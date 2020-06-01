The Best Medical Jobs That Don’t Require Medical School

For people who aspire to work in health care but are uninterested in or unable to attend medical school, there…

For people who aspire to work in health care but are uninterested in or unable to attend medical school, there are plenty of well-paid career alternatives to becoming a physician. Some positions still require graduate degrees, but their programs have shorter durations and often lower overall costs. Best of all, many of these occupations are expected to see significant job growth in the years to come.

Here are 11 great health care jobs that will let you help others without spending years in medical school.

— Respiratory therapist.

— Radiation therapist.

— Registered nurse.

— Dietitian and nutritionist.

— Physician assistant.

— Nurse practitioner.

— Speech-language pathologist.

— Nurse anesthetist.

— Occupational therapist.

— Nurse midwife.

— Rehabilitation counselor.

Read on to learn more about each occupation. Salary data comes from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Respiratory Therapist

Median Salary: $61,330

Education Required: Associate degree

You can be ready for this hot health care career in just two years. Respiratory therapists help people improve lung function after an illness and also work with those who have chronic conditions such as asthma or chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. They conduct diagnostic evaluations, consult with physicians to develop treatment plans and educate patients on exercises, medications and equipment that can improve their breathing. A two-year associate degree is the standard level of education for respiratory therapists.

Learn more about respiratory therapists.

Radiation Therapist

Median Salary: $85,560

Education Required: Associate degree

Radiation therapists administer treatments to patients with cancer or other diseases. They generally work as part of an oncology team and ensure that equipment is calibrated correctly to focus radiation on the site of a tumor. In addition to operating medical equipment, radiation therapists answer patient questions, watch for any negative reactions during treatment and maintain detailed records. While some schools have bachelor’s degrees in radiation therapy, an associate degree is sufficient for most jobs.

Learn more about radiation therapists.

Registered Nurse

Median Salary: $73,300

Education Required: Bachelor’s degree

Registered nurses are often on the front lines of caring for people with injuries and ailments. They provide a variety of services from assessing a patient’s condition to monitoring medical equipment to administering medication. This is a profession that requires a caring attitude and high ethical standards. While there are diploma and associate degree programs for registered nurses, many positions nowadays require a bachelor’s degree. Regardless of their education level, registered nurses must pass a national exam before they can be licensed to work in their state.

Learn more about registered nurses.

Dietitian and Nutritionist

Median Salary: $61,270

Education Required: Bachelor’s degree

If you’re passionate about improving health through proper nutrition, a career as a dietitian or nutritionist might be right for you. These professionals may work with patients one-on-one to encourage healthy eating habits, or they may be employed to oversee meal programs in a community setting such as a nursing home or hospital. Some dietitians and nutritionists are part of public health teams that develop campaigns and initiatives to promote good nutrition communitywide. In many states, these professions are licensed, and a bachelor’s degree and supervised training are required as part of the licensure process.

Learn more about dietitians and nutritionists.

Physician Assistant

Median Salary: $112,260

Education Required: Master’s degree

Commonly known as PAs, physician assistants can perform many of the functions of a doctor. Depending on their state, they may be able to examine patients, diagnose illnesses and prescribe medication independently. In some areas, physician assistants may serve as a patient’s primary care provider. Like doctors, physician assistants must be licensed by their state. Licensure requirements typically include graduation from an accredited physician assistant program, passage of a national exam and ongoing continuing education>.

Learn more about physician assistants.

Nurse Practitioner

Median Salary: $109,820

Education Required: Master’s degree

Nurse practitioners and physicians share similar duties and levels of authority in many states. As advanced practice registered nurses, nurse practitioners can work autonomously, make diagnoses and prescribe medicine in some parts of the country. What’s more, they may specialize in a particular area of health care such as pediatrics, geriatrics or mental health. Like physician assistants, nurse practitioners must have at least a master’s degree and obtain a state license. They may also serve as the primary care provider for some patients.

Learn more about nurse practitioners.

Speech-Language Pathologist

Median Salary: $79,120

Education Required: Master’s degree

People of any age who have trouble communicating or swallowing may need treatment from speech-language pathologists, also known as speech therapists. Because the problems these professionals tackle can stem from cognitive, social or physical disorders, pathologists draw on research from multiple scientific fields plus develop counseling skills. After evaluating someone, these professionals draw up treatment plans to address the underlying cause of a patient’s specific issues. A master’s degree is needed to be licensed and work in this field.

Learn more about speech-language pathologists.

Nurse Anesthetist

Median Salary: $174,790

Education Required: Master’s degree

Nurse anesthetists are highly trained and highly compensated advanced practice registered nurses. They prepare people for surgical, obstetrical and other procedures by administering general anesthesia, which will allow patients to sleep and feel no pain. During the course of an operation or treatment, nurse anesthetists monitor vital signs and make adjustments to anesthesia as needed. Nurses need at least one year of experience in a critical care setting to be admitted to nurse anesthetist programs, according to the BLS.

Learn more about nurse anesthetists.

Occupational Therapist

Median Salary: $84,950

Education Required: Master’s degree

Occupational therapists help clients identify daily tasks they’d like to complete more successfully and then devise activities that help build the skills and strengths necessary for achieving those goals. They work with children who have disabilities, adults recovering from injuries and even high-caliber musicians dealing with performance pressure. These professionals earn master’s or doctorate degrees and can specialize in fields such as pediatrics or geriatrics. They may work in diverse environments that include schools, prisons, hospitals and rehabilitation centers>.

Learn more about occupational therapists.

Nurse Midwife

Median Salary: $105,030

Education Required: Master’s degree

As reproductive health specialists, nurse midwives are best known for providing maternity care to pregnant women and assisting with childbirth. However, they can also provide a variety of services to women at other stages of life as well. They may conduct gynecological exams, screen for disease and prescribe birth control. Most applicants to midwifery master’s programs are already registered nurses although some have bachelor’s degrees in other areas. Licensure requirements for nurse midwives vary by state.

Learn more about nurse midwives.

Rehabilitation Counselor

Median Salary: $35,950

Education Required: Master’s degree

Rehabilitation counselors help people overcome challenges to reach their goals. Their clients may be individuals with physical, mental or developmental disabilities who want to maintain employment or live independently. To do that, counselors evaluate clients’ strengths and help them find necessary resources such as transportation or job skills. Rehabilitation counselors typically have a master’s degree and depending on their work duties, they may need state licensure as well.

Learn more about rehabilitation counselors.

Update 06/01/20: This story was published at an earlier date and has been updated with new information.