Speech-Language Pathologists Join the COVID-19 Front Lines

Speech-language pathologists Jayme Menier, Angela Baker and Brittany Godin never imagined they’d be thrust onto the front lines of a global pandemic, working closely with patients infected with the deadly, highly transmissible COVID-19 disease.

Baker and Godin, both 31, work as inpatient speech pathologists at MedStar Georgetown University Hospital in Washington, D.C. Menier, 42, is the clinical leader of the inpatient speech-language pathology team.

Before the COVID-19 pandemic, Baker, Godin and Menier conducted the typical tasks of a speech-language pathologist in a hospital setting. They evaluated and provided treatment for people who have difficulty with communication, cognition and swallowing. This includes people who have had an acute event, such as a stroke, brain injury, respiratory failure or other medical complication.

Speech-language pathologists help patients who have trouble communicating by helping them form sentences and develop a core vocabulary to express basic needs. Many of these people have chronic conditions, like neurological disorders or underlying respiratory illnesses. Some have progressive neurological diseases, such as Parkinson’s disease, dementia and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

A major role of an inpatient speech-language pathologist involves ensuring a patient is swallowing safely to minimize risk of pulmonary aspiration: when liquid, food or secretions enter the airway and move toward the lungs. Speech-language pathologists work to maximize a patient’s safety, reduce the length of their hospital stay, prepare them for a safe discharge and reduce frustration arising from difficulty communicating or swallowing.

Evaluating and treating swallowing disorders, known medically as dysphagia, is a lesser-known role of a speech-language pathologist. This is particularly important for patients who have had respiratory changes — like many people fighting COVID-19.

Anticipating COVID-19

In January, after reading news reports about the effect the disease was having in Europe, Menier realized she and her co-workers would be working with COVID-19 patients. She also talked to friends and colleagues in Washington state, where the first COVID-19 cases were reported in the U.S. Menier understood that no part of the U.S. would be immune to a pandemic and that patients with serious respiratory illness would trigger a need for the services of speech-language pathologists like herself, Baker and Godin.

“I knew we would be involved,” Menier says. “I felt a myriad of emotions, mostly fear of the unknown. As evidence-based practitioners, the lack of evidence (about the novel coronavirus) was daunting. Speech-language pathologists have an intimate relationship with the respiratory system; it is the foundation for how we communicate and how we swallow effectively.”

“I can’t deny the anxiety I feel walking into my home after a day of treating COVID patients, with the risk of potentially exposing my husband and two young girls to this illness,” Menier says.

Since she started treating COVID-19 patients, Menier has isolated herself from her mother, her sister and her sister’s two young children. “I believe if anyone in my family gets sick, it will be my fault and that is taxing,” she says.

Menier’s first COVID-19 patient was a middle-aged woman in the intensive care unit. “I remember looking at her through the ICU window and reminding myself that I’ve been treating medically fragile patients for years,” she says.

The patient’s nurse was with Menier as she donned the personal protective equipment — gown, gloves, N95 face mask, eye goggles and hair covering — that health care providers need to treat patients with the highly infectious disease. “That was reassuring, she gave me a thumbs-up for coverage. I think I checked my N95 seal 100 times before entering.”

Even with her PPE, Menier knew she’d put herself at risk of exposure to the novel coronavirus that causes COVID-19. The patient was wearing a protective mask to reduce droplets from a tenacious cough, but Menier would have to remove that mask to assess the woman’s ability to swallow. The realization reignited her fear of being “up close and personal with a contagious respiratory illness,” she says.

When Menier stepped into the room, the woman looked at all the protective gear she was wearing, and asked, “Is all that necessary?”

From Fear to Sadness

“My fear quickly turned to sadness for this person,” Menier says. “Here is a patient that is isolated, seeing only the health care provider’s eyes. I’m a speech pathologist. Articulating clearly so the patient can understand me in an N95 is a real challenge.”

She imagined it was difficult, if not impossible, for her patient to understand her as she tried to speak through her N95 mask, producing not clear words but vague sounds, like the teacher in Charlie Brown cartoons. “Fear, anxiety and sadness quickly dissipated as I knew I had a job to do.”

Menier, Baker and Godin split their time treating hospitalized COVID-19 patients as well as other patients, as they did before the pandemic. “We each take a turn seeing eight to 10 COVID patients daily for one week, followed by a two-week break from the action (and return to the non-COVID caseload),” Menier says. “It’s physically fatiguing. The patients are complex, N95 masks are restricting and the gowns are hot.”

Godin says that many of the COVID-19 patients she and her co-workers treat have severe coughs and require additional oxygen. These patients typically wear masks to prevent their cough from becoming aerosolized. Godin and her colleagues need to remove the patient’s mask to assess his or her ability to chew and swallow.

Some COVID-19 patients have undergone a tracheostomy. This allows the patient to breathe through a tube or receive breathing assistance from a ventilator, it but can hinder their ability to speak and swallow. Sometimes patients on a ventilator haven’t been able to speak for weeks. Speech pathologists assess patients with tracheostomies for a “speaking valve,” which helps to restore voice and improve swallowing function. “When the speech pathologist places the speaking valve, patients hear their voice and communicate verbally for the first time,” Godin says. “This can often be an emotional and joyful experience.”

‘The Other Side’

While working so closely with COVID-19 patients can pose a risk of exposure to the coronavirus, Godin sees an upside.

“Our profession is to help with rehabilitation,” she says. “By the time we see COVID-19 patients, they’ve overcome many hurdles. It’s time for them to eat, it’s time to talk, it’s time to get better. It’s like, ‘Yay, you’ve made it to the other side.'”

Baker says that some of the COVID-19 patients she’s treated have been on ventilators and are disoriented and sometimes delirious. “We’re constantly reminding patients of where they are and why there are there,” she says.

For example, Baker, Menier and Godin make sure that everything in the room is visible to the patient to help them become oriented. For instance, they make sure the patient can see a whiteboard that shows the date and bears the name Medstar Georgetown University Hospital.

For emotional support, the three have leaned not only on each other, but also speech-language pathologists from other hospitals. They send supportive texts to each other. When the hospital initially began taking COVID-19 patients, Baker, Menier and Godin took part in weekly Zoom meetings with other speech-language pathologists from the D.C. area. During these meetings, participants mainly discussed issues like staffing, protocol adjustments for evaluating and treating COVID-19 patients and their fears and anxieties.

“While there are only three of us at this time on the COVID rotation, our other SLPs are very supportive,” Menier says. “Without their support, it would be hard to manage. Teamwork really works.”

