FOURTH OF JULY: FAQs on flyovers & fireworks | DC-area celebrations | Metro's July Fourth service | Beach Weather | More News
Home » Latest News » Rolling Admissions: 10 Frequently…

Rolling Admissions: 10 Frequently Asked Questions

U.S. News & World Report | @usnews

June 26, 2020, 12:00 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

What Is Rolling Admissions?

Colleges and universities with a rolling admissions policy evaluate applications as they receive them. They release admissions decisions regularly — sometimes daily — as opposed to sending all out on one specific day.

If you apply earlier, you’ll receive your decision earlier,” says Kellie Kane, associate vice provost for enrollment and executive director of admissions at the University of Pittsburgh.

That means these schools will continue accepting applications until all spots in an incoming class are filled.

Do Rolling Admissions Colleges Have Any Deadlines?

Some colleges with rolling admissions have a priority application deadline. Prospective students who submit an application by this deadline are guaranteed to receive an admissions decision by a specific date.

At Pennsylvania State University–University Park, for example, a student who applies by Dec. 1 will hear back from the school by Jan. 31, with the exception of a few programs.

Applicants should review other types of deadlines too, since schools may dole out other resources such as financial aid or housing on a first-come, first-served basis. For example, the University of Pittsburgh has a priority deadline for merit scholarships.

“It doesn’t mean they won’t be considered for scholarships later,” says Marc Harding, vice provost for enrollment at Pitt. “But we do have a priority deadline.”

Schools may also have a priority date for filing the Free Application for Federal Student Aid, or the FAFSA, experts say.

[Read: Everything You Need to Know About the 2020-2021 FAFSA.]

A college’s website will usually have deadline information, says Krista Medionte-Phillips, director of undergraduate admissions for Binghamton University–SUNY. If prospective students can’t find what they need there, they should contact the admissions office, she says.

When Is the Best Time to Apply to College Under Rolling Admissions?

Timing is important when applying to schools with rolling admissions. As classes fill up, fewer spots remain.

“It is best to apply sooner rather than later,” Yvonne Gaudelius, associate vice president and senior associate dean for undergraduate education at Penn State, wrote in an email. “As universities fill their classes it may become more difficult to be admitted.”

But students shouldn’t sacrifice quality. “You never want to submit a rushed or slightly less complete application just for the sake of submitting it early,” says Zach Wielgus, a master college admissions counselor at IvyWise, a New York-based education consulting company. In particular, he says, applicants should consider whether they want to apply a bit later in the school year to include senior-year grades.

However, the novel coronavirus, which causes a disease known as COVID-19, altered the school year for many students.

“For students who wanted a strong second half of junior year to improve the quality of their application, they are potentially now relying on an excellent first half of senior year due to COVID-19’s influence and interruption,” Wielgus wrote in an email. “Submit your application when you can show your strongest academic performance, even if that means sacrificing the slight advantage of applying earlier in the cycle.”

What Is the Latest Date I Can Submit My College Application?

For students who get a late start on the college application process or those who realize that other schools they applied to aren’t a good fit, institutions with rolling admissions offer last-minute options, Wielgus says.

Many colleges with rolling admissions don’t have a hard cutoff date and they will continue accepting applications until the incoming class is filled. Medionte-Phillips says prospective students can check a school’s website to see if it’s still taking applications.

[Read: 3 Times When Applying Late to College Makes Sense.]

When Will I Receive an Admissions Decision?

The timing of an admissions decision depends on a number of factors, such as the program a student is applying to and the number of applications a school receives at a particular time, Gaudelius says.

“At Penn State, if a high school student completes their application by November 1 of their senior year, in most cases they will have an admission decision no later than December 24,” she says. “If an applicant completes their application after November 1 of their senior year, they will typically have an admission decision within six to eight weeks.”

Wielgus says the average turnaround time for rolling admissions decisions by colleges is about four to six weeks.

Are Rolling Admissions Decisions Binding?

Rolling admissions decisions are nonbinding, experts say. Freshman applicants admitted to schools with rolling admissions usually don’t have to decide whether to enroll until May 1, often referred to as National College Decision Day. The timing for 2020 was pushed back at some colleges, where the deposit deadline was shifted to June 1 or later due to the uncertainty that the COVID-19 crisis caused for families.

What Is the Difference Between Early Action and Rolling Admissions?

Early action allows students to apply and receive an admissions decision earlier than those who apply regular decision. These policies vary by school.

Generally when applying for early action, students must meet a hard deadline, Wielgus says. And schools will often release early action decisions on a set date as opposed to rolling them out over time, he says.

Are There Disadvantages to Rolling Admissions?

Admissions experts say the main downside of rolling admissions is that qualified students who apply later in the application cycle may not be accepted to certain programs or universities because the incoming class is full.

[See: Top 12 National Universities With Rolling Admissions.]

How Can I Tell If a College Has Rolling Admissions?

“School websites are the best source of information about their application requirements and deadlines,” Gaudelius says.

The Common Application and Coalition Application also have deadline information — or links to such information — for member schools.

Which Colleges Offer Rolling Admissions?

The table below includes the 127 ranked National Universities — schools that offer a full range of undergraduate majors, plus master’s and doctoral programs, and typically emphasize research — that have rolling admissions, according to U.S. News data. This is not a comprehensive list of all institutions that have rolling admissions.

School (State) U.S. News Rank Priority Application Deadline
Pennsylvania State University–University Park 57 (tie) Nov. 30
Purdue University–West Lafayette (IN) 57 (tie) Feb. 1
University of Pittsburgh 57 (tie) N/A
Rutgers University–New Brunswick (NJ) 62 (tie) Dec. 1
University of Minnesota–Twin Cities 70 (tie) Nov. 1
Binghamton University–SUNY 79 (tie) Jan. 15
Indiana University–Bloomington 79 (tie) Feb. 1
University at Buffalo–SUNY 79 (tie) Nov. 15
Michigan State University 84 (tie) Nov. 1
Loyola University Chicago 104 (tie) Dec. 1
Rochester Institute of Technology (NY) 104 (tie) Jan. 15
University of Tennessee 104 (tie) Dec. 15
Arizona State University–Tempe 117 (tie) Feb. 1
Iowa State University 121 (tie) March 1
University of Tulsa (OK) 121 (tie) Jan. 15
Drake University (IA) 130 (tie) March 1
Rutgers University–Newark (NJ) 132 (tie) Dec. 1
University of La Verne (CA) 132 (tie) Feb. 1
Seattle University 139 (tie) Jan. 15
Seton Hall University (NJ) 139 (tie) March 1
University of Missouri 139 (tie) May 1
University of St. Thomas (MN) 139 (tie) N/A
Michigan Technological University 147 (tie) Jan. 15
University of St. Joseph (CT) 147 (tie) N/A
University of Alabama 153 (tie) Feb. 1
Thomas Jefferson University (PA) 153 (tie) N/A
Valparaiso University (IN) 153 (tie) Dec. 1
Hofstra University (NY) 162 (tie) N/A
Kansas State University 162 (tie) N/A
University of Mississippi 162 (tie) April 1
Adelphi University (NY) 166 (tie) March 1
Rutgers University–Camden (NJ) 166 (tie) Dec. 1
St. John Fisher College (NY) 166 (tie) Dec. 1
University of Alabama–Birmingham 166 (tie) June 1
Washington State University 166 (tie) Jan. 31
Gallaudet University (DC) 179 (tie) N/A
St. John’s University (NY) 179 (tie) Feb. 1
Biola University (CA) 185 (tie) March 1
Union University (TN) 185 (tie) Dec. 1
Misericordia University (PA) 192 (tie) N/A
Oklahoma State University 192 (tie) N/A
Bethel University (MN) 197 (tie) Jan. 1
Loyola University New Orleans 197 (tie) Nov. 15
Florida Institute of Technology 202 (tie) N/A
Robert Morris University (PA) 202 (tie) N/A
Widener University (PA) 202 (tie) N/A
Immaculata University (PA) 211 (tie) N/A
Mississippi State University 211 (tie) N/A
University of Hartford (CT) 211 (tie) N/A
Wilkes University (PA) 211 (tie) May 1
Clarke University (IA) 218 (tie) N/A
Gannon University (PA) 218 (tie) N/A
Lipscomb University (TN) 218 (tie) N/A
Sacred Heart University (CT) 218 (tie) Feb. 15
University of Massachusetts–Dartmouth 218 (tie) March 1
University of New Mexico 218 (tie) May 1
Western New England University (MA) 218 (tie) N/A
CUNY–City College 228 (tie) N/A
Indiana University-Purdue University–Indianapolis 228 (tie) May 1
St. Catherine University (MN) 228 (tie) Aug. 15
University of Indianapolis 228 (tie) N/A
Harding University (AR) 240 (tie) N/A
Long Island University (NY) 240 (tie) Dec. 15
Oklahoma City University 240 (tie) March 1
University of Findlay (OH) 240 (tie) N/A
George Fox University (OR) 246 (tie) Jan. 15
Montana State University 246 (tie) N/A
Western Michigan University 246 (tie) N/A
Baker University (KS) 254 (tie) N/A
College of St. Scholastica (MN) 254 (tie) March 1
D’Youville College (NY) 254 (tie) N/A
Lincoln Memorial University (TN) 254 (tie) N/A
Southern Illinois University–Carbondale 254 (tie) Dec. 1
University of Colorado–Denver 254 (tie) Aug. 1
Utah State University 254 (tie) N/A
Daemen College (NY) 263 (tie) N/A
New Mexico State University 263 (tie) N/A
Shenandoah University (VA) 263 (tie) Feb. 1
University of Missouri–Kansas City 263 (tie) April 1
University of North Dakota 263 (tie) May 1
Campbell University (NC) 272 (tie) N/A
Keiser University (FL) 272 (tie) N/A
Louisiana Tech University 272 (tie) Jan. 5
Mary Baldwin University (VA) 272 (tie) N/A
Tennessee Technological University 272 (tie) Dec. 15
University of North Carolina–Greensboro 272 (tie) Dec. 1
University of the Incarnate Word (TX) 272 (tie) Feb. 1
Dallas Baptist University 281 (tie) Nov. 1
Gardner-Webb University (NC) 281 (tie) Aug. 1
University of North Florida 281 (tie) Oct. 31
William Carey University (MS) 281 (tie) Jan. 15
Andrews University (MI) 293-381 July 15
Barry University (FL) 293-381 N/A
Benedictine University (IL) 293-381 N/A
Cardinal Stritch University (WI) 293-381 N/A
Carson-Newman University (TN) 293-381 N/A
Delaware State University 293-381 N/A
Eastern Michigan University 293-381 N/A
Ferris State University (MI) 293-381 Aug. 1
Grand Canyon University (AZ) 293-381 May 1
Husson University (ME) 293-381 March 1
Indiana University of Pennsylvania 293-381 N/A
Liberty University (VA) 293-381 June 30
Lindenwood University (MO) 293-381 Aug. 28
Middle Tennessee State University 293-381 N/A
Mississippi College 293-381 May 1
Northern Arizona University 293-381 N/A
Palm Beach Atlantic University (FL) 293-381 N/A
Portland State University (OR) 293-381 N/A
Roosevelt University (IL) 293-381 Dec. 1
Spalding University (KY) 293-381 N/A
Stephen F. Austin State University (TX) 293-381 N/A
Texas Wesleyan University 293-381 Jan. 15
Touro College (NY) 293-381 N/A
Trinity International University (IL) 293-381 N/A
University of Bridgeport (CT) 293-381 April 1
University of Central Arkansas 293-381 N/A
University of Charleston (WV) 293-381 May 1
University of Colorado–Colorado Springs 293-381 May 1
University of Louisiana–Lafayette 293-381 July 20
University of Louisiana–Monroe 293-381 April 1
University of Mary (ND) 293-381 N/A
University of Southern Mississippi 293-381 June 30
University of Toledo (OH) 293-381 March 1
Wichita State University (KS) 293-381 N/A
William Woods University (MO) 293-381 N/A
Wingate University (NC) 293-381 April 1

Searching for a college? Get our complete rankings of Best Colleges.

More from U.S. News

Avoid These Big College Application Mistakes

A Student Guide to Virtual College Admissions Tools

What to Expect From the College Experience This Fall

Rolling Admissions: 10 Frequently Asked Questions originally appeared on usnews.com

Update 06/26/20: This article has been updated with new information.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up