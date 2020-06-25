Viewpoint: Pedestrian space vital to D.C. business

A recent Washington Business Journal article regarding the potential partial closure of the 18th Street roadway described the critical role…

A recent Washington Business Journal article regarding the potential partial closure of the 18th Street roadway described the critical role of the recently formed Adams Morgan Commercial Development Coalition, of which I am a founding member. In just several weeks, the AMCDC spearheaded a consensus-driven, communitywide, public and open process to focus attention and provide input and feedback on a potential street closure plan, a concept unanimously advocated for by the coalition’s diverse set of co-founders and community supporters, a list of which can be found at the AMCDC website.

The AMCDC sought to prioritize this initiative to help all Adams Morgan community members during a time when the neighborhood’s microeconomy, concentrated in food and beverage and hospitality, has been devastated, and also as a pressing public health matter as we come out of the pandemic, given that many neighborhood business would be facing significantly reduced occupancy indoors, and with Covid-19…