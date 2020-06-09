Top Pharmacist-Recommended First Aid Products

What should you pack in your first aid kit? Bandages, gauzes and burn treatments, sure — but which brands? You…

What should you pack in your first aid kit?

Bandages, gauzes and burn treatments, sure — but which brands? You need products that can handle the scrapes, burns and aches that life throws at us. That’s why U.S. News and Pharmacy Times teamed up to learn which over-the-counter products pharmacists recommend most often.

Read about the 2020 Top Recommended Health Products survey here, and click through the slides to see a sample of the results.

Top Burn Treatments

Neosporin: 37%

Dermoplast: 19%

Lanacane Spray: 11%

Polysporin: 7%

A+D Ointment: 6%

Foille: 6%

Alocane: 4%

Bacitraycin Plus: 4%

Bactine: 3%

First Degree: 3%

Top Bandages, Covers and Gauze

Band-Aid: 54%

Nexcare: 16%

3M Nexcare: 16%

ACE: 7%

Curad: 7%

Top Insect Bite and Sting Management Products

After Bite: 77%

StingEze: 10%

Sting Kill: 9%

BiteMD: 2%

Fire Out: 2%

Top Liquid Bandages

New-Skin: 90%

Skin Shield: 10%

Top Sunburn Relief Products

Solarcaine: 65%

Dermoplast: 22%

Hawaiian Tropic: 6%

Alocane: 4%

Australian Gold: 1%

Banana Boat: 1%

SunBurnt: 1%

Top Thermal Relief Products

ThermaCare: 44%

Salonpas: 32%

Icy Hot Patch: 19%

Bed Buddy Hot/Cold Pack: 4%

WellPatch: 1%

Top Topical Anesthetics

Dermoplast: 53%

Lanacane Spray: 29%

Bactine: 18%

Top Topical Antibiotics and Antiseptics

Neosporin: 68%

Polysporin: 14%

Bacitraycin Plus: 7%

Hibiclens: 7%

Bactine: 2%

Betadine: 2%

Update 06/09/20: This article was originally published on a previous date. It has been updated to reflect the most recent survey results.