‘Vaccines Were Never a Personal Choice,’ a Doctor Says

The coronavirus pandemic has been difficult for all of us, but it has also taught us some hard lessons, including the true value of vaccines.

Our ongoing social distancing and stay-at-home strategies are an acknowledgment that at the wrong time, any one of us can be an infectious weapon without even realizing it. Just breathing or touching a light switch can be like firing a million microscopic bullets at everyone around us. As Oliver Wendell Holmes, Jr. said, “The right to swing my fist ends where the other man’s nose begins.” Saying no to vaccines is never a personal choice. It is a choice to put yourself and others at risk for infection, and a guarantee you will figuratively punch someone in the nose in your lifetime.

One of the main reasons we don’t have constant viral outbreaks and the need for social distancing all the time is vaccines. Smallpox, a viral disease spread in a similar way as COVID-19, killed 500 million people worldwide with a case fatality rate of 30% between 1880 and 1980. The smallpox vaccine completely eradicated the disease in 1980. We know that over recent decades, millions would have been infected and died of smallpox, measles, polio, tetanus, influenza and other vaccine-preventable diseases. Many people are alive and well today with no knowledge or realization that they were saved by vaccines.

Like everything in life, vaccines aren’t perfect. Roughly 10% of people have declining immunity from many vaccines as they age, but as long as more than 95% of the population receives them, the germs we vaccinate against will never reach a high enough communal level to cause infections. This concept is called herd immunity. When too many people refuse vaccines, their “personal choices” endanger not only themselves, but those who get vaccinated and those who have a true medical reason that prevents them from being able to get vaccinated.

The explosiveness of the coronavirus in the United States and declining vaccination rates suggests America could be primed for a measles outbreak of epic proportions. Prior to the vaccine, there were 3 to 4 million cases of measles each year in the U.S. Thousands died annually, and thousands more were left debilitated from lung or brain problems. Measles is up to seven times more infectious than the current coronavirus. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, measles is so contagious that if one person has it, up to 90% of those close to that person who are not immune will also become infected. Measles cases have increased by 15 times in just three years (1,282 cases in 2019) because of declining vaccination rates. If these trends continue, measles could make a disastrous comeback soon.

While vaccines do cause some side effects, their benefits vastly outweigh the negative effects. Social distancing also comes with a heavy price on our economy, our jobs and our mental health. We do it because it is for our own good and for the greater good. Compared to social distancing, vaccines are even more effective. Many people get minor injection site pain, small fevers or body aches for one to two days, but serious side effects are extremely rare.

No vaccine has ever caused autism. Multiple studies conducted by the CDC and the Institute of Medicine since 2003 have definitively proven this. Many wrongly correlated the recent rise in autism rates with more vaccines. They wrongly assumed that kids developing autism within days or weeks of getting vaccines meant the vaccines caused their autism. Greater awareness of the signs and symptoms by parents and doctors led to better recognition of autism and, therefore, more diagnoses. Vaccines were falsely-convicted, innocent bystanders.

With so much false, but credible-appearing, information being shared on social media, it’s easy to be misled about health issues, including vaccines. Rely on government sources such as the CDC or World Health Organization and talk to your doctor. As we’re learning from this coronavirus pandemic, our choices can affect others just as much as they affect ourselves. We never know when the next outbreak is coming, but we can prevent many of them using vaccines that are available today.

Suneel Kamath, MD is a medical oncologist in the department of Hematology & Medical Oncology at Cleveland Clinic.

