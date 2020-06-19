Reward offered in Delaware police memorial vandalism case

DOVER, Del. (AP) — Delaware State Police say a $3,000 reward is being offered for assistance in solving the vandalism…

DOVER, Del. (AP) — Delaware State Police say a $3,000 reward is being offered for assistance in solving the vandalism of a memorial dedicated to troopers who died in the line of duty. The agency said Thursday that the Delaware State Troopers Association is offering the money to anyone who can provide information leading to the arrest and conviction of suspects responsible for the graffiti. The stone memorial sits on the grounds of state police headquarters in Dover. It was spray painted with the words “Black Lives Matter” sometime between late Monday and early Tuesday.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.