Click to toggle navigation menu.
Headlines
Coronavirus Updates
Local News
Click to expand menu.
Virginia
Click to expand menu.
Alexandria
Arlington
Fairfax County
Loudoun County
Prince William County
Stafford County
Maryland
Click to expand menu.
Anne Arundel County
Baltimore
Calvert County
Charles County
Frederick County
Howard County
Montgomery County
Prince George's County
DC
Crime News
Weather News
Transportation News
National
World
Business & Finance
Click to expand menu.
Consumer
Real Estate
Recalls
Government
Click to expand menu.
Congress
Supreme Court
White House
Election News
The Week on the Hill
Lifestyle
Click to expand menu.
Animals & Pets
Food & Restaurants
Health & Fitness
Life & Style
Parenting
Travel
Entertainment
Sports
Click to expand menu.
Baltimore Orioles
Baltimore Ravens
DC United
Washington Capitals
Washington Mystics
Washington Nationals
Washington Redskins
Washington Wizards
Photo Galleries
Federal News Network
Fun & Games
WTOP Insights
Click to collapse navigation menu.
News
Traffic
Weather
Listen
Listen Live
Podcast DC
Live Events
Login
Listen
Listen Live
Podcast DC
Live Events
D.C. Metro
64°
Click to search.
site search query
2a29f0fb9b
{{headline}}
Close alert.
Home
»
Latest News
»
Protestas por George Floyd,…
Protestas por George Floyd, minuto a minuto: manifestantes desafían toques de queda
CNN
June 1, 2020, 12:38 AM
Share This:
share on facebook
share on twitter
share via email
print
Not Available
Listen now to WTOP News
WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
Not Available
Related News
With masks and gloves, Ukraine’s priests return to duties
Masks on Leatherneck Square: Virus changes Marine training
UN: Virus could push 14 million into hunger in Latin America
Recommended
New
WATCH: DC sees protests for 3rd consecutive day
Park Police investigating suspected drowning in Great Falls area near Billy Goat Trail
Montgomery Co. outlines how businesses should prepare for Phase One of reopening
Related Categories:
Noticias de Washington, DC
More from WTOP
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.
Sign up
LOGOUT
VIEW PROFILE