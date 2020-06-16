The Honor Roll of U.S. News Best Children’s Hospitals 2020-21

A photo tour of the 2020-21 Best Children’s Hospitals Which hospitals are best prepared to care for the sickest kids?…

A photo tour of the 2020-21 Best Children’s Hospitals

Which hospitals are best prepared to care for the sickest kids? The 2020-21 U.S. News Best Children’s Hospitals rankings identify 88 hospitals with demonstrated expertise in one or more of 10 pediatric specialties. Ten hospitals earned a place on the Best Children’s Hospitals Honor Roll.

Click through the slides to view the Best Children’s Honor Roll hospitals.

10. Lucile Packard Children’s Hospital Stanford

Location: Palo Alto, California

2019-20 Honor Roll rank: Not Ranked

Number of 2020-21 Honor Roll specialties: 10

Highest-ranking specialties: Neonatology (#3), Pediatric Nephrology (#4), Pediatric Pulmonology & Lung Surgery (#7), Pediatric Neurology & Neurosurgery (#8)

9. UPMC Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh

Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

2019-20 Honor Roll rank: 8

Number of 2020-21 Honor Roll specialties: 10

Highest-ranking specialties: Pediatric Cardiology & Heart Surgery (#2), Pediatric Diabetes & Endocrinology (#7), Pediatric Gastroenterology & GI Surgery (#9)

8. Nationwide Children’s Hospital

Location: Columbus, Ohio

2019-20 Honor Roll rank: 7

Number of 2020-21 Honor Roll specialties: 10

Highest-ranking specialties: Pediatric Neurology & Neurosurgery (#6), Pediatric Pulmonology & Lung Surgery (#6), Pediatric Cancer (#8), Pediatric Orthopedics (#8)

7. Children’s National Hospital

Location: Washington, D.C.

2019-20 Honor Roll rank: 6

Number of 2020-21 Honor Roll specialties: 10

Highest-ranking specialties: Neonatology (#1), Pediatric Neurology & Neurosurgery (#3), Pediatric Cancer (#6), Pediatric Nephrology (#7)

6. Children’s Hospital Colorado

Location: Aurora, Colorado

2019-20 Honor Roll rank: 10 (tie)

Number of 2020-21 Honor Roll specialties: 10

Highest-ranking specialties: Pediatric Gastroenterology & GI Surgery (#1), Pediatric Diabetes & Endocrinology (#4), Pediatric Pulmonology & Lung Surgery (#5), Pediatric Cardiology & Heart Surgery (#6)

5. Children’s Hospital Los Angeles

Location: Los Angeles, California

2019-20 Honor Roll rank: 5

Number of 2020-21 Honor Roll specialties: 10

Highest-ranking specialties: Neonatology (#2), Pediatric Cardiology & Heart Surgery (#3), Pediatric Orthopedics (#4), Pediatric Cancer (#5), Pediatric Gastroenterology & GI Surgery (#6)

4. Texas Children’s Hospital

Location: Houston, Texas

2019-20 Honor Roll rank: 3 (tie)

Number of 2020-21 Honor Roll specialties: 10

Highest-ranking specialties: Pediatric Cardiology & Heart Surgery (#1), Pediatric Nephrology (#2), Pediatric Neurology & Neurosurgery (#2), Pediatric Pulmonology & Lung Surgery (#3)

3. Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center

Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

2019-20 Honor Roll rank: 3 (tie)

Number of 2020-21 Honor Roll specialties: 10

Highest-ranking specialties: Pediatric Cancer (#3), Pediatric Diabetes & Endocrinology (#3), Pediatric Nephrology (#3), Pediatric Orthopedics (#3)

2. Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia

Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

2019-20 Honor Roll rank: 2

Number of 2020-21 Honor Roll specialties: 10

Highest-ranking specialties: Pediatric Cancer (#1), Pediatric Diabetes & Endocrinology (#1), Pediatric Orthopedics (#1), Pediatric Pulmonology & Lung Surgery (#2)

1. Boston Children’s Hospital

Location: Boston, Massachusetts

2019-20 Honor Roll rank: 1

Number of 2020-21 Honor Roll specialties: 10

Highest-ranking specialties: Pediatric Nephrology (#1), Pediatric Neurology & Neurosurgery (#1), Pediatric Pulmonology & Lung Surgery (#1), Pediatric Urology (#1)

