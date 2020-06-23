Unusual Ways to Enjoy Berries

One of my favorite parts of summer is the fruit, especially the berries. Nothing beats buying fresh, in-season blueberries, raspberries,…

One of my favorite parts of summer is the fruit, especially the berries. Nothing beats buying fresh, in-season blueberries, raspberries, blackberries and strawberries at a farmer’s market. And besides the pure pleasure of their sweet taste, I also know that I’m getting a whopping dose of nutrition.

According to Patricia Bannan, a nationally recognized registered dietitian nutritionist and healthy cooking expert based in Los Angeles, research shows the antioxidants in berries may help protect you from heart disease, some cancers, dementia and boost your immune system. All benefits I’m game for.

But as much as I love noshing on plain berries, that’s by far not the only way to enjoy them. Thanks to my registered dietitian pals, here are eight ideas for enjoyment that you might not have thought of before:

1. Berry barbecue sauce.

2. Homemade berry-chia jam.

3. One-ingredient sorbet.

4. Decadent dessert.

5. Berries and cashew cream.

6. Fruit skewers.

7. Berries with nutmeg.

8. Frozen berry pops.

1. Berry Barbecue Sauce

When you think of barbecue sauce, berries aren’t usually the first thing that comes to mind. But for Jackie Newgent, a New-York-City-based chef, registered dietitian nutritionist and author of “The Clean & Simple Diabetes Cookbook ,” berries are the highlight of her favorite barbecue sauce.

“I usually blend together about 3/4 cup fruit-sweetened or un-sweetened ketchup, 1/2 cup sliced strawberries or other berries, 1/3 cup cider vinegar, a dollop of mustard, a teaspoon each of smoked paprika and black pepper and a few drops of hot sauce, and then I simmer it for about 5 minutes. If you don’t use the sauce right away, you can store it in a jar in the fridge for up to 10 days,” Newgent says.

Also, what I especially love is that according to Newgent, they’re an awesome use for berries that are kind of mushy. And for someone who typically tosses those mushy berries, here’s to no food waste!

2. Homemade Berry-Chia Jam

If you’re anything like me, when you want jam, you go to the store and buy jam, but times have been different lately, as expressed by Bonnie Taub Dix, registered dietitian nutritionist and author of “Read It Before You Eat It.”

“I ran out of jam during COVID-19 quarantine, so I took a leap and created a berry-chia jam to top cottage cheese or to share my bread along with almond butter.” According to Taub-Dix, “All you have to do is heat 2 cups of strawberries in a saucepan on medium heat until warmed, mash fruit with a masher or a fork, stir in 3 tablespoons of chia seeds and 1 teaspoon of lemon juice, plus sweetener if desired (1 tablespoon honey, maple syrup or agave). Remove from heat, let cool and store in the fridge in a jar or airtight container for up to a week.” Easy, breezy.

3. One-Ingredient Sorbet

“I love something sweet after meals — and I know I’m not alone!” says DJ Blatner, registered dietitian nutritionist and author of “The Superfood Swap.” I wholeheartedly agree, she’s certainly not alone.

Per Blatner, “All you need to do is puree 2 cups of slightly thawed frozen berries — you can buy fresh and then freeze — until creamy in a blender or food processor. For added nutrition and peanut and jelly vibes, top with a nut butter drizzle.” But technically, I guess that now makes it a two-ingredient sorbet.

4. Decadent Dessert

Joan Salge Blake, registered dietitian and nutritionist, nutrition professor at Boston University and host of the hit nutrition, health, and wellness podcast SpotOn!, is a big fan of marinating berries in a luscious liquor.

Her favorite is fresh raspberries served with Chambord, a black raspberry liqueur: “Combine a pint of washed, fresh raspberries with 1 cup of the liquor in a bowl in the refrigerator for about 2 hours before serving. Ladle into a martini glass and add a sprig of fresh mint. It’s divine.” She got me at martini glass!

5. Berries and Cashew Cream

Instead of topping berries with typical whipped-cream, Rachel Begun, registered dietitian and culinary nutritionist in Los Angeles, has a better idea.

“Berries with cashew cream is one of my favorite summer treats. The bold flavor of the fruit contrasts nicely with the rich and creamy topping. There are plenty of cashew cream recipes to choose from online, and I often add a flavor accent that pairs with the berry I’m playing with. Lemon juice is a great addition when pairing with blueberries, vanilla extract for raspberries and a touch of balsamic vinegar and black pepper for strawberries,” Begun says.

6. Fruit Skewers

“I love making fruit skewers with fresh blackberries and raspberries in the summer,” says Frances Largeman-Roth, a registered dietitian nutritionist based in Brooklyn and author of “Eating in Color.”

According to Largeman-Roth, “Kids are attracted to the bright colors, and it’s a great way for them to get extra hydration during hot summer days. Plus the skewers are perfect for pretty much every summer gathering.” She recommends serving them chilled, and I recommend also serving them to adults.

7. Berries With Nutmeg

Amy Gorin, a registered dietitian nutritionist in the New York City area, loves fresh raspberries or blackberries sprinkled with nutmeg. Per Gorin, “I prefer using fresh nutmeg because the taste is stronger. I have a nutmeg grater in my kitchen, but ground nutmeg also works. This simple combination of ingredients adds subtle sweetness to the berries and makes them feel fancy.” Who knew?

8. Frozen Berry Pops

“In the summer, I love berry and cream popsicles,” says Bannan.

Personally, I love this idea since as a kid I remember enjoying Creamsicles from the ice-cream truck. Bannan combines in a blender nonfat Greek yogurt, milk, honey, vanilla extract and fresh or frozen berries. She then freezes the mixture in pop molds. For a plant-based option, she recommends adding your favorite non-dairy beverage.

P.S. Berries might not be in-season all year-round, but you can definitely enjoy them year-round. Don’t hesitate to stock up and then freeze yourself, or buy them in off-season already frozen. They will not lose their nutritional benefits.

