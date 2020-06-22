Revealing Things to Look for on Law School Websites

If you wouldn’t pay to stay in an expensive resort for a week without browsing the website to make sure…

If you wouldn’t pay to stay in an expensive resort for a week without browsing the website to make sure it fits your style and interests, why would you pay much more money to spend three years at a law school without thoroughly exploring its sales pitch?

Law school websites are a gold mine of information for applicants. Of course, nobody ever called mining gold easy. It takes a lot of digging, sifting and careful appraisal.

To internet-savvy young applicants, law school websites can look dull and monotonous. Their campus photos look staged and their copy is cliched. One could fill a law school website bingo board with buzzwords and terms like community, excellence, service, student experience and learning environment. Too many applicants make a beeline for application instructions and deadlines and disregard the rest of the site as a bland promotional flyer.

What a mistake. Besides a campus visit, law school websites and social media are the best place to learn about a law school’s self-image and identity. A good site can show you what the school values, looks for in applicants and wants others to see in it. If your application doesn’t hit the same notes, you risk sounding off-key.

Here are three places to look for useful information on a law school website:

— About the school.

— Faculty, courses and programs.

— News, activities and events.

About the School

You can learn a lot from the story the school tells about itself, including its focus and language.

The psychological principle of mirroring, used by good salespeople and hostage negotiators, shows that we instinctively like and trust people who subtly reflect our own words and gestures back at us. So if you want a law school to like you, make sure your personal statement mentions why you want to go there by using language that parallels — without directly copying — a law school’s promotional materials. Not only does this show you’re on the same page, it also shows you did your research.

What and who does the website highlight? Does it aim at a certain niche or a broader audience? How does the school describe itself? Global or local? Traditional or innovative? A close-knit community or a more open and flexible environment? A place where students diligently prepare for legal careers or engage with social activism?

If the answers to such questions fit what you are looking for, make sure to show it. If not, perhaps you’re better off elsewhere.

Faculty, Courses and Programs

As a law student, you won’t have much choice in your curriculum until your second year, so there’s no need to choose classes yet. Instead, browse course offerings, special programs and faculty listings to learn about a law school’s focus areas.

For example, imagine you want to study international law because you are fluent in Spanish and dream of working with Latin American clients. You look at a law school website and see that it boasts about its global offerings. But when you dig deeper, the courses offered and the professors who teach them focus more on Asia. You could still get a good grounding in international law there, but another school with a more like-minded faculty may present you with more mentors, connections and resources.

If you browse through courses and find a class you love, check if the professor is a visiting lecturer or a full professor. Offerings can change from year to year, but more permanent faculty members are less likely to change institutions.

News, Activities and Events

Since law school websites serve students and faculty as well as applicants, they highlight what’s happening on campus. Is a faculty member collaborating with a local organization? Was a new research center established? Did a campus group bring in an interesting speaker? The buzz on campus can give you clues to the direction the school is going and how it will feel to attend.

For example, imagine that you are interested in technology and the law and considering a law school without a settled reputation in this area. You scroll through the campus news and find a new dean is coming in who is a leading expert on digital privacy and has secured funding for a new research center on cyberlaw. Maybe you’re a better fit for the school than you expected!

Don’t take everything you read on a law school website at face value. Law school websites are promotional, so they show the school in a positive light. For less flattering takes, research more impartial online sources or outside reviews. Nonetheless, exploring law school websites is one of the easiest ways to improve your application. Do your research!

