Tips for Living with Uneven Heartbeats

Maybe it started with a sensation that your chest was tight or that your heart had skipped a beat. Maybe it was the racing pulse that got your attention. For many people with uneven heart beats these symptoms — or sometimes no symptoms at all — could signal that something is going on with your heart that needs medical attention.

“More broadly known as arrhythmias, uneven or irregular heartbeats can be caused by electrolyte imbalances, certain medications, underlying heart disease, emotional stress or as a response to caffeine, tobacco or exercise,” says Dr. Brian Lima, director of cardiac transplantation at the Sandra Atlas Bass Heart Hospital, located at North Shore University Hospital in Manhasset, New York, and author of “Heart to Beat: A Cardiac Surgeon’s Inspiring Story of Success and Overcoming Adversity — the Heart Way.”

“The most common heart rhythm problem is atrial fibrillation, but there are other causes of uneven heart beats,” says Dr. Deepak L. Bhatt, executive director of interventional cardiovascular programs at Brigham and Women’s Hospital Heart & Vascular Center and professor of medicine at Harvard Medical School.

Atrial fibrillation is a rapid, irregular heart rate cause by disordered electrical signaling in the atria, or the upper chambers of the heart. AFib causes the upper and lower chambers of the heart to fall out of synch and develop irregular beats. AFib can lead to strokes, eye strokes, heart attacks, cognitive impairment and other potentially dangerous complications.

Arrhythmias can also occur in the lower chambers of the heart, also called the ventricles. They can be related to blockages, congenital deformities, injuries to the heart tissue sustained after a heart attack and a variety of other conditions and factors.

Uneven heartbeats are more common in older adults and those with heart disease, but it’s important to note that there’s a wide variety of causes and types of uneven heartbeats, says Dr. Jim Liu, a cardiologist at The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center in Columbus. “If you think you have an uneven or irregular heartbeat, check with your doctor first. Depending on what the specific rhythm is, it could be something not serious or something that may need to be looked into more.”

Symptoms

“The symptoms are pretty broad,” Liu says. In some cases, “people with irregular heartbeats or AFib have no symptoms at all.”

Symptoms of uneven heartbeats include:

— Heart palpitations.

— Chest tightness.

— Shortness of breath.

— Fainting.

— Dizziness or lightheadedness.

— Blurry vision.

— Sweating.

— Fatigue.

— Generalized weakness

Treatment

Treatment of arrhythmias varies. Liu says he looks at treatment of AFib “as a two-part approach. The first part is treating the AFib itself,” which means medications or surgery to help control the heart rate or rhythm.

“The second part of treating AFib is addressing the stroke risk,” Liu continues. “When someone is in AFib, the top chambers of the heart are beating so fast that they’re basically just quivering. As a result, blood can pool in certain places of the top chambers. If a blood clot forms, it can leave the heart and go to the brain to cause a stroke. This is the most devastating consequence of AFib.”

Therefore, “most patients with AFib will need to take a blood thinning medication to prevent strokes.” Not all patients will need to be on a blood thinner, though. To help make this decision, your doctor will assess your stroke risk, age and other health conditions, such as diabetes, high blood pressure or heart failure, Liu explains.

Treatments typically include:

— Smoking cessation. Smoking is bad for the heart, so smoking cessation support is often a major component of treatment.

— Dietary changes. Moving to a heart-healthy diet is a smart way to help control and prevent heart diseases and AFib.

— Medications. Medications that help regulate the heart rate or thin the blood may be useful in treating uneven heartbeats.

— Surgical procedures. Surgical procedures that ablate, or destroy, the cardiac tissue that’s causing the arrhythmia may be used.

— Electrical cardioversion. Some patients may also need electrical cardioversion, a procedure that uses electricity to reset the heart rhythm.

“AFib is a very common heart condition, and there are many different options for treating it,” Liu says. “What’s best for one person may not be the same for another. It’s important to talk to your doctor or cardiologist to determine what’s best and most appropriate for you.”

Tips for Living with Uneven Heartbeats

Though it might be scary at first, you can adjust to living with uneven heartbeats. And there are many lifestyle changes you can take to make that adjustment easier and more sustainable.

1. Talk with your doctor.

If you suspect you have atrial fibrillation or another heart arrhythmia, “it’s vitally important to see a physician to help rule out or identify any undiagnosed heart disease that may be the underlying cause,” Lima says. “As a general principle applicable to everyone, adhering to a heart-healthy diet, avoiding smoking and other lifestyle modifications can significantly reduce the risk of developing arrhythmias and other forms of heart disease.”

“It can’t be overemphasized how important it is to seek medical attention right away” if you have symptoms of irregular heartbeats, Lima continues. “Time is of the essence when it comes to many acute presentations of heart disease, and arrhythmias are certainly no exception.”

2. Modify your diet.

Many of use eat far too much junk food, but if you have AFib or another heart arrhythmia, you need to clean up your diet. Select a heart-healthy diet and work with your cardiologist and a nutritionist to make sure you’re getting the right mix of nutrients.

3. Exercise as appropriate.

Once your doctor has given you the all clear to exercise, you should develop a regular routine and stick with it. The right exercise will depend on your heart condition, but staying active is one of the biggest things you can do to improve your overall health. Plenty of aerobic exercise, such as brisk walking, cycling or swimming, can help you keep your heart working smoothly. Exercise can also help you control your weight, which is a contributing factor to the development of heart arrhythmias.

4. Manage your weight.

Bhatt says “obesity has recently been reported as a risk factor in AFib.” For people who have atrial fibrillation, “when they lose weight, that can decrease the amount of atrial fibrillation recurrence. Weight loss is really important,” in controlling the condition but “wasn’t really appreciated as a potentially modifiable risk factor,” until recently. You can’t change your genetics,” he continues, “but you can try to maintain a good weight,” through diet and exercise.

5. Avoid alcohol.

Bhatt notes that excessive alcohol consumption, particularly binge drinking, is linked to heart arrhythmias, and thus, you should avoid alcohol if you have a heart arrhythmia or are at risk of developing a condition that causes arrhythmias.

” Binge drinking can precipitate atrial fibrillation. It can happen to a college-age student after heavy alcohol intake on the weekend,” but it can also impact anyone at any age who drinks too much in one sitting. Liu notes that in cardiac circles, ” holiday heart syndrome is a term that describes AFib resulting from increased alcohol consumption” during the holiday season. Consider scaling back a bit even when you’re in a celebratory mood.

6. Get plenty of sleep.

“Sleep hygiene is important” for addressing a wide variety of conditions but heart conditions especially, Bhatt says. Staying up all night, particularly if such is achieved through the use of stimulants such as caffeine, can trigger heart arrhythmias. This risk can be compounded if alcohol is involved. Bhatt says that if you are going out for a night on the town, limit your alcohol intake and “don’t stay up all night. Try to get a good night’s sleep.”

7. Manage stress.

We’ve all got stress in our lives these days, and being stressed out is a major contributor to incidence of atrial fibrillation in many people. Find healthy ways to destress and unwind, such as yoga or meditation.

8. Avoid caffeine.

Caffeine can cause the heart rate to increase, and in those who are susceptible to atrial fibrillation and other conditions that can cause uneven heartbeats, caffeine can be a trigger. “Not all data necessarily points to coffee as being a precipitant to atrial fibrillation,” Bhatt says, but excessive caffeine intake has been associated with dehydration, which has also been linked with AFib.

9. Take your medications.

“It’s important to be adherent to medications that your doctor prescribes for AFib,” Liu says. “These medications usually help prevent AFib from occurring or prevent your heart form beating too fast when in AFib.”

9. Don’t smoke.

If you’re still smoking, that’s likely contributing to or worsening your heart disease. Quitting is hard, but following a formalized, doctor-prescribed smoking cessation program may help you kick the habit for good.

10. Manage other conditions.

Liu notes that many underlying conditions can contribute to or exacerbate AFib and other heart rhythm disorders. For example, sleep apnea is a major contributor to AFib. It can be treated to help you get a better night’s rest and reduce your risk of AFib.

11. Stick with it.

Liu notes that sometimes, “AFib can be a stubborn condition, and patients may find that they get recurrent episodes for no apparent reason. If this is the case for you, don’t get discouraged. Talk to your doctor or cardiologist,” as there are lots of treatment options available.

