The Honor Roll of U.S. News Best Children’s Hospitals 2020-21

10. Lucile Packard Children’s Hospital Stanford
Location: Palo Alto, California
2019-20 Honor Roll rank: Not Ranked
Number of 2020-21 Honor Roll specialties: 10
Highest-ranking specialties: Neonatology (#3), Pediatric Nephrology (#4), Pediatric Pulmonology & Lung Surgery (#7), Pediatric Neurology & Neurosurgery (#8)
9. UPMC Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh
Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
2019-20 Honor Roll rank: 8
Number of 2020-21 Honor Roll specialties: 10
Highest-ranking specialties: Pediatric Cardiology & Heart Surgery (#2), Pediatric Diabetes & Endocrinology (#7), Pediatric Gastroenterology & GI Surgery (#9)
8. Nationwide Children’s Hospital
Location: Columbus, Ohio
2019-20 Honor Roll rank: 7
Number of 2020-21 Honor Roll specialties: 10
Highest-ranking specialties: Pediatric Neurology & Neurosurgery (#6), Pediatric Pulmonology & Lung Surgery (#6), Pediatric Cancer (#8), Pediatric Orthopedics (#8)
7. Children’s National Hospital
Location: Washington, D.C.
2019-20 Honor Roll rank: 6
Number of 2020-21 Honor Roll specialties: 10
Highest-ranking specialties: Neonatology (#1), Pediatric Neurology & Neurosurgery (#3), Pediatric Cancer (#6), Pediatric Nephrology (#7)
6. Children’s Hospital Colorado
Location: Aurora, Colorado
2019-20 Honor Roll rank: 10 (tie)
Number of 2020-21 Honor Roll specialties: 10
Highest-ranking specialties: Pediatric Gastroenterology & GI Surgery (#1), Pediatric Diabetes & Endocrinology (#4), Pediatric Pulmonology & Lung Surgery (#5), Pediatric Cardiology & Heart Surgery (#6)
5. Children’s Hospital Los Angeles
Location: Los Angeles, California
2019-20 Honor Roll rank: 5
Number of 2020-21 Honor Roll specialties: 10
Highest-ranking specialties: Neonatology (#2), Pediatric Cardiology & Heart Surgery (#3), Pediatric Orthopedics (#4), Pediatric Cancer (#5), Pediatric Gastroenterology & GI Surgery (#6)
4. Texas Children’s Hospital
Location: Houston, Texas
2019-20 Honor Roll rank: 3 (tie)
Number of 2020-21 Honor Roll specialties: 10
Highest-ranking specialties: Pediatric Cardiology & Heart Surgery (#1), Pediatric Nephrology (#2), Pediatric Neurology & Neurosurgery (#2), Pediatric Pulmonology & Lung Surgery (#3)
3. Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center
Location: Cincinnati, Ohio
2019-20 Honor Roll rank: 3 (tie)
Number of 2020-21 Honor Roll specialties: 10
Highest-ranking specialties: Pediatric Cancer (#3), Pediatric Diabetes & Endocrinology (#3), Pediatric Nephrology (#3), Pediatric Orthopedics (#3)
2. Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia
Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
2019-20 Honor Roll rank: 2
Number of 2020-21 Honor Roll specialties: 10
Highest-ranking specialties: Pediatric Cancer (#1), Pediatric Diabetes & Endocrinology (#1), Pediatric Orthopedics (#1), Pediatric Pulmonology & Lung Surgery (#2)
1. Boston Children’s Hospital
Location: Boston, Massachusetts
2019-20 Honor Roll rank: 1
Number of 2020-21 Honor Roll specialties: 10
Highest-ranking specialties: Pediatric Nephrology (#1), Pediatric Neurology & Neurosurgery (#1), Pediatric Pulmonology & Lung Surgery (#1), Pediatric Urology (#1)
