Safe Exercise Tips for Recovering from a Heart Attack

Exercising after a heart attack can be a concerning proposition. How can you get the exercise you need without putting yourself at risk for another heart attack?

It’s important to be cautious when getting back to exercise after such an event, says Dr. M. Wesley Milks, a cardiologist and associate program director of the cardiovascular disease fellowship at the Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, because your heart may have been damaged during the attack.

“The term heart attack refers to damage to the heart muscle resulting from a period of inadequate blood flow,” which also interrupts the flow of oxygen and other nutrients the heart needs to function normally, Milks says. “The amount of damage the heart experiences relates to the severity and duration of the blood flow limitation, which can vary greatly.”

Dr. Brian Lima, director of cardiac transplantation at the Sandra Atlas Bass Heart Hospital, located at North Shore University Hospital in Manhasset, New York, and author of “Heart to Beat: A Cardiac Surgeon’s Inspiring Story of Success and Overcoming Adversity — the Heart Way,” says that “depending on how quickly the blockage is opened and the size of the territory supplied by the blocked vessel, the degree of damage to the heart can vary.”

Your doctor will assess all these factors at the time you’re first treated for the heart attack and “periodically afterwards, usually to the discretion of a cardiologist or other cardiovascular specialist,” Milks says.

Depending on what they find, that will dictate how the heart attack will be treated and how soon afterwards you can resume normal activities. “All in all, it may take months for the heart to recover after a heart attack,” Lima says.

Once you’re cleared to exercise after a heart attack, safe activities include:

— Walking.

— Using an elliptical machine.

— Using a rowing machine.

— Using an upper body ergometer or hand cycle machine.

When Can I Exercise Again After a Heart Attack?

Milks explains that while you need to listen to your doctor for tailored advice about your particular situation, among average heart attack patients, “most people are encouraged to return to low to moderate physical activity soon after a heart attack, generally within one to two weeks.”

But you should be carefully supervised and start very slowly.

“Years ago, the medical community used to think that bed rest was the best treatment for someone who experienced a heart attack,” Milks explains. Yet many studies subsequently showed that inactivity is detrimental to heart health, he notes. “Exercise is a critical part of promoting recovery from a heart attack.”

Think about it: The heart is a muscle. And to make a muscle stronger, you need to use it. Exercise makes other muscles stronger, and that holds true for the heart too. But you need to approach it the right way. Work closely with your doctor to make sure you’re safe when exercising after a heart attack.

“It’s absolutely critical that your doctor gives the greenlight on when to start exercise,” Lima adds.

The Safest Way to Exercise

The best and safest way to get back to exercise, says Dr. Deepak L. Bhatt, executive director of interventional cardiovascular programs at Brigham and Women’s Hospital Heart & Vascular Center and professor of medicine at Harvard Medical School, is to enroll in an accredited cardiac rehabilitation program. “It’s a vastly underutilized program that’s covered by Medicare and most private insurers.”

Enrolling in such a program can help you learn the basics of how to keep your heart healthy after a heart attack.

“In most instances, a cardiac rehabilitation program is prescribed as a way to safely exercise in a medically-supervised setting,” Lima says. “These are typically 3- to 6-month programs generally covered by health insurance plans and considered a standard part of the treatment plan for heart attack recovery.” The program will be completely tailored to your specific needs and the type and severity of heart attack you’ve had.

“More than simply exercise sessions, cardiac rehab programs help to optimize cardiovascular health in a holistic fashion,” Milks says. “They’re supervised by professionals including physicians, nurses, exercise physiologists, registered dietitians and pharmacists.”

Such programs typically include:

— Exercise instruction and supervision. Learning which exercises are best suited to your specific needs and how long and how often to exercise are a major component of cardiac rehab programs. This usually involves heart rhythm monitoring to ensure you’re not over-stressing your heart.

— Medication education. Learning about your specific heart condition and how to manage your heart health with medications going forward is a key element of a good cardiac rehabilitation program.

— Tobacco use cessation. Smoking is a major contributor to the development of heart disease, so if you’re still smoking or otherwise using tobacco products, your cardiac rehab program will include smoking cessation support to help you kick the habit.

— Biometric monitoring. If you have other risk factors for heart disease and heart attack such as obesity, diabetes, high blood pressure or high cholesterol, your cardiac rehabilitation program will help you learn how best to monitor these other conditions and keep them better controlled.

— Nutritional support and guidance. Changing your diet to a low-fat, low sodium, heart-healthy option is a big part of recovering from a heart attack and preventing another. “Instead of having to figure it out on your own, a nutritionist will help you,” Bhatt says.

— Counseling from a mental health care provider. Another major risk factor for heart attacks is stress. Working with a psychologist, psychiatrist or other mental health professional can help you learn how to better manage stress and work through any fears or anxieties that heart attacks often stir up.

These interventions are tailored for each individual participant, Milks says. “The key benefit of using a cardiac rehab program rather than a self-guided approach is to ensure a safe and effective exercise prescription in a monitored setting.”

Bhatt adds that such programs only work when you use them, so “it requires a commitment to two to three session per week for several weeks.” While it can be difficult for some patients to coordinate that, it’s critical to preventing a second heart attack. “We want to prevent the next one, which could be fatal. So it’s really important to invest the time.”

Best Post-Heart Attack Exercises

As you get back to normal, Milks recommends focusing on aerobic exercise that elevates heart rate. “The specific exercises you choose can depend on your prior level of physical fitness, conditioning and strength as well as any mobility limitations.”

Common post-heart attack activity choices include:

— Walking. Lima says “walking at a moderate pace on flat surfaces is generally the safest place to start after a recent heart attack. ‘Moderate’ implies that your breathing rate may go up, but still allow you to converse with someone. If you’re too short of breath to carry on a conversation, then you need to slow down.” And start slow and limit the duration — “perhaps only 10 minutes, gradually working your way up to 30 minutes within 4 to 6 weeks,” he says.

— Using an elliptical machine. An elliptical moves your feet and arms in a low-impact way to provide cardiovascular exercise without impact on the joints.

— Using a rowing machine. Rowing is not weight bearing and is low-impact, meaning it may be easier to do for people with joint issues and for those who are heavier. It provides a fantastic heart rate–elevating workout with a strength training component.

— Using an upper body ergometer or hand cycle machine. Also non-weight bearing and low-impact, hand cycles can get your heart rate up even if you have limited mobility.

Milks says that while restoring aerobic fitness should be the primary aim, adding in some strength training can also be complementary for some patients. However, “it may not be appropriate in some kinds of cardiovascular conditions such as severe heart failure or heart valve disease.”

And he notes that you should also seek tailored advice and talk through any workout plans you have with your doctor before you get started to make sure it’s appropriate for your cardiac condition and goals.

Warning Signs to Stop

If at any point you experience any symptoms of a heart attack, you must immediately stop physical activity and notify your doctor.

Symptoms of a heart attack include:

— Chest pain or discomfort.

— Shortness of breath.

— Heart palpitations.

— Fainting or dizziness.

— Pain that radiates to the left arm, shoulder or back.

— A cold sweat.

— Throat or jaw pain.

— Nausea, heartburn, indigestion or stomach pains.

— Anxiety.

Sometimes, heart attacks offer no symptoms at all, a phenomenon known as a silent heart attack. It’s still a heart attack, and you need to be treated for it.

Because having had one heart attack puts you at higher risk for having another, it’s important that you “keep your doctor in the loop when you’re recovering from a heart attack,” Lima says.

