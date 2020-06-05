Stomach Flu vs. Food Poisoning: How to Recognize the Difference

It starts with a rumble in your guts and can progress to fever, nausea and vomiting. But is it a…

It starts with a rumble in your guts and can progress to fever, nausea and vomiting. But is it a stomach flu, or is it food poisoning? The two conditions have very similar symptoms, but they aren’t the same thing.

What Is the Stomach Flu?

“The medical term for ‘stomach flu’ is acute gastroenteritis,” says Dr. David Lin, a gastroenterologist with Santa Clara Valley Medical Center in San Jose, California.

Symptoms of gastroenteritis include:

— Nausea.

— Vomiting.

— Fever.

— Abdominal pain.

— Diarrhea.

Lin says this illnes is “typically caused by a virus,” which is “spread by contact with an infected individual or food.” If someone who’s infected doesn’t wash their hands before preparing or serving food, that can easily spread the virus onward.

These viral culprits can run the gamut, says Dr. Rajsree Nambudripad, an integrative medicine specialist with St. Jude Medical Center in Fullerton, California. The stomach flu “can be caused by noroviruses, rotaviruses or influenza, for example. Even COVID-19 can cause symptoms of stomach flu in some people.”

The stomach flu is typically very contagious, she adds, “since it’s caused by a virus. That’s why hand washing is so important if you have a family member or relative who’s suffering from the stomach flu.”

In some cases, gastroenteritis can be caused by a bacteria called Clostridium difficile, says Dr. Randell Wexler, a primary care physician at the Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center in Columbus.

This can occur in “those who are immunocompromised or following antibiotic use.” Antibiotics kill off bacteria, but they don’t discriminate between the bad bacteria that can make you sick and the good ones in the digestive tract that can help you stay healthy. Using antibiotics can kill off those good bacteria, leading to gastroenteritis.

However, most cases of gastroenteritis are caused by viruses, and when dealing with the stomach flu, “most individuals can think of someone they have come into contact with who had similar symptoms,” Wexler says.

What Is Food Poisoning?

“The medical term for food poisoning is ‘bacterial gastroenteritis,'” Nambudripad says.

As such, “food poisoning is an infection usually caused by bacteria found in ingested food,” Lin explains.

It generally causes the same symptoms as gastroenteritis, though “the diarrhea may be bloody,” Wexler says. Though it’s called food poisoning, “the food it not ‘poisoned’ per se,” he adds. But it can certainly feel like you’ve been poisoned because of how lousy some of the symptoms can be.

Food poisoning is caused by a variety of bacteria or parasites, including:

— Staphylococcus aureus.

— Salmonella.

— E. coli.

“People can get food poisoning from eating raw seafood or eggs, as well as from handling raw meat, especially poultry or ground beef, and not washing their hands afterwards or consuming undercooked or raw meat,” Wexler says. It’s important after handling raw meat to wash all surfaces and hands properly.

Other common culprits include salads, seafood and dairy-based products, particularly if they’ve been left out in warm weather or not properly handled.

Over the past few years, there have been several outbreaks of E. coli related to bagged salad greens. E. coli can thrive in the soil, especially if the field has been fertilized with manure. If the leaves aren’t thoroughly washed, that can transfer the illness.

With food poisoning, “a person becomes acutely sick within a few hours of eating the culprit food,” Nambudripad says. “This is due to the bacteria releasing toxins into the body. The toxins cause abdominal pain, cramping, vomiting and diarrhea. This is your body’s way of getting rid of the toxins.”

All meat, fish and poultry products can have bacteria or parasites in them, which is why the labels on these products carry warnings about consuming them raw or undercooked. Cooking food to the recommend internal temperature listed on the packaging is important for preventing food poisoning, as it will kill off any potential bacterial or parasitic contamination.

But as Nambudripad notes, even cooked food can still become problematic. “Cooking does not get rid of some forms of toxins,” such as toxins from Staphylococcus aureus. Therefore, “once the food is contaminated, such as after sitting outside for a long time, it usually needs to be discarded.”

What’s the Difference Between the Two?

Because the symptoms are essentially the same between the stomach flu and food poisoning, it can be difficult to know which one you have. But the primary difference is that food poisoning is caused by bacteria and may require the use of antibiotics to treat, whereas a stomach flu is viral, and there’s not much that can be done to clear up that infection. Your immune system just needs time to fight that viral invader on its own.

With the stomach flu, you might have some additional symptoms, such as body aches or upper respiratory symptoms, including a sore throat, cough or congestion. The stomach flu usually starts one to three days after exposure to someone else who has the virus, Nambudripad says. “We call this the incubation period.”

With food poisoning, the incubation period is much shorter, usually just a few hours, “and the person becomes acutely ill soon after eating the culprit food,” Nambudripad says. Upper respiratory symptoms and body aches are not seen with this illness.

Nevertheless, “there are a lot of similarities between the two illnesses,” Nambudripad says. “In both cases, a person can become dehydrated quickly, which is a big concern.” Dehydration can lead to dizziness and weakness related to a loss of electrolytes, which are important minerals that help the body function optimally.

What to Do

If you’re experiencing symptoms from food poisoning or the stomach flu, try the following tips to feel better:

— Hydrate. First, Lin says it’s important to “drink enough fluids to prevent dehydration.” Water is the best option, but you can also choose a sport drinks or broth. These fluids can replace the liquid you’re losing while vomiting and having excessive diarrhea, both of which can deplete electrolyte stores in the body.

— Add an electrolyte supplement. Nambudripad recommends using an electrolyte supplement, which can be found at health food and grocery stories. Look for ones that are “free of dyes and colorings and mix with water and drink.” Or make your own. To do that, add lemon juice and a large pinch of sea salt or Himalayan salt to a large glass of water and stir. Vegetable broth can also supply plenty of electrolytes and other minerals that may help you feel better while hydrating quickly.

— Avoid sugary drinks. Though they might be tasty, “drinks with a lot of sugar like juice and soda can worsen diarrhea,” Lin says. So, you’re better off skipping them and opting for plain water, an electrolyte drink or herbal teas.

— Skip high-fat foods. Wexler also recommends skipping dairy products and foods that have a high fat content, as they “tend to be irritating when we’re sick.”

— Opt for bland foods when you’re ready. Food might not be the most appetizing thing when you’d dealing with food poisoning or a stomach flu, but Lin recommends starting off with “a small amount of bland, nonfatty foods, including toast, rice or crackers.” Blandly prepared potatoes or pasta may also be an option to help you transition back to a more normal diet after a bout of stomach flu or food poisoning.

When to Seek Medical Attention

Symptoms should improve after a few days for either condition, and “most of the time, these infections just run their course and get better on their own without any medication,” Wexler says. However, you may need to seek help from a doctor or other health care professional if your symptoms are very severe or don’t go away on their own.

Signs that indicate you should seek medical attention include:

— A fever of 102 degrees F or higher.

— Bloody stools.

— Frequent stools (more than six per day).

— Inability to keep liquids down.

— Confusion.

— Muscle cramps.

— Severe abdominal pain.

— Signs of dehydration, including minimal urine output and dizziness when standing up.

Lin adds that young children, pregnant women, elderly individuals and those with a weak immune system are more vulnerable to severe infection and should seek medical attention sooner than an otherwise healthy adult.

