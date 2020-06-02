Redevelopment of Rosslyn’s RCA building back on with new developer

There’s a new effort afoot to redevelop Rosslyn’s RCA building after previous plans fell through two years ago. Jefferson Apartment…

There’s a new effort afoot to redevelop Rosslyn’s RCA building after previous plans fell through two years ago.

Jefferson Apartment Group is angling to tear down the aging, 13-story office building at 1901 N. Moore Street and replace it with a mix of residential and retail. The McLean developer submitted plans to Arlington County Friday calling for 423 apartments in two towers, with about 11,300 square feet of retail.

Jefferson plans to purchase the property from its current owners, the Weissberg Investment Corp., which pitched a similar redevelopment plan for the site back in 2017. The landowner put that effort on hold about a year later.

Weissberg developed the building back in the late 1960s, luring in electronics company RCA as a tenant to stamp the building with its distinctive red logo. But the company hasn’t been a tenant there for years, and many of the building’s other occupants have since gone elsewhere.

