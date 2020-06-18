Resume Mistakes to Avoid

For decades, there have been predictions that resumes will one day be a thing of the past. However, here we…

For decades, there have been predictions that resumes will one day be a thing of the past. However, here we are in 2020, and submitting a resume continues to be a must when you apply for a job. The rise of applicant tracking systems and keyword rankings have only increased the importance of resume writing if you are primarily applying for jobs online instead of through referrals.

With so much riding on this document to set you apart from thousands of other applicants, here are 10 resume mistakes you should avoid:

— Don’t include a picture.

— Don’t misrepresent employment dates.

— Don’t include graduation dates.

— Omit irrelevant volunteer work.

— Omit outdated credentials.

— Don’t list every online class you’ve taken.

— Be mindful of errors.

— Don’t send the wrong document format.

— Don’t use subjective language.

— Don’t embellish or lie.

Don’t Include a Picture

Although there are a few industries, like real estate and acting, where your picture is a key part of your brand, a headshot on a resume is a mistake. In most cases, it leads to immediate elimination because it is clear you haven’t been in the market recently. Have a headshot you love? Add it to your LinkedIn profile — but leave it off your resume.

Don’t Misrepresent Employment Dates

The dates of employment you put on your resume must match the employment dates that show up in employment or payroll records. They must also match your LinkedIn profile and your interview answers. Any variation usually leads to a potential employer thinking you are either misrepresenting your tenure or that you are not detailed; neither option is positive for you.

Don’t Include Graduation Dates

New to your career? It is generally acceptable to include your graduation date for about five years after graduation. After that time, your work experience should be of more relevance than your education, and the graduation date can be removed.

[Read: Does GPA Matter When Job Searching?]

Omit Irrelevant Volunteer Work

For unpaid but professionally relevant involvement — like membership in an association or the years you were active with a volunteer program — only include things that are recent or exceptional. If you have not volunteered since college and you have been working for 15 years since college, for example, that volunteer experience should not be on your resume.

Omit Outdated Credentials

It is usually best to only include current credentials and certifications or those that have very recently expired, like in the past year.

Don’t List Every Online Class You’ve Taken

It can be helpful to show your love of learning and how you keep current with online education. However, limit the classes listed on your resume to the ones that show skills you can use on the job and/or education that makes you a more qualified and productive employee.

Be Mindful of Errors

Every employer prefers a detailed and accurate employee over a careless one. Your resume is evidence of how detailed you can be. Don’t miss out on the chance to have an easy win by reviewing your formatting multiple times. Make sure you’re not including any misspellings, typos or grammatical errors. Print your resume and ask someone else to review it as well.

[See: 15 Best Remote Working Jobs.]

Don’t Send the Wrong Document Format

Most online job portals prefer PDF submissions because it holds the formatting regardless of the word processing environment on which it’s read. For example, a Google Doc opened through the Word app may lose its layout; the font may be different, and characters like bullet points may be completely different or missing altogether. When in doubt, a PDF is the safest option — but be sure to check if the job listing specifies what kind of submission format is required.

Don’t Use Subjective Language

It is reasonable to assume that given the recent surge in unemployment and downsizing, there is more competition than ever before for open positions. This means that your resume will likely need to stand out among hundreds and likely thousands of other submissions.

A key resume mistake is filling your resume with flowery or subjective statements when the reader is looking for evidence that you are qualified. Many will write “detail oriented” on their resumes as a top skill. Give your resume a better chance by being specific and showing transferable value.

For example, “Innovative thought leader who drives successful transformations … ” tells the reader very little except what you think of yourself.

But, “I led a nine-month transition from Salesforce to Oracle with a team of 20 and under a budget of X … ” paints a much stronger picture of what you’ve accomplished.

Don’t Embellish or Lie

In an uncertain market with limited hiring and training dollars, hiring stakes are high. Teams are stretched thin and are often tasked with more work than ever before. Additionally, the recruiters and managers that are screening and interviewing are usually the most productive in their peer groups, which is why they are able to take on more and survive layoffs.

When facing knowledgeable, experienced professionals, embellishing or lying on your resume will likely get you rejected quickly. Highly productive professionals usually have a strong grasp of the technical capabilities required for the role and are typically adept at detecting misrepresentations or things that don’t seem to add up. Additionally, they are more invested in selecting teammates that can add immediate value or be worth the training distraction, so they are likely to interview in more depth than in previous market conditions.

[See: Best Jobs for Work-Life Balance.]

If you happen to get hired into a role where you aren’t qualified, it is likely that your bluff will be called out quickly in a demanding environment. Usually there is no coming back from lying about your expertise. It frequently leads to termination for cause, which makes attaining future employment harder, since that should be disclosed when you apply for new roles.

Resume writing is already a tricky balance of reflecting the relevant parts of your past, showing your impact and customizing the content to the role for which you are applying. Don’t make it tougher with common mistakes that skilled recruiters and hiring managers will use to rule you out quickly. By steering clear of these top resume writing mistakes, you will increase your chances of getting that interview.

More from U.S. News

19 Careers With the Most Job Security

10 Jobs to Consider for a Career Change

The 10 Best Creative Jobs

Resume Mistakes to Avoid originally appeared on usnews.com

Update 06/18/20: This story was published at an earlier date and has been updated with new information.