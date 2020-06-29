Skanska inks more work on Virginia Hospital Center expansion

Skanska USA has inked more work with Virginia Hospital Center as the Arlington hospital soldiers on with its $250 million…

Skanska USA has inked more work with Virginia Hospital Center as the Arlington hospital soldiers on with its $250 million expansion project.

The construction company said Monday it signed a contract worth $96 million for site work for the new outpatient pavilion and parking garage at the hospital. That’s on top of a $37 million contract with VHC it grabbed late last year.

The six-story pavilion will house physical therapy, exam and treatment rooms, radiology and imaging facilities and six operating rooms. The 1,700-space parking garage will include three levels of below-grade parking and six levels above grade — a must for a hospital that regularly deals with parking shortages and wait times to get into its existing garage.

Construction on the project began a year ago, with the garage expected to be completed by the end of 2021 and the pavilion to follow by the end of 2022.

Adrian Stanton, VHC’s vice president of business development and community relations, told the Washington…