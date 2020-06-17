Voice of the Moment: ER Doctor Gives Biting Critique of Pandemic Response

You may not know Dr. Rob Davidson’s name, but if you spend time on social media you might have seen…

You may not know Dr. Rob Davidson’s name, but if you spend time on social media you might have seen the viral video of him talking Medicaid policy with Vice President Mike Pence in an Iowa diner earlier this year.

Back in January, Davidson, an emergency medicine physician, was in the area for a press conference with colleagues from the organization he directs, the Committee to Protect Medicare. They stopped for a bite, and Pence’s motorcade pulled up. Davidson and his colleagues, who want to maintain the Affordable Care Act and expand government-funded health care programs like Medicare and Medicaid, figured this was their chance.

What ensued — captured on video on one of his colleague’s phones — was a back and forth about the administration’s plan to permit states to cap Medicaid spending for some beneficiaries, which the Trump administration has said can make the program more flexible and cost-efficient and Davidson said would hurt his patients’ ability to obtain good care. “It was very much a conversation. If I had been yelling and screaming, he would have walked away,” Davidson says. (He says the exchange showed Pence was unprepared to discuss the plan.)

Now, in the midst of the pandemic, he says the need for affordable care has only gotten more urgent, as millions of newly unemployed Americans stand to lose their employer-based insurance. He’s become one of the medical voices of the moment, tweeting to his 65,000-plus followers a mix of evidence-based public health advice, health care policy and criticism of the Trump administration’s handling of the crisis.

On Twitter, he gives guidance (sometimes via video while sitting in his parked car) on protecting yourself: Tennis with your household contacts is OK; dining outdoors is better than indoors; wear masks when you can’t stay 6 feet away from others and wash them daily.

He’s recently been critical of plans for the upcoming Trump rally in Tulsa, asking whether the president would wear a mask, whether masks will be required for attendees, Secret Service and campaign personnel, and whether non-household members will have to stand 6 feet apart. He’s asked whether contact information will be collected from attendees in case an outbreak requires follow-up and whether a liability waiver also covers close contacts and family of attendees.

“If the basic safety precautions listed cannot be guaranteed, I join Tulsa Health Director Dr. Bruce Dart in asking that you please postpone the rally until the #pandemic is under better control nationally, and specifically in Tulsa,” he tweeted.

After results of a trial of remdesivir, an antiviral drug being studied for use against COVID-19 were published, he tweeted that “he would absolutely take this drug were I hospitalized with #COVID-19, but if my hospital could not get it, I would not fret.” (As for hydroxychloroquine, he tweeted that he would not take it; weeks later, the Food and Drug Administration revoked its emergency use.)

Davidson says he became more politically outspoken when he began to fear for the fate of the Affordable Care Act after the 2016 election, when the presidency and both houses of Congress were in the hands of the party that wanted to get rid of so-called Obamacare. He says the expansion of Medicaid protected the vulnerable, helping the patients he sees in the ER finally quit physically punishing jobs without worrying they’d be without insurance, and encouraging them to follow up on concerning symptoms versus sitting home in fear of a high deductible.

He ran for Congress in 2018 against the Republican incumbent in a heavily Republican district and lost (by 12 points); after saying he was done with running for office, he joined the Committee to Protect Medicare as executive director. While the group has endorsed Medicare for All, Davidson acknowledges that the concept may be a tough sell politically; his overarching goal is to expand affordable health care, which is even more important during the one-two punch of a public health emergency and sharp economic downturn.

Davidson’s own area, in rural western Michigan, hasn’t been hit particularly hard by COVID-19, though there was a small spike in cases at a distribution center. But the local health system hasn’t been overwhelmed. His big concern remains the nursing homes and assisted living facilities in the area. “Those people are part of very high-risk groups,” he said. He worries that a significant outbreak in those facilities could overwhelm the local health care system. So far, that hasn’t happened. But now it’s (unofficially) summer, and people in the state and surrounding ones are restless and tired of being cooped up.

“I worry that as we get into vacation season, people will get tired of lockdown,” he says. “It feels like the public at large has a sense that we flattened the curve, so mission accomplished.” But, he says, the lockdown was intended to buy time to roll out a federal testing, tracing and quarantine plan, and that didn’t happen. He hopes the summer heat and humidity will keep the virus at bay. While new infections are steady or declining in many states, cases in some states are still rising. Davidson fears that we’ll see more midsize cities like Montgomery, Alabama, become engulfed; in late May, the city’s hospitals, which became short on beds, had to divert patients to Birmingham.

The idea that you must choose between the public health and the economy is a false one, he explains. “Those of us with deep interest in this subject reject the idea that it’s one or the other,” he says. “You need the public health piece to be mostly figured out before you can have the economic piece figured out. [If cases pick up again], the reality will set in. And that, more than any edict from a governor or president, drives people back to their homes.”

