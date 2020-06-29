Should You Show Your Political Views on Law School Applications?

Independence Day this year will feel uncharacteristically subdued, with public gatherings nixed and political tensions rising. Even those unable to…

Independence Day this year will feel uncharacteristically subdued, with public gatherings nixed and political tensions rising. Even those unable to enjoy a barbecue and fireworks with friends and family may still find themselves embroiled in one of America’s oldest pastimes — political debate.

Political passions have deep roots in the U.S., and there’s no reason to feel ashamed about them. Indeed, many dreams of graduating law school are rooted in fiercely held beliefs about the rights, obligations and spirit of American citizenship. Law school applicants shouldn’t feel the need to hide the political or religious beliefs, affiliations and activities that mean so much to them.

Unfortunately, in the past law schools infamously did reject applicants whose beliefs they considered too far outside of the mainstream. But now law schools look to assemble a diverse class of students, which includes intellectual diversity. The only unwelcomed views would be those that create a hostile environment for other students, like hate speech or incitement to violence.

Nevertheless, politically engaged applicants should be mindful of how they present their beliefs and past activism. Here are four tips:

— Remember that actions speak louder than words.

— Understand that admissions officers are not like-minded.

— Show curiosity and compassion.

— Be mindful of your public presence.

Remember That Actions Speak Louder Than Words

Successful law school applicants show themselves as people who roll up their sleeves and get to work. Whether that means starting a movement, joining an established organization, working hard at a job or serving their community in thankless ways, they are doers and joiners and helpers. Their personal statements aren’t manifestos or book reports. Their resumes aren’t lists of interests and affiliations.

So don’t be afraid to list activism, advocacy work or participation in political societies on your law school resume, whether it’s College Republicans or a Socialist syndicate. But focus more on the work you did than the causes you identified with. Law schools have no shortage of ideas — what they need is people who take initiative and get things done.

Understand That Admissions Officers Are Not Like-Minded

Americans are increasingly sorted by their beliefs, in the media they consume and the communities they take part in. As personal engagement with different worldviews diminishes, it can feel like your own beliefs are common sense.

This is a dangerous assumption when writing for law school admissions officers you may never meet and know nothing about. Shorthand, sarcasm and self-righteous language that may feel safe among peers may alienate those of a different mind. Even if admissions officers personally agree with you, they may view your language as unprofessional. No one wants a lawyer, or a law school classmate, with a runaway mouth.

If your law school application materials touch on any controversies, imagine you are someone intelligent with opposing beliefs and re-read what you wrote before submitting your application. If anything sticks out as potentially unfair, cut it or reframe it in a fairer light. Replace that cheap shot about all the fools you had to suffer with a more self-aware and nuanced description.

Show Curiosity and Compassion

The American legal system is adversarial and disagreement is inevitable. Law schools value students who are curious about all sides of an argument and able to engage in productive and compassionate debate. Applicants who come across as closed-minded zealots will be rejected outright.

This doesn’t mean you can’t convey deeply held convictions and core beliefs in your personal statement and other materials. But you should steer clear of absolute certainties or disparagement of other views.

Imagine that you want to discuss advocacy work on a controversial issue like abortion or religious freedom in your personal statement. Can you present it in a way that shows understanding of the complexities of such issues and genuine empathy for those who disagree with you? If so, you will turn a potential red flag into a strong argument for acceptance.

Be Mindful of Your Public Presence

Imagine a judge is considering accepting you for a clerkship and is looking over your hot takes on Twitter or your Halloween party photos on Instagram. Do you think you might come across as a reputational risk?

It isn’t paranoid to assume that admissions offices will look up applicants online and browse their social media accounts. Before submitting your application, review your privacy settings on any accounts you are concerned about and consider deleting content that might portray you in an unflattering light. No need to tone down your personality, just try to stay civil and professional.

Law schools surely want students who may make the news one day. But they want to be absolutely sure it’s not for the wrong reasons!

