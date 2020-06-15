Take These 3 Steps to Determine Whether to Retest in IB

Due to the COVID-19 outbreak, end-of-year International Baccalaureate assessments have been canceled. But IB students can still expect to receive…

Due to the COVID-19 outbreak, end-of-year International Baccalaureate assessments have been canceled. But IB students can still expect to receive final grades. This year, in what the institution has called “a truly unprecedented situation,” the IB will rely on an algorithm to partially determine students’ final scores.

However, if students disagree with their results, there is something they can do about it — they can take the corresponding IB subject exam in November 2020. How can you figure out the best course of action for your situation, though? Before deciding, follow these three steps to determine whether retesting may be right for you.

— Verify that a November exam is available for your course.

— Weigh the likely impact of a score increase on admissions or scholarship prospects.

— Truthfully consider whether the test format will better speak to your academic potential.

[READ: What to Know About Coronavirus-Related IB Changes.]

Verify That a November Exam Is Available for Your Course

It is not guaranteed that the IB will offer retakes for all courses in the fall, so your first step should be to find out whether a retake will be available for your subject. You can go online and check the current testing schedule.

It is not known yet whether the IB will modify the published schedule in any way as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. Students should check the COVID-19 (Coronavirus) outbreak FAQs, which will remain online and is updated regularly.

Weigh the Likely Impact of a Score Increase on Your Admissions or Scholarship Prospects

For most students, receiving one or two imperfect IB grades is unlikely to significantly affect their admissions or scholarship prospects. For students who are applying to extremely competitive colleges or scholarship programs, however, a difference of one or two points in an IB class could tip the scale. These students may benefit from sitting for the November IB retake.

It may also be wise to take a fall IB exam if you significantly underperformed in the course. One particularly low grade can stick out and raise red flags for college admissions officers.

[READ: 4 Common Questions, Answers About IB Assessments.]

For example, imagine you earned mostly 6s and 7s in your past IB classes — which are graded on a scale from a low of 1 to a high of 7 — but you earned a 4 in one course. You can understand how those reviewing your application would wonder about the 4, especially when your academic record proves you are capable of better.

Truthfully Consider Whether the Test Format Will Better Speak to Your Academic Potential

Some high school students are doubtful about the IB’s choice to calculate final grades with an algorithm. They understandably wonder if such a method can fairly and accurately predict their final grades. While the specifics of this algorithm remain slightly enigmatic, the IB has said the following:

“We will use a calculation that is based on the relationship between coursework marks, predicted grades and subject grades to estimate the subject grades candidates would have received if the exams had gone ahead. If the relationship between these elements shows that in previous sessions candidates globally tended to achieve higher outcomes on their exams than their coursework, the calculation used this session will reflect that.”

Students should trust that the IB is taking the decision to use an algorithm very seriously. One of the IB’s main goals is to preserve its own integrity so that students continue enrolling in IB courses, and colleges continue accepting these credits. Using an unreliable algorithm would work against the IB, so students should be aware that the IB is as worried as they are — if not more — about ensuring predicted grades are as accurate as possible.

[READ: 5 Ways to Prepare for IB Success This Summer.]

If you were planning to study extra hard for this year’s IB exams and are confident you could perform better than on previous course assessments, a November retake may be right for you. However, you must realistically consider whether you have the will, time and resources to buckle down and prepare vigorously for the fall exam.

After a stressful few months brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic, plus the promise of pleasant summer weather, some IB students are simply not interested in having to do extra test prep at this point. On the other hand, students whose summer activities were canceled or who plan to continue rigorous social distancing may want to take advantage of this opportunity to bring their grades up even more.

Sitting for the November IB exams is a highly personal decision and one that should be made only after taking these three steps.

More from U.S. News

3 Considerations Before Enrolling in a First IB Course

3 Tips for Choosing the Right IB Courses

IB vs. AP: Discover the Differences

Take These 3 Steps to Determine Whether to Retest in IB originally appeared on usnews.com