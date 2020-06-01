What Can You Do With a Chemistry Degree?

Someone who is intrigued by the way atoms combine into molecules or who is fascinated by the diversity of elements…

Someone who is intrigued by the way atoms combine into molecules or who is fascinated by the diversity of elements on the periodic table may want to pursue a degree in chemistry.

What Is Chemistry?

This field of science offers insight into the ingredients necessary to form various substances ranging from household cleaners to chemotherapy drugs, and it clarifies why certain substances have distinctive characteristics such as the capacity to conduct electricity.

The academic discipline also explains various chemical reactions, enabling someone to imagine what might happen if several substances were combined. He or she can apply that knowledge by preventing dangerous chemical interactions or creating useful chemical compounds, a skill useful in a variety of manufacturing positions.

“Chemists study matter and the interactions of matter, so chemists and knowledge of chemistry are involved in some manner or another in almost every product manufactured,” Bryan Breyfogle, a Ph.D.-trained chemist, explained in an email.

Breyfogle, a chemistry professor and chemistry department head at Missouri State University, notes that chemistry is an integral component of most scientific endeavors. “Chemistry is often referred to as the central science, because of its relation to the other disciplines. A knowledge of chemistry is essential in many fields of biology, geology, materials science and physics, but it is also important for chemists in many cases to have substantial knowledge in those other sciences and mathematics as well.”

Experts note multiple branches of chemistry, including:

— Analytical chemistry. According to the American Chemical Society, this field focuses on “determining what matter is and how much of it exists” and often involves the use of technological equipment.”

— Biochemistry. This area of chemistry focuses on chemicals and compounds that affect living organisms, and knowledge within this discipline can be used to address health challenges.

— Inorganic chemistry. This chemistry subdiscipline primarily concentrates on compounds that do not contain carbon, such as metals and most minerals.

— Organic chemistry. This specialization within chemistry focuses on carbon-containing substances.

— Physical chemistry. The ACS defines this area of chemistry as “the study of how matter behaves on a molecular and atomic level and how chemical reactions occur.”

— Theoretical chemistry. This type of chemistry involves applying physics and math concepts to make predictions about the behavior and reactions of chemicals.

The Many Types of Chemistry Jobs

Cosmetic chemist Vanessa Thomas encourages prospective chemistry students to think about the most fulfilling way to use a chemistry degree. “If you are a fan of science, chemistry can be a good field,” Thomas, founder of Freelance Formulations — a company that creates formulas for health and beauty products — wrote in an email.

“Just apply it to something that interests you,” Thomas advises. “From formulating make-up products to applying your knowledge to crime scenes via forensic science, there is bound to be a career that is interesting to you.”

Breyfogle notes that the following types of employers frequently hire chemistry majors:

— Chemical companies.

— Forensics labs.

— Government labs.

— High schools.

— Instrument manufacturers.

— Paint makers.

— Petroleum companies.

— Pharmaceutical manufacturers.

— Plastics manufacturers.

— Technical or pharmaceutical sales firms.

It’s also noteworthy that colleges and universities sometimes hire Ph.D.-trained chemists to serve on their faculty, positions that tend to be competitive because of their scarcity.

A chemistry degree may lead to a job at a factory, experts say, since knowledge of chemistry is often necessary to qualify for work on industrial research and development projects.

Paul Smaltz, vice president of the pharmaceutical global business unit of Roquette — a company that specializes in deriving valuable chemicals and compounds from plants — describes chemistry as a “basic building block” for most types of scientific investigation and innovation. “If you want to make a semiconductor, you have to have chemistry,” he says. “It’s a pretty broad-based and exciting field.”

Smaltz’s first chemistry job was as a sales agent for a firm that sold laboratory reagents, substances used in lab testing. He says this job revealed the extraordinary variety of places where chemistry is valuable, including wastewater treatment facilities, pharmaceutical companies and the steel industry.

Marta Guron, a member of the chemistry faculty at Villanova University who has a Ph.D. degree in inorganic chemistry, says aspiring chemistry students should know that a degree in the field doesn’t automatically lead to a teaching or research career. “The truth is that beyond that, the career paths are far-reaching,” Guron wrote in an email.

For instance, a chemistry degree can be parlayed into a career as a science writer or science librarian, or it could lead to a government job that involves reviewing patent applications, she says. A chemistry degree could also serve as a foundation for a health care career as a doctor, veterinarian or dentist, Guron adds, suggesting that an aspiring environmental lawyer might choose to earn a degree in chemistry prior to pursuing a law degree.

Patent lawyer Shashank Upadhye combined a bachelor’s degree in chemistry with a law degree and says the degrees prepared him for a job that requires knowledge of both science and law. “I work with inventors who discover chemical things and want to get patents on them,” he explained in an email.

Dave Johnson, chair of the chemistry department at the University of Dayton in Ohio, emphasizes that numerous jobs are available to chemistry degree-holders, including positions as high school teachers, pharmaceutical and chemical salespeople and quality control professionals. He adds that there are many types of lab jobs “in industries such as pharmaceutical, forensics, automotive industries and governmental agencies.”

Research careers are also a possibility, Johnson notes. “Research jobs are particularly interesting because they are problem-solving jobs which attempt to develop technology to solve a societal problem,” he explains, describing pharmaceutical research as a particularly exciting field. “There is a constant need for new and better pharmaceuticals to cure human diseases.”

A benefit of pursuing a chemistry degree, experts say, is that the credential is marketable and versatile. Compensation figures from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics indicate that the median annual salary among chemists in May 2019 was $77,630.

Kelsey Achenbach, head of marketing for Roquette’s pharmaceutical global business unit, says chemistry degree-holders have an edge in the job market. She recommends that chem grads seek employment in the thriving pharmaceutical and health care sector.

Achenbach also notes that because chemistry programs are rigorous and degrees in the field are difficult to earn, there are typically fewer job seekers with a chemistry degree. “It gives you a leg up in times when the job market is tough,” she says.

