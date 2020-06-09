Top Pharmacist-Recommended Stomach and GI Products

Heartburn, gas, constipation … Tummy troubles are uncomfortable and sometimes uncomfortable to discuss. But you know who would have solutions…

Tummy troubles are uncomfortable and sometimes uncomfortable to discuss. But you know who would have solutions to these ailments if you asked? A pharmacist. We’ll save you an awkward talk.

U.S. News, in partnership with Pharmacy Times, asked hundreds of pharmacists which stomach and gastrointestinal products they recommend most often. Read about the 2020 Top Recommended Health Products survey here, and see which medicines pharmacists prefer for treating diarrhea, nausea and other symptoms of digestive distress.

Top Acid Reducers

Prilosec OTC: 34%

Pepcid: 31%

Nexium 24HR: 16%

Zantac: 13%

Prevacid 24HR: 3%

Zegerid OTC: 3%

Top Antacids

Tums: 60%

Mylanta: 24%

Gaviscon: 14%

Alka-Seltzer: 1%

Gelusil: 1%

Top Antidiarrheals

Imodium: 91%

Pepto-Bismol: 7%

Kaopectate: 2%

Top Antiflatulence Products

Gas-X: 77%

Phazyme: 8%

Beano: 5%

Mylanta: 5%

CharcoCaps: 2%

Digestive Advantage Gas Defense: 1%

DulcoGas: 1%

Gelusil: 1%

Top H2 Receptor Antagonists

Pepcid: 71%

Zantac: 28%

Tagamet HB 200: 1%

Top Lactose Intolerance Products

Lactaid: 88%

Digestive Advantage Lactose Defense Formula: 5%

Beano + Dairy Defense: 4%

Nature’s Way Lactase Formula: 3%

Top Laxatives, Bulk/Fiber

Metamucil: 52%

Benefiber: 27%

Citrucel: 8%

FiberCon: 8%

Fiber Choice: 3%

Konsyl: 2%

Top Laxatives, Nonfiber

MiraLAX: 65%

Dulcolax: 32%

Phillips’: 2%

Fleet: 1%

Top Laxatives, Stimulant

Dulcolax: 45%

Senokot: 36%

Colace 2-IN-1: 17%

Fleet: 1%

Ex-Lax: 1%

Top Nausea Remedies

Emetrol: 54%

Pepto-Bismol: 20%

Nauzene: 9%

Sea-Band: 8%

Flents Cola Syrup: 5%

Alka-Seltzer: 4%

Top Proton Pump Inhibitors

Prilosec OTC: 70%

Nexium 24HR: 21%

Prevacid 24HR: 8%

Zegerid OTC: 1%

Top Stool Softeners

Colace: 79%

Dulcolax: 15%

Phillips’ Stool Softener: 5%

DulcoEase: 1%

Top Upset Stomach Remedies

Pepto-Bismol: 65%

Emetrol: 23%

Alka-Seltzer: 6%

Kaopectate: 3%

Nauzene: 3%

Update 06/09/20: This article was originally published on a previous date. It has been updated to reflect the most recent survey results.