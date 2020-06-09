Top Pharmacist-Recommended Women’s Health Medicines

Yeast infections, menopause, menstrual cramps … These are intimate issues, so don’t blindly grab a medicine off the drugstore shelf…

These are intimate issues, so don’t blindly grab a medicine off the drugstore shelf in hopes it’ll bring you some relief. And chances are, you’re not exactly eager to ask a pharmacist for guidance about, say, vaginal itch. So, we asked for you.

U.S. News and Pharmacy Times teamed up to see which over-the-counter women’s health medicines pharmacists recommend most often. Read about the 2020 Top Recommended Health Products survey here, and click through the slides to see a sample of the results.

Top Menstrual Pain Relief Products

Midol Complete: 36%

Advil: 23%

Aleve: 16%

Motrin: 11%

Pamprin: 8%

Tylenol: 3%

Hyland’s Menstrual: 2%

ThermaCare: 1%

Read more about menstrual pain relief medicines.

Top Urinary Pain Relief Products

AZO Urinary Pain Relief: 86%

UriStat: 7%

Cystex: 5%

Uricalm: 2%

Read more about urinary pain relief.

Top Women’s Health and Menopause Supplements

Estroven: 65%

One A Day Women’s Menopause Formula: 13%

Nature’s Bounty Complete Menopause Support: 6%

Remifemin: 6%

Amberen Menopause Relief: 4%

Hyland’s Menopause: 3%

Soy Care for Menopause: 3%

Read more about women’s health and menopause supplements.

Top Yeast Infection Prevention and Relief Products

Monistat: 58%

Vagisil: 13%

AZO Yeast: 11%

Florajen: 11%

Vagistat: 3%

YeastGard: 2%

Read more about yeast infection prevention and relief.

