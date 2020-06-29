Q&A: Michelle Singletary

When it comes to building wealth, Black Americans may get the sense that they’re operating in a system that’s rigged…

When it comes to building wealth, Black Americans may get the sense that they’re operating in a system that’s rigged against them.

They’d have a point. At the median, white families have 10 times more wealth than African American families and eight times the wealth of Latino families, according to the Urban Institute. Owning a home is a key vehicle for building wealth, but many African American families have been locked out of homeownership. In 2017, the difference in Black and white homeownership rates was 30.1 percentage points, according to the Urban Institute, and Black borrowers are less likely to meet traditional credit standards.

As nationwide protests turn Americans’ attention to the inequities that people of color face, topics such as the racial wealth gap and financial inequality are getting a closer look. U.S. News spoke with Michelle Singletary, the personal finance columnist for the Washington Post who writes “The Color of Money.”

Singletary is a graduate from the University of Maryland–College Park, holds a business degree from Johns Hopkins University and has written three books on personal finance, including “The 21 Day Financial Fast: Your Path to Financial Peace and Freedom.”

When she came to the Washington Post, Singletary says, she was covering topics like bankruptcy. One day, she pitched an article about her grandmother, who was her financial hero. Her editor suggested a one-off column, which she wrote. The response was overwhelming, Singletary says. Readers sent bags’ worth of letters with their own questions and experiences. And so her column was born.

“I’m not a gray personal finance columnist,” Singletary says. “And what I mean by this is: I’m black and white. I’m like: Do this, don’t do this. I’m not going to go, ‘Oh, it depends.'”

Singletary spoke with U.S. News about her approach to personal finance, what it’s like to be a Black woman writing about money and what this political moment means for racial wealth equality.

Questions and answers have been edited for length and clarity.

Is There Anything People Don’t Understand About Your Job?

I get a lot of comments, especially in this politically charged environment where, when I do take a stand, people assume that I am a reporter. And I do report, but I am a columnist.

And so I struggle to say, “Hey, I’m a columnist. They actually pay me for my opinions. So I’m actually doing my job when I tell you what I think.”

You don’t normally think of a columnist in the business section (of a newspaper). And it’s difficult for people to sometimes accept that’s what I’m doing. I’m giving advice and my opinion and my commentary.

It’s Your Opinion That People Are Coming For.

That’s exactly right. And I try to always remember that. I come to the table with such a different perspective.

First of all, I’m a woman. And I’m African American. Not only am I an African American woman, I’m married. I’ve got three kids in college, well, two in college, one just finished. I came from a low-income background, and now I’m not low income. I took care of my disabled brother. I tick off a whole bunch of boxes.

And the biggest box that I think I tick off as a personal finance columnist and writer is that I spend a tremendous amount of my personal time working with people one-on-one in a program that I started at my church.

What Does ‘Ticking Off Those Boxes’ Bring to Your Beat? Does It Color the Way You Approach Personal Finance?

It most certainly does. Right now, there’s a sea change in America about racism, and so you see the results of systemic racism and disparity in a way that maybe somebody else doesn’t.

I have a home, and I understand that my equity is not the same as the equity as someone who has a similar home just two counties over from me, or one county over from me. I understand that and what that means.

And so you have a different perspective because you have a different life story, you know. Over the weekend, I wrote a column about Black homeownership. That takes on a different perspective for me. Because I talk about how my grandmother talked about homeownership and how that influenced me.

I have only been a renter one year of my life. When I got out of college, I rented for one year, and I’ve been a homeowner ever since. And that’s because of the things I learned from my grandmother, who faced discrimination in homeownership, to get her home. That column, written by someone else, which is focused on the stats … I lived the stats. My people lived the stats. That makes a difference.

I Think We Sometimes Talk About Racist Policies Like Redlining as Part of the Past. But You Write About How Forces Today Are Still Shaping How People of Color Can Access Wealth. Can You Talk to That?

As I wrote in my column, it’s just astounding to me in 2020 that we have the same Black homeownership rate as when it was legal to discriminate. And so it didn’t go away. And those of us who’ve experienced it are thinking, “Yeah we didn’t have camera videos back then, but this was happening.”

Do You See This Moment, With Its Protests and Marches, Ushering In Any Long-Term Change?

If you look at some of the signs, they’re not just about policing. They’re about access to jobs. They’re about employment discrimination, pay discrimination.

We know that African Americans make less. We’re equally qualified when you look at the resumes, and they’re similar, (but) we’re still going to get paid less (than a white candidate). It’s the same thing with women. So this protest now, we’re saying, “OK, the police brutality brought us here, but while we’re here, let’s look at all these other issues that are still happening.”

There’s a Debate in the Personal Finance World About Financial Literacy Versus Systemic Change. Perhaps Instead of Teaching People How to Avoid Predatory Products, We Should Legislate Them Away. Do You Have Thoughts on That Conversation?

To me, there are two tracks. We have to put in place policies that protect consumers. We wouldn’t have minimum wage laws, even though we need to increase (the minimum wage), without policy change.

And so that’s the same — we’ve got to figure out how to get people affordable health care. We have to figure out where to get people affordable housing and that may mean down payment programs. Or looking at how we assess people’s credit. There may need to be policies about that.

Now on a different track, this is where I come in. I look at both situations.

So while we’re waiting for policy change, I think we also have to teach people how to be smart consumers.

One does not count out the other. You have to operate on both those tracks. Because like I tell people, “OK, so this is not right, but until it is right, how can you use your money better? How can you protect yourself from the scammers until we get laws in place?”

