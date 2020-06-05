Time for reckoning: D.C.-area business leaders speak out about George Floyd’s death, racism and next steps

For far too many of us, the racial injustice displayed by George Floyd’s death is nothing new. As thousands raised…

For far too many of us, the racial injustice displayed by George Floyd’s death is nothing new.

As thousands raised their voices in protest against racism and police brutality around the nation, and here in Washington, we asked our local business community to look inward and answer this question:

What can we do as business leaders to come together and move our community forward?

I was astounded by the volume of responses we received. They flowed in from executives representing a wide range of organizations, from small nonprofits to billions-dollar brands. They spanned geographies and ethnicities. For some, they stemmed from thoughtful memos put forth to their staffs. For others, they were passionate gut reactions to a tragedy that hits too close to home.

And they all bore a unified theme: These incidents are unacceptable and must be declared so from corporate chambers. This time, the business community must act, must play a role in pushing society into a stronger, more equitable…