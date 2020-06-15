Useful Isometric Exercises

WHILE IT MAY SEEM counterintuitive, one way to build strength, endurance and healthy muscles is to not move. Isometric exercises,…

WHILE IT MAY SEEM counterintuitive, one way to build strength, endurance and healthy muscles is to not move. Isometric exercises, compared with traditional exercises that involve moving your body or weights up and down, are all about working your muscles to hold a position.

“Isometric muscle actions are exercises in which the muscle is activating or firing but is not shortening or lengthening,” says Dr. Brandon J. Erickson, a sports medicine physician at the Rothman Orthopaedic Institute in New York. “Rather, it remains the same length.” That’s in contrast to traditional exercises, which are made up of concentric and eccentric muscle actions.

“In concentric motions, the muscle fires and shortens during the exercise. An example of this would be the biceps muscle when doing a biceps curl. As you flex your elbow and fire your biceps, the biceps muscle activates and shortens,” Erickson says. That’s what pulls the weight up to your shoulder. “Conversely, eccentric exercises are when the muscle is firing, but rather than shortening, it is actually lengthening.”

The biceps curl is a great example: As the weight lowers and your elbows straighten, the biceps muscle works to control the lowering weight. If the biceps weren’t working against the dumbbell in your hand, the weight would flop right down with the speed of gravity. The fact that you can lower the weight slowly and under control can be attributed to the eccentric actions of your biceps.

Unlike concentric and eccentric actions, which involve the muscle changing length as it works, with isometric actions, the muscle is working but not changing length. In that same biceps curl, an isometric action would occur if, at any given point during the exercise, you stopped the motion and held the weight. Imagine stopping in the middle of a biceps curl so that your forearm is parallel to the floor. During that “hold it right there” phase of the exercise, you’re sure to feel your arms burning, and it becomes obvious just how challenging not moving can really be.

What Are the Benefits of Isometric Exercises?

Besides building muscle and strength, isometric exercises are great in that they allow you to train a specific joint angle without requiring you to work through the full range of motion, says Caroline Freeman, a certified personal trainer at Crunch Fitness in New York City. She explains that there are multiple reasons someone may not have access to a full range of motion, such as injury rehabilitation or osteoarthritis, and that exercisers need to find ways to strengthen the muscles without aggravating joints.

“From a rehab standpoint, if you are recovering from a hip injury, you may not be able to perform full-on glute bridges,” she says. “However, holding an isometric bridge will show great benefits.” By performing isometric bridges at multiple phases of the exercise, over time, the body can regain control through a full range of motion, allowing exercisers to perform those full-on glute bridges, she says. According to 2015 research in the Journal of Physical Therapy Science, isometric exercises targeting the trunk can improve gait function and mobility in older adults. And 2014 research published in the Pakistan Journal of Pharmaceutical Sciences found that isometric exercises are more effective at alleviating chronic nonspecific neck pain compared with more general exercises.

Isometric exercises are helpful for rehabbing from an injury and for general health, says Dr. Adam Rivadeneyra, a sports medicine physician with the Hoag Orthopedic Institute in Orange County, California. Hoag is the largest orthopedic hospital on the West Coast.

Here are five benefits of isometric exercises:

— Core strength and balance.

— Rebuilding strength after surgery.

— Building mass.

— Anti-aging potential.

— Improved overall physical and mental health.

1. Core strength and balance. Doing isometric exercises can help build a stable core through the hips, pelvis and spine. A strong core is important for all athletic activity, Rivadeneyra says. Engaging in plank exercises, balancing on variable surfaces and doing static holds can create a “strong internal back brace,” he says.

2. Rebuilding strength after surgery. Keeping an injured body part immobilized while awaiting surgery, or after a surgical procedure, is sometimes an important part of a healthy recovery, Rivadeneyra says. “Activating your muscles surrounding the injury can improve recovery times and improve recovery strength if isometric exercises are started early on during the recovery phase, and even prior to surgery in many cases,” he says. “Every injury and surgery is different, so it’s best to follow your doctor’s directions about safe pre-hab and post-op exercises.”

3. Building mass. Adding isometric holds to your workout and recovery plan can in some cases help overcome training plateaus, Rivadeneyra says. “Isometric exercises can help recruit more muscle fibers and also prevent injury since your joints aren’t moving, but your neuromuscular system is still getting stimulated by heavier weights in many cases,” he says. Always add weight slowly — a sudden and heavy isometric event can cause muscle, tendon or ligament tears.

4. Anti-aging potential. As we age, we experience a decrease in overall muscle mass, known as sarcopenia, says Dr. Anne Rex, a primary sports medicine physician with Cleveland Clinic Sports Health. “These changes are felt to be exacerbated by disuse and a sedentary lifestyle,” Rex says. “Isometric exercise maintains muscle activation, reinforcing the recruitment of individual muscle units, leading to an increase in strength and flexibility.” Many older people may be afraid to participate in exercise, wary of undue harm caused by physical activity or underlying bone or joint issues, like osteoarthritis and osteoporosis. Isometric exercise is a safer form of physical activity because there’s no change in the muscle length or joint angle, which reduces the risk of injury.

5. Improved overall physical and mental health. Isometric exercise is a great way to “listen to your body,” Rex says. It’s associated with better proprioception (awareness or perception of the position and movement of the body), balance, flexibility and improvement in posture. Isometric exercise doesn’t cause fluctuations in blood pressure like traditional high impact exercise and, over time, may lower hypertension. It’s not only good for your overall physical well-being, it’s also good for your mental health. “Muscle activation can lead to improved metabolism, the release of endorphins and overall stress reduction,” Rex says.

A Handy Exercise

Isometric exercises are handy in that they can be performed in either your weakest or strongest range of motion, such as at the bottom or top of a pushup. Perform pushup holds at the bottom of a pushup and you’ll shore up your weakest link, allowing you to move through full pushups with greater ease. Hold pushups at the top of the move, usually the easiest part, and you’ll challenge your muscles in a position where they typically don’t have to work as hard.

What’s more, by holding a challenging position rather than moving all around, performing isometric exercises may be a safe alternative for exercisers with hypertension, according to a 2018 study published in the journal Medicine. These exercises help to chronically lower hypertension, but without causing the blood pressure spikes than can occur during some high-intensity exercises. Holding the weight also means that isometric exercises require minimal workout space and even equipment. Many exercises can be performed with just your body weight.

With that in mind, discover six isometric exercises that require zero equipment and that you can perform in the gym, at home or even on the road to progress toward your fitness goals. Integrate them into your workout or perform them together as a circuit for a total-body workout. During each exercise, focus on maintaining proper form throughout, training to fatigue rather than for seconds, Erickson recommends. “Everyone has a different fatigue point, so if a person trains to their specific fatigue point, they are getting the best workout possible for their training level,” he says. When you feel like your form is just about to suffer, stop the exercise right there. Rest, and then repeat or move on to your next exercise.

6 Isometric Exercises to Add to Your Workout Routine

— Wall sit.

— Hollow-body hold.

— Static slide lunge.

— Iso hang.

— Incline pushup hold.

— Single-leg stand.

Learn more about these six isometric exercises to incorporate into your fitness regimen to strengthen your muscles and achieve your fitness goals.

Wall Sit

Stand with your back against a wall step and your feet forward in front of you, between hip- and shoulder-width apart. Keeping your head and back against the wall, squat down to the intended depth. Hold until you feel fatigue; then push through your heels to return to start.

Hollow-Body Hold

Lie faceup on the floor with your legs extended toward the ceiling, so they are perpendicular to the floor. Squeeze your core to press your low back firmly into the floor. Use your core to raise your head and shoulders just off the floor (and your arms behind you), while simultaneously lowering your legs as close to the floor as possible. Hold until you feel fatigued, or when you can no longer keep your entire back pressed into the floor. Then, lower your upper body to the floor and return to start.

Static Slide Lunge

Stand tall with your feet hip-width apart and place your hands on your hips. Place the balls of one foot on a glider. Slowly slide the glider behind you and bend your front knee until you reach the desired depth. Hold until you feel fatigued. Then, press through the heel of your front leg to raise back up to start. Switch sides.

Isometric Hang

Stand on a sturdy bench or platform underneath a pullup bar, and grab the bar with an overhand grip, hands just wider than shoulder-width apart. Pull your shoulder blades down and back, tensing all of your back and core. Raise your feet off of the platform and in front of you so that your body forms an elongated C-shape. Squeeze your glutes. Hold as long as you can maintain total-body tension and proper form.

Incline Pushup Hold

Place your hands on a sturdy bench or surface, slightly wider than and in line with your shoulders. Extend your legs behind you so that you’re supported on your hands and the balls of your feet, and your body forms a straight line from head to heels. Keep your shoulders pulled back away from your ears and your core braced. Bend your elbows to lower your body until your chest nearly touches the bench, with your arms flaring to form 45-degree angles with your torso. Pause at the bottom, holding for as long as you can maintain proper form; then, step your feet forward to rest.

Single-Leg Stand

Stand tall with your feet together. Transfer your weight to one leg; then, extend the other in front of you, just off the floor. Hold your arms out for balance as needed. Bend the knee and hip of your planted leg to slightly lower into an athletic position with that leg, keeping your torso up as you complete the motion. Focus on pressing all four corners of your foot into the floor, with the bulk of your weight in your heel. Hold for as long as you can without jutting your hip out and while maintaining proper form. Then, lower your raised foot to the floor and switch sides.

