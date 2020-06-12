Psychiatrist Helps Health Care Workers Cope With COVID-19

As COVID-19 began to flood California hospitals, psychiatrist Dr. Steven Siegel was immediately concerned about the strain it would put…

As COVID-19 began to flood California hospitals, psychiatrist Dr. Steven Siegel was immediately concerned about the strain it would put on the mental health and emotional well-being of his front-line colleagues at Keck Medicine of University of Southern California who were bearing the brunt of patient care amid this frightening new disease. “Right away, we recognized that this was going to be an incredibly difficult and stressful period of time, especially for our health care workers,” Siegel says.

Concern quickly turned to action. Siegel helped spearhead a mental health support network for the new Care for the Caregiver program across Keck Medicine, which includes three hospitals and numerous outpatient clinics.

“We created a program to take care of all health care faculty, staff and their families,” he says. “Doctors, nurses, cafeteria workers — everyone who had to keep health systems up and running,” says Siegel, who is chair of the department of psychiatry and behavioral sciences at the Keck School of Medicine of USC.

Staff Under Stress

Siegel envisioned “an active program for the people who were going to be shouldering the heaviest load during the COVID pandemic.” He and his fellow therapists were seeing employee after employee, many of them nurses, suffering from sheer exhaustion, fear and sadness. They were also having difficulty navigating all the ambiguity surrounding the novel coronavirus.

Early in the pandemic, for example, health agency recommendations on how to prevent the novel coronavirus from spreading weren’t always clear. Some staff members were confused about which types of personal protection equipment would keep them safe from the highly infectious virus, as facilities nationwide grappled with shortages of PPE.

With visitors restricted from seeing hospital patients, bedside caregiving took on new dimensions. ICU nurses and other professionals already stretched to the limit became surrogate family members of sorts to these otherwise isolated patients, Siegel says.

“They’re trying to do even more than usual because they want to be the sort of compassionate companion, family, friend — whatever this patient needs,” he says. “And we’re not bringing in extra armies of people to do that because of the safety concerns. It makes a really challenging environment for front-line folks.”

Active Support

It’s hard for health care providers to say, “I need help.” That’s why active psychiatric outreach is an important component of the Care for the Caregiver program.

Instead of waiting for stressed-out doctors and nurses to approach them, Siegel and his colleagues rely on hospital team leaders to spread the word that help is there. Staff have access to phone or virtual consultations with therapists, as well as video support group sessions led by live therapists.

Care for the Caregiver encompasses two mental-health tiers. The first level involves support rather than actual treatment. “We wanted Tier 1 to be fully accessible, with no barriers,” Siegel explains. “It can be anonymous. There’s no requirement that we give you a diagnosis. There’s no bill. There’s no record.”

Staff members can check the calendar on the program’s website for different drop-in or scheduled group sessions. For example, night nurses could attend a debriefing once their shift ends in the morning, to help them process heart-wrenching situations like watching incredibly sick patients die alone without family members around them.

Tier 1 coverage is provided by more than 40 members of the psychiatry department. “At any given time, three of our faculty members are staffing a line or doing group outreach (sessions),” Siegel says. Services are available 12 hours a day, from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., Monday to Friday.

Tier 2 provides next-level support with actual psychiatric treatment. “When someone working with a group or one of the calls identifies that the person is really struggling or has issues that go beyond needing support — it looks like they’ve now moved into an anxiety disorder or state of depression — they refer them on that call,” Siegel says.

In the moment, the struggling health care worker is directed through the program’s call center to an on-the-spot appointment with a psychiatry faculty member. “And then we offer free care,” Siegel says. “It doesn’t matter who you have your insurance through. There’s no copay.” Weekend and after-hours coverage is available for frontline workers in immediate need of support.

A separate part of the Care for the Caregiver program provides free housing to allow staff members who’ve had direct exposure to COVID-19 to self-quarantine away from home, or to help workers in need of a respite.

Reinvention

Early in his medical career, Siegel was an inventor. He held multiple patents at the University of Pennsylvania for long-term drug implant devices to improve treatment for people with schizophrenia.

Although schizophrenia remains Siegel’s specialty and passion, he’s opened his practice to patients with all psychiatric diagnoses to shorten wait times and provide care where it’s most needed — and he encourages colleagues to do the same. Meanwhile, with the pandemic, everyone has reinvented their practices as COVID-19 abruptly curtailed in-person patient visits and telehealth skyrocketed.

“The department of psychiatry at USC was transformed,” Siegel says. “It just turned on a dime. We redesigned everything.” For instance, inpatient consults became virtual consults done via an iPad on a stand rolled into patients’ rooms.

“So, we had gone from 100% of our practice being face to face and a sense that mental health really needs to be done that way — you have to see the patient, you have to be with them,” Siegel says. “We’ve moved to (nearly) 100% telehealth.”

Some of Siegel’s patients must still come in person to get their injections and have a face-to-face visit, with infection-control precautions in place. Otherwise, he says, many are enjoying telehealth and not having to deal with transit hassles or feel pressure to venture out among others.

“I’ve been pleasantly surprised that some are saying, ‘This is actually less stressful for me,'” Siegel says. On his end, he adds, it’s been nice to get a glimpse into patients’ lives as they do virtual visits from home, which sometimes provides new insight into their situations. Had it not been for the COVID-19 pandemic, he notes, advantages like these would not have been realized.

Rejuvenation

The pandemic has also brought Siegel closer to his colleagues and family. At work, he says, his group’s intense, shared focus on building the Care for Caregiver program gave rise to a rejuvenation of team culture and cohesiveness that he believes will endure when the outbreak has passed.

For Siegel, adjusting his highly driven work style during the pandemic wasn’t necessarily easy. “For the first two months, I went into work every day,” he says. “I was the only one in the building, but I went in.” A few weeks ago, finally, Siegel started staying and working at home.

“It’s actually made me and my family closer,” Siegel says. “I’ve probably spent more time with my wife and son in the last three weeks than I have in years.” He and his wife take adventurous hikes like bushwhacking their way through undergrowth to scale a small mountainside after inadvertently going off-trail. The family also enjoys meals together, which was a rarity with his previous work routine.

“We haven’t lived this way for as long as I can remember,” he says. “So I’m actually hoping to bring this forward, too.”

