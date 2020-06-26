Survivors: Milk & Honey keeps going with the help of family — and a little bit of providence

Before the arrival of Covid-19, chef Sammy Davis and Monique Rose were debt-free business owners. Now with the challenges of…

Before the arrival of Covid-19, chef Sammy Davis and Monique Rose were debt-free business owners. Now with the challenges of the pandemic, they can only hope to remain that way.

When the coronavirus first hit, the duo’s Milk & Honey chain, with four local restaurants in Maryland and D.C. and one in Atlanta, struggled to find its rhythm. From changing the College Park and H Street NE dine-in locations to solely takeout, training kitchen staff on Covid-19 sanitization methods, and adding the cost of paper products, Rose and Davis faced an uphill battle.

Then the business took an even bigger hit.

Unable to sustain the cost of payroll, Rose and Davis had to furlough their 175 employees, forcing the owners to return to their roots. With Davis back cooking and Rose running all other aspects of the restaurants, they looked to family members for support.

“We had to let go of 100% of our staff,” Rose said. “We had to pull family in — my brother, my sisters and my nieces — and…