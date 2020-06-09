Top Pharmacist-Recommended Women’s Health Medicines

Yeast infections, menopause, menstrual cramps …
These are intimate issues, so don’t blindly grab a medicine off the drugstore shelf in hopes it’ll bring you some relief. And chances are, you’re not exactly eager to ask a pharmacist for guidance about, say, vaginal itch. So, we asked for you.
U.S. News and Pharmacy Times teamed up to see which over-the-counter women’s health medicines pharmacists recommend most often. Read about the 2020 Top Recommended Health Products survey here, and click through the slides to see a sample of the results.
Top Menstrual Pain Relief Products
Midol Complete: 36%
Advil: 23%
Aleve: 16%
Motrin: 11%
Pamprin: 8%
Tylenol: 3%
Hyland’s Menstrual: 2%
ThermaCare: 1%
Read more about menstrual pain relief medicines.
Top Urinary Pain Relief Products
AZO Urinary Pain Relief: 86%
UriStat: 7%
Cystex: 5%
Uricalm: 2%
Read more about urinary pain relief.
Top Women’s Health and Menopause Supplements
Estroven: 65%
One A Day Women’s Menopause Formula: 13%
Nature’s Bounty Complete Menopause Support: 6%
Remifemin: 6%
Amberen Menopause Relief: 4%
Hyland’s Menopause: 3%
Soy Care for Menopause: 3%
Read more about women’s health and menopause supplements.
Top Yeast Infection Prevention and Relief Products
Monistat: 58%
Vagisil: 13%
AZO Yeast: 11%
Florajen: 11%
Vagistat: 3%
YeastGard: 2%
Read more about yeast infection prevention and relief.
Update 06/09/20: This article was originally published on a previous date. It has been updated to reflect the most recent survey results.