Seattle Children’s CEO: Partnering to Protect Kids in a Pandemic

Imagine our concern and our heightened sense of duty to protect kids when, in mid-January, my team and I learned the news. We, along with hospitals across the country, had been preparing for this moment. And here it was: The first confirmed case of SARS-CoV-2 was being reported in the United States — and the patient was in our state of Washington.

Not long after, we discovered — through our research in the Seattle Flu Study, a multi-partner community-wide disease-surveillance effort — that a teenager who visited one of our clinics north of Seattle had become the first documented case of community transmission of the novel coronavirus in the U.S. We didn’t know where the individual had been exposed to the virus or how many more cases like it there might be.

It soon became clear that our region, our nation and our world were now firmly in the midst of a health crisis not seen in our lifetimes. We were facing a largely unknown health threat and an uncertain future. And the Seattle-area had the harrowing fate of being among our country’s first major epicenters.

Like many health care systems across the country, the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic brought immediate and myriad challenges. Virtually overnight, we stood up our Special Pathogens Program, including dedicated isolation units and an emergency department triage process to prevent transmission. We began conserving our critical stockpile of personal protective equipment for frontline health care workers. We rapidly adopted new recommendations for physical distancing, symptom screening and PPE use. We mobilized to understand how this perplexing new virus would impact kids. And we supported worried families whose children still needed essential care — virus or no virus.

We also took on the technological and logistical feat of transitioning thousands of employees to work remotely. At the same time, we expanded and adapted our human resources benefits and policies, and developed financial resilience practices to support our team and our organization through the anticipated financial impact of reduced patient volumes and a strained economy.

In mid-March, we shared what we were learning with other children’s hospitals from across North America, as the virus would soon be on their doorsteps. During one webinar, more than 800 leaders and experts from other children’s hospitals were on the line, tuning in to learn from our experience. My team and I didn’t have all the answers in those early days, but never in my career as a health care leader have I seen the spirit of collaboration more alive than in the exchange of information and empathy that took place to safeguard kids and health care workers.

That’s because children’s hospitals share a unique obligation. We not only provide clinical care and services focused exclusively on children and adolescents, but also work to develop new solutions and programs tailored specifically to young people’s unique needs.

During our region’s peak of the COVID-19 pandemic, our team flipped the switch on large-scale telehealth services, going from hundreds of appointments per month to hundreds per day. Our mental and behavioral health experts began posting resources online for parents and kids experiencing added cognitive and emotional burdens caused by the pandemic and its massive disruption to routines. Meanwhile, we provided uninterrupted and essential care for dozens of other conditions — cancer, cystic fibrosis, diabetes, epilepsy.

While our clinical experts were focusing on care, our scientists were accelerating kid-first COVID-19 research because there are so many unanswered questions. Currently, our Research Institute has 54 studies seeking to help us understand this virus and how to protect young people.

We want to know more about how COVID-19 presents in children, and why it affects kids differently than adults. Our researchers are also asking what role kids play in viral transmission. We’re using our expertise in immunotherapy to understand how the virus interacts with the human immune system, and what prompts an effective immune response in some people, but not in others. And we’re contributing to crucial science like modeling the structure of the virus’ proteins to support the development of targeted therapies — by understanding the lock, we can make a key.

In addition, we’re researching how the pandemic is affecting some families disproportionately by studying the impact on ethnic and racial minorities, families living in poverty and families for whom English is not their first language. Seattle Children’s serves a vast and diverse region of the U.S., so we’re using our expertise to understand how existing health inequities are compounded by the virus — and what we can do about it.

We’re also collaborating with other organizations on the quest for a vaccine. Our researchers are supporting the first in-human clinical trial of an experimental coronavirus vaccine to determine whether varying doses of the vaccine trigger an immune response that offers protection against the virus. Vaccine development is an expensive and methodical process, without a guaranteed result — but the potential benefits for kids, families and communities make it an essential component of the world’s near- and long-term response to COVID-19.

Many entities — public and private — are coming together to speed the development of the tools we need right now. Seattle Children’s is proud to be a part of that equation.

On top of the clinical, operational, and research-related lessons we’ve learned throughout this pandemic, another important commitment continues to rise to the surface: We are in this together and we will get through it together.

For us, as for all children’s health systems, that means the health and well-being of the next generation is a constant and elevated priority — just as it is the daily passion of our teams.

