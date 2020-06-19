State lawyers defend Delaware coronavirus restrictions

DOVER, Del. (AP) — Attorneys for Democratic Gov. John Carney have told a federal judge the coronavirus restrictions he imposed…

DOVER, Del. (AP) — Attorneys for Democratic Gov. John Carney have told a federal judge the coronavirus restrictions he imposed on businesses and individuals in Delaware are constitutional under a U.S. Supreme Court ruling from more than a century ago. Carney’s lawyers also said in a court filing Thursday that a Delaware cleric has no standing to challenge those restrictions and has not been harmed. The Rev. Christopher Allan Bullock filed a lawsuit last month challenging the restrictions as unconstitutional. Carney has since eliminated many of them but Bullock wants a permanent injunction to prevent the imposition of such restrictions in the future.

