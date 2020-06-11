Volatility En Vogue: Dow Plunges

Well, that was quick. Stocks suddenly sold off on Thursday as the fear that was so prevalent on Wall Street…

Well, that was quick. Stocks suddenly sold off on Thursday as the fear that was so prevalent on Wall Street a few short months ago returned in force.

Investors had been applauding a combination of stimulus, the course of the virus’ spread and the economic reopening of states across the country for months.

On Thursday, fears over another spike in cases in the wake of recent reopenings and widespread national protests took precedent over that more carefree attitude.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average cratered, shedding 1,861 points, or 6.9%, to finish at 25,128 on Thursday.

[Sign up for stock news with our Invested newsletter.]

Unemployment claims keep coming. Another 1.54 million Americans filed for unemployment last week. Although that number was in keeping with the declining number of new claims seen week after week — the week before saw 1.9 million initial claims — it was yet again a more dire number than consensus forecasts, which called for 1.53 million new jobless claims.

Stocks aren’t alone: oil plunges. Both stocks and crude oil prices got a sudden wake-up call on Wednesday, as the all-important commodity lost more than 9% on Thursday.

Yikes: VIX up 48%. The CBOE Volatility Index, or the VIX, roared 48% higher on Thursday, as the widely-quoted measure of expected volatility rocketed upwards. Sometimes called the “fear index,” the VIX itself is a volatile gauge of how investors are thinking about risk.

One for 500. Kroger (ticker: KR) finished the day as the only stock in the entire S&P 500 to post a gain. Even then, the uptick was nothing to write home about.

Shares in the grocer, which investors have come to appreciate in 2020 due to the necessary societal function it serves in an economy where practically nothing is certain, rose 0.4%. Year to date, KR stock is up about 13%.

More from U.S. News

10 of the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks to Buy Now

Artificial Intelligence Stocks: The 10 Best AI Companies

The Complete Berkshire Hathaway Portfolio

Volatility En Vogue: Dow Plunges originally appeared on usnews.com