Tips for Staying Positive When Living With Migraines

For some migraine sufferers, the pain and disruption to daily life occurs so frequently that it’s difficult to stay on track with work, family and personal goals. If this describes your battle with migraine pain, know that you’re not alone.

“Migraines are so common,” says Dr. Ann Pakalnis, a neurologist with the Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center in Columbus. “Maybe 15% of adults and probably 10% of school-age children have migraines,” she says, and “they’re so disruptive.”

Elizabeth Seng, a clinical psychologist and researcher in New York City who specializes in the study and treatment of migraine, headache disorders and chronic pain, says that means some “40 million people in the United States have migraine.” Seng also works as a medical consultant for Excedrin.

That’s a lot of people dealing with the pain, life disruptions and negative feelings that are so often associated with this common condition. But there are ways to minimize the negative effects of migraines, so they don’t rule your life and your attitude:

— Make the proper lifestyle modifications to better manage your migraines.

— Practice yoga.

— Develop a meditation practice.

— Stretch.

— Journal.

— Find support.

— Communicate your needs.

— Stick with it.

— See a specialist.

— Practice self-care.

Migraines Are a Three-fold Problem

Seng says the pain of migraine is three-fold:

1. Physical pain

The physical pain in the head occurs because “nerve endings around the blood vessels in your brain and the coating on the outside of your brain become sensitized during a migraine attack, leading to the pain of a migraine,” Seng explains. This means a really bad headache that may throb or be located on one side of the head. It can also be pain all over that just makes you feel really terrible.

2. Associated symptoms

Other symptoms, such as sensitivity to light and sound, dizziness and nausea, only make you feel worse. “Before an attack, people experience premonitory symptoms that can interfere with sensation and perception, thought and concentration, and even speech,” Seng says.

“During the attack, people with migraine experience pain but also have neurologic symptoms like nausea or vomiting and sensitivity to light and sound.”

All of these symptoms make sticking with your normal, daily routine exceedingly difficult, Seng says. “Think about how difficult it would be to work at a computer while very nauseated and possibly vomiting. This is a reality for many people with migraine.”

3. Unpredictability

Physical symptoms aside, one of the hardest aspects of dealing with migraines is the fact that it can be difficult to know exactly when they’ll strike. Sure, you can learn your triggers, and avoiding those as much as possible may help. But sometimes, a migraine just happens, and it’s difficult to plan for that situation. Getting used to that unpredictability is a tall order that can often make staying positive challenging for many migraine sufferers.

Managing Migraines

Currently, there’s no cure for migraines, and thus, people who experience them need to learn to cope with them as best they can.

“I like the use of the verb ‘manage,'” Pakalnis says in reference to treating patients with migraines. “We’re not going to make the migraines go away completely. If you have migraines, you’ll often have them throughout your adult life. But you learn how to manage them, and you’ll be able to live a full life,” she says.

The first step is talking with your doctor about what medications may be best for managing your migraine headaches.

In addition, Pakalnis says that lifestyle changes are “the most important thing. First and foremost, lifestyle issues are something that’s modifiable for most people.” This means knowing and — to the best of your ability — avoiding your individual migraine triggers, whether they’re dehydration, poor sleep or bright lights.

Lifestyle modifications that you should discuss with your doctor include:

— Maintaining adequate hydration. “We recommend 64 ounces of non-caffeinated beverages per day,” Pakalnis says, because dehydration can be a major trigger for many people who have migraines.

— Getting adequate sleep. Sleep also tends to be a huge trigger,” Pakalnis says. Set up a sleep schedule and stick to it. Go to bed at the same time and get up at the same time every day.

— Eating regularly. “Skipped meals can precipitate migraines,” Pakalnis says, so as with sleep, set up a regular eating schedule and stick to it.

— Manage dietary triggers. Keeping a consistent and moderated intake of caffeine and alcohol is important for most people with migraines, as these two substances can greatly influence your experience of migraines. Similarly, avoiding foods such as aged cheeses and processed meat, which are common triggers, might also help you avoid worse or more frequent migraines.

— Managing stressors. Emotional and physical stress can also bring on massive migraines, so it’s important to develop healthy coping skills to relieve stress and manage your emotions. Getting plenty of physical exercise can help, as can sleeping enough, managing your time and generally practicing self-care.

Keep a Positive Mindset

In addition to the lifestyle modifications above, you should also strive to keep a positive mindset when dealing with migraine headaches. Easier said than done, for sure, as the pain and disruption migraines cause can challenge even the most optimistic person’s ability to stay positive. But here are a few tips for helping you maintain a positive outlook:

— Practice yoga. “Yoga is excellent. There’s some data in the literature that yoga can help with migraines,” Pakalnis says. The breathing exercises that are a major component of any yoga practice are an important piece of helping manage stress and can help support a positive mindset, but also managing the pain itself. Similar to how Lamaze breathing helps women going through the pain of labor during childbirth, breathing through a migraine can be a great way to help you stay positive and focused on moving forward.

— Develop a meditation practice. Developing a daily meditation practice doesn’t have to be a big, involved affair. Even just 5 or 10 minutes a day spent in mindful meditation can make a difference in anxiety and stress levels, thereby supporting a positive mindset and possibly fewer migraines.

— Stretch. For many of us, we spend all day hunched over computers staring at screens, and this poor posture and bright light can precipitate migraines in some people. As such, Pakalnis recommends taking frequent breaks to stretch the neck and back to loosen those muscles and the tension in them that can contribute to the development of migraines. Look away from the screen regularly to reduce eye strain. Taking breaks can also help you feel less stressed about the work at hand and more positive about what you’re doing.

— Journal. “It’s really important to keep a headache diary,” Pakalnis says, and there are plenty of apps to choose from online, or simply write down your experiences each day in a nice notebook. Keeping a diary can help “elucidate trigger factors, such as poor sleep, hormonal factors or weather patterns” that you can discuss how best to manage with your doctor. The other key component to journaling is that it gives you a safe space to express your thoughts and feelings, which can help you work through the negative emotions surrounding your migraine condition.

— Find support. Seng says that while no one will share your exact experience with migraines, “finding a community of other people who also have migraine can help you cope.” Knowing that you’re not alone can provide a boost, and talking about the challenges you face with others who’ve dealt with similar obstacles may help you feel more positive about your situation and provide insight and tips for better ways to cope.

— Communicate your needs. Though migraines are quite common, many people who don’t have them, “don’t realize just how disruptive migraine attacks can be,” Seng says. “Migraine attacks pull you away from important moments,” and many migraine sufferers may feel frustrated or misunderstood by family and friends who don’t have them. But talking about it with those around you — family, friends and coworkers — might help you better navigate the situation. Explain to those around you what it’s like and how they can best support you when you’re having a migraine. That support may help you feel less isolated in your experience and more positive about moving forward.

— Stick with it. Migraines are awful. There’s no two ways about it, but Pakalnis says there are many more effective treatments today than there were just a decade ago. If you’re struggling, talk to your doctor to see if changing your treatment protocol might help.

— See a specialist. Though many primary care providers can help you manage your migraines well, in some cases you might need more specialized care. If you’re struggling, ask your primary care provider whether it’s time to talk with a neurologist or headache specialist to see what else can be done.

— Practice self-care. “It’s common for people with migraine to feel like they need to power through the pain and go about their day,” Seng says, “but it’s important to take care of yourself and take the time to feel better.”

