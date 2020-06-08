Pandemic Partnership: How Our Children’s Hospital Pivoted to Help Adults

The COVID-19 pandemic has changed the hospital where I serve in ways no one could have foreseen. I see the…

The COVID-19 pandemic has changed the hospital where I serve in ways no one could have foreseen.

I see the changes every day now. Hallways that lack their usual bustle. The child life play area sitting empty and dark, as routine care shifts to video, text and telephone. No more loyal volunteers walking about in their red shirts.

Then there are the less-visible changes. Significant numbers of our staff redeployed to care for adult patients. The temporary closing of pediatric units we run at two other hospitals. A spike in the time our staff spends delivering care remotely.

When we began preparing for the coming of the pandemic, we didn’t realize it would play out like this. We initially anticipated a surge in children infected by the virus. We planned for a doubling of occupancy in patient rooms, if needed, and even creating new rooms out of nonclinical spaces.

The surge of pediatric patients hasn’t come. Infection rates and hospitalizations remain lower than for adults. As of mid-May, our 318-bed children’s hospital in downtown Indianapolis had seen 45 COVID-19 inpatients, with no more than five on any given day. Like most children’s hospitals, Riley Hospital for Children has clinically been spared the worst from the pandemic.

As a result, our plan pivoted early on. We realized that Riley’s main role during the crisis would be supporting the adult hospitals in our 16-hospital Indiana University Health system (and perhaps other systems if needed), while continuing to do our job caring for Indiana’s sickest children.

The supporting role we’ve played has been unprecedented in the hospital’s long history. For the first time, significant numbers of Riley nurses, doctors and other staff have redeployed to adult care roles at other hospitals and facilities in the system.

Riley nurses volunteered to be among the initial clinicians manning a virtual clinic set up by IU Health to screen callers for COVID-19 symptoms. Our redeployed team members responded when asked and found their medical skills translate well to care areas other than pediatrics. Anesthesiologists found themselves staffing in adult ICUs running vents and doing procedures. Hospitalists trained to see patients in the emergency department so that our adult-trained ED personnel could go into battle alongside the teams in adult facilities. Nurses, respiratory therapists and other clinicians joined teams at sites where they have never practiced, helping adult populations they haven’t seen since training. They jumped in to provide care.

Riley also reduced its elective and other non-urgent surgeries so that staff, in-demand equipment and other resources needed for those procedures could be used elsewhere in the system. At nearby Methodist Hospital and at the suburban North Hospital, Riley temporarily converted neonatal and pediatric intensive care units for use by adult patients as the COVID-19 pandemic intensified.

To protect staff and patients at Riley, our volunteers were asked to stay home. Our school-in-the-hospital program also was paused for patients and our nine teachers instead began remotely tutoring children of team members to free them up to come to work. That became a typical scenario, as our staff flexed their talents to other assignments as needed.

The advantages of being cradled in a multi-hospital system became apparent to us early in the crisis. Although Riley saw declines of 25 percent in admissions and 64 percent in surgery volume in April compared to a year ago, Riley is buffered financially and otherwise from the staff and payroll cuts and other ravages that the epidemic has inflicted on many self-standing children’s hospitals. We can lean on our system to provide hard-to-get medicines and equipment, plus masks, scrubs and other critically needed protective gear for caregivers. The IU Health system also developed its own COVID-19 testing capabilities and began making them available to caregivers within the system. Having access to testing provided security and peace of mind to our team members.

Though the curve of COVID-19 admissions has flattened, Riley and other children’s hospitals still face immense challenges from the pandemic. The Children’s Hospital Association says revenues at pediatric hospitals have fallen by 50% with the postponement of elective procedures and other routine services. Collectively, they are losing $2 billion a month.

To deal with this challenge we must first play catch-up. We are beginning to reschedule surgical procedures that were postponed and reassuring scared parents and patients that the facilities are safe to come into for vaccinations and well-baby checkups and other needed medical appointments.

Second, it is a hard fact that children’s hospitals depend on philanthropy and fundraising to help them maintain their critical role in the community. With the partial economic shutdown nationally, donations will be down. As a result, the need for innovation to provide lower-cost care and even wiser use of the resources we have will be greater than ever. We expect telehealth will be a go-to tool to stretch the health care dollar while providing the personal care patients demand. In fact it’s already happening. In April, our providers did over 2,000 virtual patient visits — a huge jump over the norm. Virtual care in all its forms can reduce the cost of care and provide a more efficient alternative for primary and post-surgical care to patients, especially in rural areas.

As I walk through our hospital hallways now, I know our volunteers and staffers will be coming back and, in the months to come, many of our operations will return to normal. But I can’t help thinking that after the COVID-19 pandemic, children’s hospitals may never be completely the same. The hope is that the coming changes may help us find better ways to deliver care than we ever imagined.

