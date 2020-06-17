Student Loan Promissory Note: What to Know

Deciding on the college or university of your choice and enrolling in that institution can be an exciting time, but…

Deciding on the college or university of your choice and enrolling in that institution can be an exciting time, but it can also feel overwhelming with so much to plan and do before your first semester. If you’re like the majority of students who will need to borrow student loans to cover some or all of the cost of higher education, it may also lead to your first encounter with any type of loan or credit product.

When you sign a student loan contract, known as a promissory note, you agree to all of the terms and conditions laid out by the lender. As with any legally binding document, it’s important to read a student loan promissory note carefully and be aware of and understand your rights, responsibilities and obligations before moving forward.

The promissory note outlines what you owe; how interest is calculated and when it is charged; available repayment plans; late fees or collection charges you may have to pay; how you can use the loan; and forbearance, deferment and cancellation options.

[READ: Slashed Student Loan Interest Rates: Why You Should Take Advantage.]

To understand and evaluate the terms of your student loan promissory note, consider these five things before you sign:

— The type of promissory note.

— Whether your interest rate is fixed or variable.

— Repayment options and borrower benefits.

— Whether a co-signer is required and can be released.

— Potential additional costs or fees.

The Type of Promissory Note

For federal student loans, you may sign a contract called a Master Promissory Note, or MPN, that allows you to borrow more than one loan during a period of up to 10 years. You will need to sign a different Master Promissory Note for each type of loan, depending on whether you want to borrow federal direct loans for undergraduate or graduate students, PLUS loans for graduate students, Parent PLUS loans, or a combination of loan types.

With this type of agreement, your terms and conditions do not change. You also will not need to sign a new agreement from year to year as long as you continue to borrow federal student loans.

Some schools do not offer an MPN for federal student loans that covers multiple years, so be sure to check with your college’s financial aid administrator to understand the type of contract you are signing. In addition, Parent PLUS loans that require a co-signer, called an endorser, are not eligible to use the MPN in this way, so a new agreement will be required from year to year.

Most private student loan lenders require that you sign a new promissory note for each new loan borrowed. With this type of contract, you will sign a new agreement each year, and you should review it carefully each time to see whether any terms and conditions have changed.

Whether Your Interest Rate Is Fixed or Variable

Student loans may come with either a variable interest rate or a fixed interest rate. With a fixed interest rate loan, your interest rate will remain the same for the life of the loan. With a variable interest rate loan, the interest that you are charged fluctuates based on a market benchmark or index that periodically changes.

[Read: How to Manage Variable, Rising Student Loan Interest Rates.]

All federal student loans and many private student loans are fixed interest rate loans. This type of loan may give you some peace of mind, since your interest will remain the same over time unless you consolidate or refinance your loans.

Many private lenders offer a variable interest rate loan option. This rate may start off lower than the fixed interest rate, but because it is subject to market conditions, it will rise and fall periodically. This can be risky because when rates are high, you will pay more each month in interest, increasing your monthly payment.

Repayment Options and Borrower Benefits

Federal student loan borrowers have access to a number of repayment options and borrower benefits, like loan forgiveness programs. These are all outlined in the MPN, and you should review them carefully so that you know ahead of time how much flexibility you will have in repayment.

Private student loan lenders often advertise different repayment options and borrower benefits as well, so check to make sure that anything you have read about or discussed with a lender representative is also listed in your promissory note.

You may be able to save money by enrolling in an auto-debit payment plan. You should also look at what options you will have to lower or pause your payments during a period of financial hardship and what the promissory note says about your debt responsibility in the case of death or permanent disability.

Whether a Co-Signer Is Required and Can Be Released

Some lenders require a co-signer, often a parent or guardian, who has good credit and agrees to pay the debt if the primary borrower does not or cannot pay. Legally, a co-signer is equally responsible for the loan.

[READ: 6 Must-Know Facts For Student Co-Signers.]

Federal student loans do not require a co-signer because they are backed by the federal government. In limited cases, like if your parent is denied a Parent PLUS loan based on his or her credit history, a co-signer may be an option. If this is the case, it will be part of the MPN.

By contrast, private student loans tend to require a co-signer because student borrowers often don’t qualify alone due to lack of the needed credit history. You should look at your contract carefully to see whether you can eventually release your co-signer from his or her obligation if you successfully make a certain number of on-time payments or meet some other criteria.

Potential Additional Costs or Fees

Student loan fees may sound small, but depending on when and how they are assessed, they can cost you a lot over time.

For example, you are charged a loan origination fee for federal student loans and may be charged one for a private loan. This is a percentage of your loan that is assessed when the loan is disbursed, which means the amount you actually receive may be slightly lower than the amount you accepted. The origination fee becomes part of the principal balance, which means that even though you do not receive this money, you will pay interest on it.

You should also keep an eye out for any application fees, late fees, collection fees or other charges.

If you see something in your promissory note that does not track with what you read or were told by a representative, or if you simply do not find that the terms and conditions are favorable, it’s never too late to look for another lender such as a nonprofit or state-based organization.

More from U.S. News

What Current Undergrads With Student Loans Should Do in the Summer

8 Student Loan Myths Debunked

Student Loan Options for Parents to Fill a College Tuition Gap

Student Loan Promissory Note: What to Know originally appeared on usnews.com