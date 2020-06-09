Top Pharmacist-Recommended Stomach and GI Products

Heartburn, gas, constipation …
Tummy troubles are uncomfortable and sometimes uncomfortable to discuss. But you know who would have solutions to these ailments if you asked? A pharmacist. We’ll save you an awkward talk.
U.S. News, in partnership with Pharmacy Times, asked hundreds of pharmacists which stomach and gastrointestinal products they recommend most often. Read about the 2020 Top Recommended Health Products survey here, and see which medicines pharmacists prefer for treating diarrhea, nausea and other symptoms of digestive distress.
Top Acid Reducers
Prilosec OTC: 34%
Pepcid: 31%
Nexium 24HR: 16%
Zantac: 13%
Prevacid 24HR: 3%
Zegerid OTC: 3%
Top Antacids
Tums: 60%
Mylanta: 24%
Gaviscon: 14%
Alka-Seltzer: 1%
Gelusil: 1%
Top Antidiarrheals
Imodium: 91%
Pepto-Bismol: 7%
Kaopectate: 2%
Top Antiflatulence Products
Gas-X: 77%
Phazyme: 8%
Beano: 5%
Mylanta: 5%
CharcoCaps: 2%
Digestive Advantage Gas Defense: 1%
DulcoGas: 1%
Gelusil: 1%
Top H2 Receptor Antagonists
Pepcid: 71%
Zantac: 28%
Tagamet HB 200: 1%
Top Lactose Intolerance Products
Lactaid: 88%
Digestive Advantage Lactose Defense Formula: 5%
Beano + Dairy Defense: 4%
Nature’s Way Lactase Formula: 3%
Top Laxatives, Bulk/Fiber
Metamucil: 52%
Benefiber: 27%
Citrucel: 8%
FiberCon: 8%
Fiber Choice: 3%
Konsyl: 2%
Top Laxatives, Nonfiber
MiraLAX: 65%
Dulcolax: 32%
Phillips’: 2%
Fleet: 1%
Top Laxatives, Stimulant
Dulcolax: 45%
Senokot: 36%
Colace 2-IN-1: 17%
Fleet: 1%
Ex-Lax: 1%
Top Nausea Remedies
Emetrol: 54%
Pepto-Bismol: 20%
Nauzene: 9%
Sea-Band: 8%
Flents Cola Syrup: 5%
Alka-Seltzer: 4%
Top Proton Pump Inhibitors
Prilosec OTC: 70%
Nexium 24HR: 21%
Prevacid 24HR: 8%
Zegerid OTC: 1%
Top Stool Softeners
Colace: 79%
Dulcolax: 15%
Phillips’ Stool Softener: 5%
DulcoEase: 1%
Top Upset Stomach Remedies
Pepto-Bismol: 65%
Emetrol: 23%
Alka-Seltzer: 6%
Kaopectate: 3%
Nauzene: 3%
Update 06/09/20: This article was originally published on a previous date. It has been updated to reflect the most recent survey results.