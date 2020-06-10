Slashed Student Loan Interest Rates: Why You Should Take Advantage

The student loan interest rate for undergraduates taking out new federal student loans has dropped to just 2.75% for the…

The student loan interest rate for undergraduates taking out new federal student loans has dropped to just 2.75% for the 2020-2021 year, down from 4.53% last year. The historically low interest rate, which was announced in May and will take effect on July 1 for direct subsidized and unsubsidized student loans, presents a unique opportunity to borrowers.

In addition to the rate cut for undergraduate loans, the interest rate on federal direct unsubsidized loans for graduate students will be 4.3%, down from 6.08% in 2019-2020, and the interest rate for federal direct PLUS loans, including Graduate PLUS and Parent PLUS loans, will be 5.3%, down from 7.08%.

These interest rates, which do not apply to private student loans or existing federal student loans, are fixed for the life of the loan. The government sets federal student loan interest rates for the upcoming school year based on the high yield of the 10-year Treasury note auction each May, plus an additional percentage that varies depending on the loan type and whether the loan is made to an undergraduate or graduate student. The latest rates apply to new federal student loans borrowed between July 1, 2020, and June 30, 2021.

Federal student loan type 2019-2020 Interest rate 2020-2021 Interest rate Direct subsidized loans and direct unsubsidized loans for undergraduate students 4.53% 2.75% Direct unsubsidized loans for graduate and professional students 6.08% 4.30% Direct PLUS loans for parents of dependent undergraduate students and for graduate or professional students 7.08% 5.30%

Source: U.S. Department of Education

Experts point to the economic downturn triggered by the global coronavirus pandemic to explain the historic drop in interest rates.

“The rates are announced every year at this time, set by Congress on a certain percentage above the base rate,” says Brenda Hicks, director of financial aid at Southwestern College in Kansas. “I’m guessing they’re trying to boost the economy a bit during this pandemic.”

[READ: Where Do Federal Student Loans Come From?]

To take advantage of the lower interest rates, currently enrolled students or students starting college this fall should consider taking out student loans, Hicks says — even if they weren’t planning to.

“It’s a good year to borrow,” Hicks says. “In my opinion, it’s a smart option this year, and that might result in people who don’t normally borrow or people who have invested and saved joining in.”

A family that has been saving diligently and has sufficient funds invested to pay for college, for example, might consider taking out undergraduate student loans under this low interest rate to avoid selling their investments when the stock market is down, as it is now. Borrowing student loans could allow the family to wait for the economy and stock market to more fully recover before selling those investments, Hicks says.

[See: 10 Advantages of Federal Student Loans.]

As millions of Americans file for unemployment and experience pay cuts and furloughs stemming from a temporarily shuttered economy, many families will be in a worse financial position this fall. Cody Hounanian, program director of nonprofit advocacy group Student Debt Crisis, says the low federal student loan interest rates are good news but their tangible impact on borrowers will be limited.

“New student loan borrowers are going to have the lowest rate in history, but it couldn’t have come at a worse time,” Hounanian says. “We’re going to have fewer people enrolling in school and more people taking gap years or dropping out” as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

Meanwhile, existing borrowers are facing their own challenges. Survey data from May provided by Student Debt Crisis shows that among nearly 39,000 respondents, 33% of federal student loan borrowers were already struggling to afford their payments before COVID-19, and 46% expect to struggle in six months after federal relief that temporarily paused payments is scheduled to end.

“These rates do absolutely nothing for those borrowers,” Hounanian says. “There is no federal student loan refinancing option … This is a great reminder of why we need that option, because with many borrowers paying over 6% and even higher, they could refinance into this historically low interest rate, and that would be hugely beneficial.”

[Read: Coronavirus and Federal Student Loan Refinance: What to Know.]

While there is no federal option, borrowers holding federal student loans may be able to refinance those loans into a private loan to possibly get a lower interest rate. Experts issue some notes of caution when considering this option.

Laurel Taylor, founder and CEO of FutureFuel.io, an online platform that helps borrowers manage their student debt and repayment options, says because of the risks associated with this choice, refinancing is best for borrowers earning more than $150,000 annually and who have high credit scores.

“It’s critically important that users and households think about the trade-offs of losing protections, like payment suspension during the pandemic, so it’s important to be educated,” she says.

Hicks similarly advises smart borrowing and getting educated on all options, whether that’s exploring scholarships or learning more about protections for federal student loan borrowers.

“Make sure you are using all of your resources and setting goals for yourself,” Hicks says. “If you’ve got a gap between cost and where your financial aid is, you can fill that gap with a loan but you can also do that through work and saving or scholarships. This is a good time to call your financial aid office to talk about your plan for next year,” she says, especially if a student’s financial situation has recently changed.

Trying to fund your education? Get tips and more in the U.S. News Paying for College center.

More from U.S. News

What to Do if the Coronavirus Affects Your Student Loan Payments

How the Coronavirus Can Disrupt Your College Financial Aid

What to Know About Federal Student Loan Repayment Options

Slashed Student Loan Interest Rates: Why You Should Take Advantage originally appeared on usnews.com