Home » Latest News » Top Pharmacist-Recommended Women's Health Medicines

Top Pharmacist-Recommended Women’s Health Medicines

U.S. News & World Report | @usnews

June 9, 2020, 12:00 AM

Yeast infections, menopause, menstrual cramps …

These are intimate issues, so don’t blindly grab a medicine off the drugstore shelf in hopes it’ll bring you some relief. And chances are, you’re not exactly eager to ask a pharmacist for guidance about, say, vaginal itch. So, we asked for you.

U.S. News and Pharmacy Times teamed up to see which over-the-counter women’s health medicines pharmacists recommend most often. Read about the 2020 Top Recommended Health Products survey here, and click through the slides to see a sample of the results.

Top Menstrual Pain Relief Products

Midol Complete: 36%
Advil: 23%
Aleve: 16%
Motrin: 11%
Pamprin: 8%
Tylenol: 3%
Hyland’s Menstrual: 2%
ThermaCare: 1%

Read more about menstrual pain relief medicines.

Top Urinary Pain Relief Products

AZO Urinary Pain Relief: 86%
UriStat: 7%
Cystex: 5%
Uricalm: 2%

Read more about urinary pain relief.

Top Women’s Health and Menopause Supplements

Estroven: 65%
One A Day Women’s Menopause Formula: 13%
Nature’s Bounty Complete Menopause Support: 6%
Remifemin: 6%
Amberen Menopause Relief: 4%
Hyland’s Menopause: 3%
Soy Care for Menopause: 3%

Read more about women’s health and menopause supplements.

Top Yeast Infection Prevention and Relief Products

Monistat: 58%
Vagisil: 13%
AZO Yeast: 11%
Florajen: 11%
Vagistat: 3%
YeastGard: 2%

Read more about yeast infection prevention and relief.

Top Pharmacist-Recommended Women’s Health Medicines originally appeared on usnews.com

Update 06/09/20: This article was originally published on a previous date. It has been updated to reflect the most recent survey results.

