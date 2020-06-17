Saving for College During Coronavirus: Managing Your 529 Plan

The coronavirus pandemic pushed the U.S. into a sharp economic decline, putting millions of Americans out of work. But 529…

The coronavirus pandemic pushed the U.S. into a sharp economic decline, putting millions of Americans out of work. But 529 plan experts say families’ financial struggles over the last three months haven’t stopped them from saving for college.

A 529 plan is a tax-advantaged college savings account that allows parents to save money for a beneficiary that grows on a tax-deferred basis and can be withdrawn tax-free to pay for certain education expenses.

When finances are strained by unemployment, furloughs, pay cuts or medical expenses related to COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, parents saving for college have the option to pause or reduce recurring contributions. They can even withdraw money from their 529 savings account to pay for other expenses — a choice experts say should be a last resort. Those who choose to withdraw funds from a 529 plan to pay for nonqualified expenses should know that this money will be subjected to federal income tax and a 10% penalty on the plan’s earnings.

The pandemic has allowed one key exception to the typical 529 rules, however.

Families that paid for the spring 2020 semester with 529 funds may have received a refund from their college for expenses like tuition or room and board when normal campus operations were disrupted. Since the refunded money would not be used for qualified educational expenses, typically, savers would face a penalty if that amount wasn’t returned to the plan within a short time frame. But the Internal Revenue Service announced an exception to this rule. Families have 60 days from the date of the refund — or until July 15, whichever date is later — to redeposit the refund amount and avoid the typical penalty.

A May survey of about 1,200 U.S. adults by CollegeBacker, a startup that aims to help families more easily start and contribute to 529 plans, found that 16% of families had paused contributions, 13% had reduced contributions and 17% planned to withdraw funds from their college savings.

“There are many families facing a tougher situation so you do see some occasional monthly reductions in their contribution rates, but overall it hasn’t been as dire as you might expect,” says Jordan Lee, founder and CEO of CollegeBacker.

In spite of the economic uncertainties caused by the coronavirus pandemic, experts say most savers haven’t turned to those options. In fact, Julio Martinez, executive director of the ScholarShare Investment Board, which oversees California’s 529 college investment plan, is seeing just the opposite.

“This year has been quite a surprise to us because for us at ScholarShare, we’ve had some surprising growth year to date,” Martinez says. “We’ve had the strongest March since 2013 in terms of account openings and contributions: Our year-to-date contributions are up 17% and new accounts are up 24%, so it appears families are still valuing saving for college.”

Families stuck at home due to the pandemic may have more time to review their financial situation, and fewer options — like restaurants and vacations — to use their disposable income, experts say, so they should consider increasing their contributions if they’re able.

To keep up with the quickly changing economic landscape, Martin Schamis, vice president and head of wealth planning at Janney Montgomery Scott, a Philadelphia-based financial planning firm, says families should be re-evaluating their financial plans more frequently — possibly on a quarterly basis — until things settle down.

“It’s a good time to review your expenses across the board, not just savings,” Schamis says. “Your employment situation may have changed, you may find yourself earning more or less, the markets have been very volatile.”

In spite of the many uncertainties caused by the pandemic, Schamis says a 529 plan is still the best way to save for college. It offers some flexibility with when and why money can be withdrawn if there is an unexpected change of plans.

“Even given all we’ve seen in the last couple months, college will continue to be a major life expense,” Schamis says. “The good news for 529 plans is that you’re not stuck with a start date. If your student has decided a gap year makes sense, the 529 plan will still be viable.”

If a student’s plans change entirely, parents can always change the account’s beneficiary to a qualified relative of the beneficiary without a tax penalty or use the funds to pay for community college or some forms of vocational training.

