Viewpoint: We must not let this moment slip us by

Washington houses some of the world’s most prominent business leaders. But there are times when we must be people first.

This is one of those times.

When we see our fellow man beaten down by bias, we must speak. When we see our brothers and sisters taken down in racist acts as if their lives simply didn’t matter, we must act. And when we see an unarmed father pinned down by the police, pleading for help to those employed to offer it, until his final breath is agonizingly squeezed from him — all over a $20 bill — we must seek change.

We must not loot. We must not ravage. We must never match senseless violence with senseless violence. We need not create more victims in a system brimming with far too many already, especially this year.

But we must not stand silently by any longer.

The most influential among us must speak. The most affluent must act. The most successful must seek change. Because that’s the only way that change will finally deign to arrive — when those with…