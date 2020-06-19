Pandemic Doctor Volunteers as ‘Street Medic’ During Anti-Racism Protests

On many weekdays, Dr. Mitchell Li works in the emergency department of a Wisconsin hospital treating patients with COVID-19. On…

On a recent Saturday, Li put himself on a different medical front line. Li, 34, stepped up as a street medic, providing his medical expertise to about 35,000 people who marched against systemic racism in Chicago on June 6. The demonstration, like countless others throughout the country, was a response to the death of George Floyd, who died in the custody of Minneapolis police after an officer knelt on his neck for nearly nine minutes.

Li helped organize the three makeshift medical tents that were set up to treat protesters who needed medical attention. Li and other organizers put together about 20 two- and three-person teams of roving street medics who embedded with the demonstrators. These volunteers were typically non-medical professionals who were prepared to render first aid to clean minor wounds, distribute Band-Aids and provide water to people suffering from dehydration. They had radios to communicate with each other and with the street medics staffing the tents.

In a field near one of the tents, Li helped treat a woman who had fallen during the march and suffered an open arm fracture, in which the bone was visible. Volunteers, including an emergency room nurse and an emergency department tech cleaned the wound, provided pain medication intravenously and put the arm in a splint. Emergency workers took her to a hospital for further treatment. In all, Li and the other volunteer doctors and nurses in the tents treated about 10 people, mostly for dehydration and minor cuts and bruises.

Street medics embedded with the marchers treated numerous other people for minor injuries, like cuts and scrapes. They also provided water and were prepared to treat people who had been pepper sprayed or tear-gassed. Police have used those irritants at some protests, even some peaceful ones, like one in Lafayette Square in front of the White House, Li notes. “They were prepared for the possibility of the deployment of tear gas or pepper spray, even in a peaceful protest.”

Li and his fellow street medics were aware of the risks of contracting the novel coronavirus by being in or near a large group of people. Every street medic volunteer — whether they were embedded with protesters or working in one of the tents — wore protective masks. At the tents, street medics checked the temperature of people they treated; none had a fever, which is a potential symptom of COVID-19. The demonstrators were aware of the risks of contracting the novel coronavirus. The vast majority of protesters wore masks, a measure that experts say is crucial to blunting the spread of the virus. “Everyone was weighing the risk of inaction in the middle of this civil liberties crisis in the context of the concurrent COVID pandemic,” he says.

Li became a street medic in a roundabout way. On a community Facebook page for his Chicago neighborhood, Logan Square, Li posted that he is an independent physician, and offered to help provide telemedicine or home visits to people who were injured or sick and afraid to go to a hospital, clinic or doctor’s office because they were fearful of contracting COVID-19 or were uninsured. Li posted that people could pay what they can. It was part of Li’s on efforts to practice “community medicine” and provide health care directly to patients, without having to go through an insurance company or a big corporation. “It’s about restoring medicine back to its roots, making it about the important patient-physician relationship,” he says.

Someone responded to one of Li’s Facebook posts, commenting that she knew some people who could use his help. That led Li to a second-year medical student who was helping organize volunteers for the June 6 protest. The student was helping to organize medical volunteers. With tens of thousands of protesters anticipated, organizers wanted to ensure medical help was available, if needed. Some people had been injured at other demonstrations when conflicts between demonstrators and police broke out. Police in several cities said they were enforcing curfews and cracking down on looters. Some demonstrators in some cities say police used force unnecessarily.

Li jumped at the chance to help peaceful protesters. He believes the Floyd incident is indicative of not just systemic racism in law enforcement, but within the larger society. He saw his role as helping to create “a safe environment for these protesters so their voices can be heard and we can listen.”

While he’d never worked as a “protest medic,” Li did have experience providing medical care in settings outside of hospitals and clinics. He’s volunteered as medical director and a special deputy with the police SWAT unit in Wayne County, Michigan. He’s deputized to provide emergency medical aid to officers and civilians if needed. He’s also provided medical aid at music festivals and has worked as an associate director for emergency medical services at a hospital system in Wisconsin.

Many experts believe that the reason COVID-19 is disproportionately killing black and Latino people is, at least in part, because of systemic racism and a lack of health care in underserved communities. Similarly, many experts like Li view systemic racism as a public health threat,

On the surface, volunteering as a street medic and working in an emergency department to treat patients with COVID-19 are very different challenges. But Li sees them as connected.

Li’s seen health care disparities up close. He received his medical training at a hospital in a predominantly black neighborhood of Detroit. Many of the patients there suffered from advanced chronic illnesses — including diabetes, cardiovascular disease, high blood pressure and obesity — not prevalent in a nearby wealthy, predominantly-white neighborhood.

“We’re seeing the same disparities in COVID-19 for layers of socioeconomic reasons,” he says. For example, many blacks and Latinos have jobs that are deemed “essential” — like grocery store clerk or meat processing plant worker — and put them at greater risk of contracting the novel coronavirus.

Research suggests COVID-19 is exacting a disproportionate toll on blacks, Latinos and people with low incomes. For instance, as of mid-April, counties with an above-average share of black residents comprised 22% of all U.S. counties; however, these counties accounted for 52% of all COVID-19 cases and 58% of deaths, according to research by amfAR, The Foundation for AIDS Research. The study also tied a lack of health insurance to nearly 127,000 “excess diagnoses” of the novel coronavirus.

Li plans on continuing his volunteer work as a street medic. Since the initial demonstration, he’s volunteered at two more demonstrations, and plans to continue to provide his medical expertise at protests. Li says he feels compelled to contribute his time and expertise because the protests against systemic racism “are part of a national conversation we can’t shy away from. Voices (of protesters) need to be heard and amplified. Our (medical volunteer) role is to support them so they can have a safe platform to continue the national dialogue.”

Spending time volunteering to help peaceful protesters means Li has less time to develop his medical practice in Chicago. Li works as an independent contractor in emergency rooms and also has a private practice that provides an array of services, such as telehealth, emergency care, acute care and certain primary care services. Since the pandemic began in the U.S., Li, who is single, has had fewer emergency department shifts. Since he volunteered for the June 6 protest, Li has been coordinating with Chicago Action Medical, a group that provides medical support at demonstrations for social change.

The now-worldwide protests are having an impact, Li notes. The Minneapolis City Council has said it plans to disband the city police force. Members of Congress have announced police reform packages.

“The volunteers who have come together in this effort have been incredibly inspiring with their dedication, positivity and frankly their diverse competencies; I wouldn’t give this up simply for that reason,” Li says. “This is a marathon and not a sprint. We can’t just high-five and be done.”

Fighting systemic racism in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic is “surreal,” Li says. “A crisis is an excellent opportunity for reform, both within society at large and within our broken medical system.”

