Undergrads With Student Loans Should Do in the Summer originally appeared on usnews.com