The Dow fell more than 1,800 points. These local companies posted the biggest one-day losses.

Fears of a second wave of the coronavirus sent U.S. markets tumbling Thursday.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell more than 1,800 points, or 6.9%, at the close of trading. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite shed 5.89% and 5.27%, respectively.

While statistics on Covid-19 cases and hospitalizations in Greater Washington are trending downward and local jurisdictions are starting to reopen their economies, large states including California, Florida and Texas have posted spikes in cases coming out of Memorial Day weekend. The country surpassed 2 million cases on Wednesday and more than 111,000 people have died because of the virus, according to Johns Hopkins University.

Here are the Greater Washington companies that posted the biggest one-day losses Thursday on Wall Street:

McLean newspaper published Gannett Co. Inc. had its share price fall 29.5% to $1.84.

Shares in Reston audience measurement company Comscore Inc. fell 18.82% to $3.09.

