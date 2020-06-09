Top Pharmacist-Recommended Cough, Cold and Allergy Medicines

Have you ever been in a drugstore while fighting off cough attacks, congestion or sinus pressure? There you stand, dazed,…

Have you ever been in a drugstore while fighting off cough attacks, congestion or sinus pressure?

There you stand, dazed, staring at seemingly endless shelves of medicines and trying to figure out which one will bring the best relief. Let us help.

U.S. News and Pharmacy Times teamed up to see which over-the-counter cough, cold and allergy medicines pharmacists recommend most often. Read about the 2020 Top Recommended Health Products survey here, and click through the slides to see a sample of the results.

Top Oral Antihistamines

Zyrtec: 41%

Claritin: 36%

Allegra Allergy: 13%

Benadryl: 6%

Xyzal: 4%

Read more about oral antihistamines.

Top Cold Remedies

Cepacol: 33%

Zicam: 22%

Cold-EEZE: 19%

Halls Defense: 18%

Sucrets: 7%

Umcka: 1%

Read more about cold remedies.

Top Cough Suppressants

Delsym: 53%

Mucinex DM: 25%

Robitussin: 17%

NyQuil: 4%

Zarbee’s Naturals: 1%

Read more about cough suppressants.

Top Daytime Cough, Cold and Flu Combinations

Mucinex: 28%

Advil Cold & Sinus: 22%

DayQuil: 19%

Tylenol Cold: 9%

TheraFlu: 6%

Coricidin HBP: 4%

Alka-Seltzer Plus: 3%

Claritin: 3%

Robitussin: 3%

Contac Cold + Flu Day: 2%

Sudafed PE (phenylephrine): 1%

Read more about non-drowsy cough, cold and flu medicines.

Top Nighttime Cough, Cold and Flu Combinations

NyQuil: 35%

Delsym Cough + Cold Night Time: 22%

TheraFlu: 13%

Alka-Seltzer Plus: 8%

Coricidin HBP Nighttime Multi-Symptom Cold: 8%

Tylenol Cold Max Nighttime: 7%

Robitussin Nighttime: 6%

Contac Cold + Flu Night: 1%

Read more about PM cough, cold and flu medicines.

Top Nasal Inhaler Decongestants

Non Medicated Vicks VapoInhaler: 82%

Benzedrex: 15%

Olbas Inhaler: 3%

Read more about nasal inhaler decongestants.

Top Nasal Spray Decongestants

Afrin: 76%

NasalCrom: 10%

Neo-Synephrine: 7%

Mucinex Nasal Spray: 3%

Dristan Nasal Spray: 2%

Sinex Ultra Fine Mist: 2%

Read more about nasal spray decongestants.

Top Oral Decongestants

Sudafed (pseudoephedrine): 49%

Mucinex-D: 13%

Zyrtec-D: 11%

Claritin-D: 9%

Advil Cold & Sinus: 7%

Sudafed PE (phenylephrine): 6%

Allegra-D: 3%

Benadryl Allergy Plus Congestion: 1%

Tylenol Sinus: 1%

Read more about oral decongestants.

Top Oral Decongestants (Abuse-deterrent)

Zephrex-D: 54%

Nexafed: 46%

Read more about abuse-deterrent oral decongestants.

Top Expectorants

Mucinex: 82%

Robitussin: 18%

Read more about expectorants.

Top Flu Medicines

DayQuil Cold & Flu: 24%

Theraflu: 22%

Coricidin HBP Cold & Flu: 19%

Tylenol Cold & Flu Severe: 16%

Alka-Seltzer Plus Flu Formula: 9%

Vicks NyQuil Cold & Flu: 9%

DayClear Cough, Cold & Flu: 1%

Read more about flu medicines.

Top Intranasal Corticosteroids

Flonase Allergy Relief: 87%

Nasacort Allergy 24HR: 10%

Rhinocort Allergy Spray: 3%

Read more about intranasal corticosteroids.

Top Topical Cough Suppressant Lozenges

Cepacol: 34%

Halls: 26%

Chloraseptic: 16%

Fisherman’s Friend: 8%

Sucrets: 6%

Zarbee’s Honey Cough Soothers: 5%

Luden’s: 3%

Pine Bros: 2%

Read more about topical cough suppressant lozenges.

Top Topical Cough Suppressant Ointments

Vicks VapoRub: 93%

Mentholatum: 7%

Read more about topical cough ointments.

Top Zinc Cold Remedies

Zicam: 65%

Cold-EEZE: 35%

Read more about zinc cold remedies.

Top Zinc Lozenges

Zicam: 47%

Cold-EEZE: 41%

Sunkist Zinc Throat Lozenges: 5%

Nature Made VitaMelts Zinc: 3%

Nature’s Way Sambucus Organic Zinc Lozenges: 2%

TheraZinc: 2%

Read more about zinc lozenges.

Top Pharmacist-Recommended Cough, Cold and Allergy Medicines originally appeared on usnews.com

Update 06/09/20: This slideshow has been updated to reflect the most recent survey results by Pharmacy Times.