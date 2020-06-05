SAIC weathers a quarter of Covid-19, with bigger impacts still to come

Science Applications International Corp. (NYSE: SAIC) detailed its fiscal 2021 first quarter earnings after market close Thursday, amid what appeared…

Science Applications International Corp. (NYSE: SAIC) detailed its fiscal 2021 first quarter earnings after market close Thursday, amid what appeared to be modest impacts from the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The Reston contractor logged $1.76 billion in revenue in the first quarter, a 9% gain over the prior year, edging out average estimates aided by its February acquisition of Unisys Corp.’s federal business unit.

The mix of organic revenue, and acquisitive revenue from Unisys Federal, was enough to help SAIC offset $33 million in canceled or delayed work in the company’s intelligence, defense and other businesses attributed to the ongoing pandemic.

“We are fortunate that the demand for our services is essentially unchanged,” said SAIC CEO Nazzic Keene. “I’m extremely proud that we could provide these vital services to our customers and support our country in a time of global crisis.”

SAIC logged $1.6 billion in contract bookings for the quarter, including a $630…