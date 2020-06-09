The U.S. News Short List, separate from our overall rankings, is a regular series that magnifies individual data points in…

The U.S. News Short List, separate from our overall rankings, is a regular series that magnifies individual data points in hopes of providing students and parents a way to find which undergraduate or graduate programs excel or have room to grow in specific areas. Be sure to explore The Short List: College, The Short List: Grad School and The Short List: Online Programs to find data that matters to you in your college or grad school search.

Job prospects in the nursing field vary widely depending on a nurse’s academic credentials. In fact, some nurse specialists can earn more money than some doctors, but advanced practice registered nurses typically must have a master’s degree.

Getting a graduate level education in nursing can open doors to work as a nurse midwife, nurse practitioner or nurse anesthetist, for example. But first, students must gain acceptance into the nursing master’s program of their choice.

[Read: Nursing Specialists Can Earn More Than Some Doctors.]

The acceptance rate at nursing programs varies widely. Among the 204 ranked nursing programs that reported they received at least 10 master’s program applicants for fall 2019, the average acceptance rate was 66%, according to a U.S. News survey.

Fall 2019 acceptance rates among all ranked master’s nursing programs ranged from just 6% at the University of California–Irvine to 100% at 20 schools. These nursing master’s programs with the highest acceptance rates are located across the country, in states like Texas, Maryland and Colorado.

Nearly half of these programs are in the bottom quarter of the 2021 U.S. News rankings of nursing master’s programs and are listed with a ranking range of 179 to 236. The highest-ranked nursing master’s program with a 100% acceptance rate is the University of Iowa, which had 11 applicants for fall 2019 admission.

[Read: A Guide to the Various Nursing Degrees and Licenses.]

One of the schools on this list of master’s programs with the highest acceptance rates offers most of its courses online: Purdue University Global in Illinois, which is part of the Purdue University system. This institution received and accepted 500 applicants, the highest number of applicants among any school on this list, distantly followed by Northwestern State University of Louisiana, which received and accepted 175 applicants.

Below are the 20 nursing graduate schools, listed in alphabetical order, which received at least 10 master’s program applicants in fall 2019 and admitted all of them. Unranked schools, which did not meet certain criteria required by U.S. News to be numerically ranked, were not considered for this report.

Don’t see your school on this list? Access the U.S. News Nursing School Compass to find acceptance rate data, complete rankings and much more. School officials can access historical data and rankings, including of peer institutions, via U.S. News Academic Insights.

U.S. News surveyed 603 nursing schools for our 2019 survey of nursing programs. Schools self-reported myriad data regarding their academic programs and the makeup of their student body, among other areas, making U.S. News’ data the most accurate and detailed collection of college facts and figures of its kind. While U.S. News uses much of this survey data to rank schools for our annual Best Nursing Schools rankings, the data can also be useful when examined on a smaller scale. U.S. News will now produce lists of data, separate from the overall rankings, meant to provide students and parents a means to find which schools excel, or have room to grow, in specific areas that are important to them. While the data comes from the schools themselves, these lists are not related to, and have no influence over, U.S. News’ rankings of Best Colleges, Best Graduate Schools or Best Online Programs. The admissions data above is correct as of June 9, 2020.

More from U.S. News

More Nursing Disciplines Require a Master’s or Doctoral Degree

Pick the Right Graduate Degree in Nursing

5 Ways Nursing Graduate School Can Pay Off

Nursing Master’s Programs With the Highest Acceptance Rates originally appeared on usnews.com