The Future of Retail Investing Is Now

The last few years have seen low-cost brokers become no-cost brokers as new investing platforms provide individual investors with user-friendly features and no upfront costs, account minimums, or commissions. This has primed the market for a surge of enthusiasm from newer (and often younger) retail investors who see the sudden end to the longest bull market in history as a perfect opportunity to begin investing.

So how did we get here — and more importantly, where does retail investing go from here?

The Dawn of Online Investing

As the internet came online, investors suddenly had access to different perspectives, a wide range of investing ideas, and information they never could’ve gotten their hands on before. It was a time of radical change for every industry, and the first brokerage to realize how the internet could revolutionize investing was E-Trade (ticker: ETFC). E-Trade began offering online services back in 1992 and became the first online brokerage firm in the mid-90s. The company’s success brought its competitors sprinting online.

Thanks to the internet, so-called discount brokerages can offer their services to Main Street for a lower price than Wall Street ever could. Lower costs combined with ease of use has led to an uptick in Americans who own stocks directly or indirectly.

Low Fee to No Fee

By 2013, discount brokers had drastically lowered the cost of investing, with trades ranging in price, depending on the stock, from anywhere to $1 to $50. But none likely thought the price would ever reach zero.

When Robinhood began to make noise about offering commission-free investing in 2013, it was just another Silicon Valley startup trying to disrupt Wall Street. But investors took note and began to flock to the online platform, and by 2016 Robinhood had reached 1 million subscribers. By the end of last year, it had 10 million users. Suddenly, Wall Street had no choice but to pay attention — and to compete on price.

Charles Schwab ( SCHW) followed Interactive Brokers’ ( IBKR) lead in 2019 and joined a race to the bottom, slashing its commissions to zero and forcing its competitors to either do the same and take the hit to their bottom line or keep commissions and risk losing customers. All of them chose to cut commissions, and the result was a steep decline to competitor TD Ameritrade’s ( AMTD) share price, positioning it perfectly for Schwab to scoop up in a $26 billion deal that combines the two largest publicly traded discount brokers in the industry.

Consolidation has long been the standard defense of incumbent companies against new threats, using scale to outflank competitors and cutting costs to keep shareholders happy. The trend continued this year when E-Trade was acquired by Morgan Stanley ( MS) for $13 billion in February 2020, and it seems likely that there will be more mergers to come.

Here We Are Today

Then the pandemic struck, and the market tanked; between January 1 and March 31, the S&P 500 plummeted by more than 20%. But during the panic, new investors saw a once in a lifetime buying opportunity. Ashley Longabaugh, a senior analyst for Celent’s wealth management practice notes that the major market players, including Fidelity, Schwab, TD Ameritrade and E-Trade, went to free stock trades in 2019.

New account openings among brokerage firms have skyrocketed during the last six months.

“The stock market has attracted individuals who are cash- and time-rich during the pandemic. Many of these new investors have a ‘buy and hold’ mindset and viewed the market dip as a buying opportunity,” she says.

People who had watched a company’s share price and stock valuation soar skyward over the last decade leaped at the chance to buy in while prices were low. With little in the way of entertainment, many sports bettors have jumped into the markets, and putting $1,200 into many Americans’ hands may have encouraged more investment activity as well.

Anthony Denier, CEO of commission-free trading platform Webull Financial, agrees.

“Younger and first-time investors have been flocking to open no-fee, app-based brokerage accounts way before anyone in the U.S. even heard” of the pandemic, he says. “However, the forced lockdown, void of sporting, concerts, and other forms of entertainment events have certainly opened trading and investing to a much larger market than ever before.”

The results speak for themselves. In the first quarter of 2020, Charles Schwab reported a record of 609,000 new brokerage accounts and more than 280,000 in March alone, bringing its total active brokerage accounts at quarter end to slightly less than 13 million.

But the big winner was Robinhood, which blew the competition away with a cool 3 million new accounts in the first quarter of 2020. If the more established brokers hoped that doing away with commissions would remove Robinhood’s main advantage in attracting new users, they were sorely mistaken.

Young Bulls Charge Into the Markets

Many of the investors piling into the markets now, either through traditional discount brokers or newcomers like Robinhood and Webull, are younger than your traditional investor. Millennials have driven a surge in investing that has sent shares of bankrupt car rental company Hertz ( HTZ), as well as pummeled airlines and cruise stocks, back up from their first-quarter lows as they search for value and low prices. The entire market has enjoyed a resurgence as investors jumped into the fray. From March 31 to June 15, the S&P 500 rose by around 18%.

Robinhood has reported that the typical customer age for users on its platform is 31.

These younger investors are often new to investing, and as such have been focusing their investments on companies they’re familiar with.

“At Webull we see our newer investors focus their portfolios around lifestyle stocks like Tesla ( TSLA) and Lululemon ( LULU), as well as utilizing sector-based (exchange-traded funds) in the technology and biotech spaces,” Denier says. “For our newer active traders, we see clients taking advantage of the large swings in (the market’s) volatility,” looking for short-term gains.

Longabaugh adds that “sector-focused ETFs attracted significantly more inflows in April 2020 than in previous months. ETFs have been a popular choice for novice and buy-and-hold investors due to their low fees, diverse holdings, ease of which to buy or sell and often regularly paid dividends.”

While more traditional online brokers offer a wide range of investing information, impressive analytical tools and oceans of financial data, new retail investors seemed to respond to the streamlined design approach of Robinhood. You don’t need all the “bells and whistles” to make a trade. But its these additional features that have been brokers’ bread and butter for years now as they pack more offerings into their websites.

“Established brokers are usually the result of many mergers and acquisitions over many years,” Denier says. “New platforms have the ability to be nimble and will continue to challenge the established brokers by making more user-friendly and mobile-first solutions for clients first and putting profits last.”

Mobile usage seems to be a priority among new users, and while Robinhood has taken full advantage of that fact by creating an intuitive, user-friendly app, the more traditional brokers aren’t sitting on their heels. For instance, among TD Ameritrade’s roughly 1 million trades per day, more than a quarter come from mobile devices. E-Trade’s study noted that over half of the investors under age 30 surveyed by E-Trade reported checking their portfolios at least daily, illustrating the need for brokers to provide clients with convenience and ease of accessibility.

The Takeaway

While flash may attract new investors, users will stick around for substance.

“There has been a steady increase in the implementation of and comfort with using newer technology, such as social media integration tools, biometrics, APIs, and predictive analytics. These tools are being used to scale advice delivery and to foster investor engagement. Social trading, gamification, and crowdfunding platforms also support such engagement,” Longabaugh says.

With younger, risk-happy investors entering the markets in droves, there’s certainly a need for education and expertise. Ease of use makes it simple for investors to jump online and check their portfolios. No commissions mean that it’s free to hop into a trade. But just because retail investing is essentially free now doesn’t mean risk has disappeared.

It’s easy for tech-savvy millennial investors who are constantly plugged in to believe that they’re better informed than any previous generation of investors, and as such open themselves up to the inherent risks of chasing fads and trying to time the market.

It’s only getting easier for investors to jump into the markets unprepared. Fractional shares allow investors with smaller balances to put their money into some of the biggest names on the market. Cryptocurrency trading can be more speculation than informed investing, but traditional brokers have begun to offer the service alongside their usual investment options. Options themselves are growing in popularity with young investors trying to maximize their profits, and given how cheap money is right now, brokers are all too happy to provide margin accounts.

A wave of new technology combined with a new generation of investors stand poised to revolutionize the industry once again. But there are no high-tech solutions that can solve the same problems investors have always faced — greed and fear will continue to play their parts in investing. Retail investors need to remain vigilant if they don’t want to fall prey to human emotions that no app can fix.

