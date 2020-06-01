Should My Kid Go On a Gluten-Free Diet?

If you’ve been hearing a lot about gluten and the benefits of going gluten free recently, you’re not alone. It’s…

While usually such diets are intended for adults, how about kids? Is it safe or advisable for them to adopt a gluten-free lifestyle? And what is gluten anyway, and why has it become the latest nutritional bad guy?

What Is Gluten?

“Strictly speaking, the term gluten refers to the protein component of wheat,” says Dr. Ivor D. Hill, section chief of gastroenterology and director of the celiac disease center at Nationwide Children’s Hospital in Columbus, Ohio. However, “in celiac circles, the term is loosely applied to include the proteins found in barley and rye as well.” In other words, if you eat foods made from wheat, barley and rye, you’ll be consuming gluten.

Gluten gives bread and pizza doughs their stretchiness, and though it’s most closely associated with baked goods, it can also turn up in other places, such as in sauces and marinades, soups and salad dressings. It’s also sometimes found in personal care products, such as lipsticks, hair and skin products, toothpastes and nutritional supplements.

“Many people don’t realize just how much gluten is in their food,” says Liz Weinandy, a registered dietitian with the Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center. For some, this can be a real problem.

Who Needs a Gluten-Free Diet?

To be sure, for most adults and children, consuming gluten is no problem. But for people with certain health conditions, such as celiac disease, cutting gluten out of the diet is critical to managing that condition.

Celiac disease is an autoimmune disorder in which the body mistakes gluten as a pathogen that needs to be destroyed to keep you safe. This can result in collateral damage to the digestive system.

Weinandy says that, as with other autoimmune diseases, celiac is a case of mistaken identity by an overactive immune system. When people with celiac disease ingest gluten, that “aggravates the immune system.” The gut misidentifies this common protein as a “foreign invader,” she explains, causing inflammation and damage to the intestinal tract. It can be an uncomfortable or even painful condition.

Symptoms of celiac disease include:

— Diarrhea.

— Abdominal cramping and pain.

— Bloating and gas.

— Fatigue.

— Weight loss.

— Constipation.

— Depression.

— Anemia (low levels of iron in the blood).

— Rashes and skin problems.

The National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases reports that celiac disease can be a very serious illness that causes long-lasting digestive problems, in some cases leading to malnutrition.

However, the NIDDK draws a big distinction between celiac disease and gluten sensitivity or wheat intolerance. This is a milder condition that features some symptoms similar to those that occur with celiac disease, including abdominal pain and fatigue. But gluten sensitivity doesn’t damage the small intestine the way that celiac disease does.

Thus, for people who “truly have celiac disease, the benefits are immense,” Hill says. Removing gluten from the diet eliminates the trigger for the immune system’s overactive inflammatory response, and symptoms disappear. A gluten-free diet can be a game-changer for those who have celiac disease.

A Fad for Some

But not everyone needs to go gluten-free. “Most people who follow a gluten-free diet do so for no good medical reason,” Hill says. “Quite simply the gluten-free diet has become the latest fad diet, and its popularity has been fanned by some celebrities and the media for no good reason. The only people who truly need to be strictly gluten-free are those with celiac disease.”

However, there are some people who have symptoms, such as abdominal pain or bloating, who feel better when they go on a gluten-free diet. “In the vast majority of such cases, the decrease in symptoms has nothing to do with the removal of gluten, and is more likely a response to reduction in fructans,” Hill explains. Fructans is the carbohydrate component of wheat, which can lead to bothersome symptoms in some people.

Kids and Gluten-Free Diets

If you’re considering starting your child on a gluten-free diet, it’s important that you discuss this with your pediatrician first and have your child tested for possible celiac disease. “The diet can be very cumbersome to follow strictly, and if your child has celiac disease, it means following this diet for life,” Hill says. “For this reason, it’s important to know whether your child has celiac disease or not.”

Celiac can be a difficult diagnosis to confirm after commencing a gluten-free diet. So best to get it checked out prior to making the switch.

If your child has celiac, following a gluten-free diet is critical to helping them manage the condition and alleviate symptoms. If your child has gluten intolerance or sensitivities, a gluten-free diet may provide some relief as well because of a decreased amount of fructans in their diet. “For all the rest, there is really no benefit,” Hill says.

A gluten-free diet is often more difficult and expensive to adhere to than a standard diet, especially if you’re relying on a lot of pre-packaged or prepared foods. However, if moving to a gluten-free lifestyle means you’ll be incorporating more whole foods and fresh, unprocessed produce into your child’s diet, it could actually be a little cheaper.

A Word of Caution

If you do decide to adopt a gluten-free diet for your child, be aware that you’ll need to plan carefully to ensure you have the right mix of nutrients. “The gluten-free diet is not without problems,” Hill says.

Gluten-free diets can easily fall short of providing adequate levels of iron, calcium, fiber and some vitamins, such as the B vitamins that are found in whole grains. It can also be higher in fats and sugars, which can lead to excess weight gain. “All patients with celiac disease on a strict gluten-free diet should work with a skilled dietitian to make sure all their nutritional requirements are being met,” Hill says.

And as Weinandy notes, “just because something is labeled as gluten free doesn’t mean it’s healthy.” A lot of gluten-free foods, especially desserts, contain a lot of sugar to mask the fact that the gluten is missing. Therefore, “it’s easy to eat a lot of unhealthy foods while sticking with it.”

Instead, Weinandy recommends serving up big salads with lots of leafy greens and high-fiber veggies. Other great options are steamed veggies or stir-fries. Any meal that incorporates naturally gluten-free foods that are whole and unprocessed is a great way to eliminate gluten while adding vital nutrients.

